WLDY-WJBL NEWS 5-12-20 Bright sunshine will allow for a bit of a warm up today and we will be reaching for 60′ this afternoon. High pressure will be overhead and moving to our east, making for lighter winds. Clouds will then start to increase at night, out ahead of a front that will be moving through the Plains. This system will bring a mostly cloudy day on Wednesday, with an increasing chance for a few showers. Rainfall amounts will remain light with still some low level dry air that will have to be overcome. With a warm front staying to our south and the extra clouds, it should only be a few degrees warmer, in the low 60’s. On Thursday a wave of low pressure will be tracking along the front, but whether or not it will be pushing through our area or already to the east remains to be seen. There are differences in the forecast models, so for now we continue with a chance for some showers on Thursday. It should warm a bit more, getting closer to 70. MADISON, Wis. (AP) – A Wisconsin special congressional election pits a state senator closely aligned with President Donald Trump against a school board president backed by liberals who is seeking to become the first Native American elected to Congress from the state. Tuesday’s election is in the 7th District, a swatch of northwest Wisconsin that Trump carried by 20 points four years ago. The winner will replace Republican Sean Duffy, a former star on MTV’s “Real World” who held the seat since 2011 and remains a vocal Trump backer. Republican state Sen. Tom Tiffany faces Democrat Tricia Zunker, the Wausau School Board chair. Polls are open until 8 PM. MADISON, Wis. (WEAU)– MONDAY, MAY 11 update: -Gov. Evers announces the next dial of the Safer at Home order, allowing some retail stores to open with five people or less shopping at a time. This would include strip-malls or individual stores, not malls. -Madison and Milwaukee Counties will be assisted by the National Guard for additional COVID testing. -Evers suggested residents wear masks and face coverings while in public -Designee Andrea Palm says over 3,000 people have applied to be contact tracers and officials are working through those applications now. DAILY NUMBERS 51 active labs 108,033 negative tests, an increase of 2,870 since Sunday 10,418 confirmed positive cases, an increase of 199 since Sunday 409 deaths total -Health officials say they are not able to give specific dates on when these dial turns will happen, but rather have to watch certain data and criteria. -Evers said this opening does not yet include hair salons. RUSK COUNTY – Monday afternoon just after 1 PM, a Rusk County deputy made a traffic stop at North Town Line Road and West Highway 8, Ladysmith. According to the report, the traffic stop was conducted for failure to stop at the stop sign on Kroll Road at Towline Road. The driver was found to be suspended and without Insurance. Citations were issued for both offenses. After an investigation, a driver was also found to be on a Misdemeanor bond that prohibits vehicle operation with out a valid license. The driver will not be arrested but the case will be referred to the D.A. For bail jumping. EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) — Upcoming free, COVID-19 testing sites to test symptomatic people: Clark, Taylor, & Chippewa Counties May 13 – 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thorp High School 605. S. Clark Street — Chippewa & Rusk Counties May 14 – 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Rusk Co. Fairgrounds Ladysmith Anyone 5 years and older with current symptoms of fever, cough, loss of taste/smell, shortness of breath, sore throat, fatigue, body aches, diarrhea, vomiting or nausea, chills, shaking with chills, muscle aches are eligible for nasal swab testing. Please call Rusk County Health & Human Services to schedule an appointment for testing at 715-532-2299. Following testing, people should return straight home and isolate themselves until their symptoms end, regardless of the test results. WASHINGTON (AP) — Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, is warning Congress that reopening the economy too soon during the coronavirus pandemic will result in “needless suffering and death.” Fauci is among the health experts testifying Tuesday to a Senate panel. His testimony comes as President Donald Trump is praising states that are reopening after the prolonged lockdown aimed at controlling the virus’s spread. Sen. Lamar Alexander, R-Tenn, chairman of the Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee, said as the hearing opened that “what our country has done so far in testing is impressive, but not nearly enough.” Fauci, a member of the coronavirus task force charged with shaping the response to COVID-19, which has killed tens of thousands of people in the U.S., is testifying via video conference after self-quarantining as a White House staffer tested positive for the virus. With the U.S. economy in free-fall and more than 30 million people unemployed, Trump has been pressuring states to reopen.

