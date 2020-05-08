WLDY-WJBL NEWS 5-11-20 A large and strong high pressure system sits over Western Canada and will be sliding southeast the next few days. This will return sunny and dry weather to the state, while it remains cool for May. Monday will be mostly sunny with a northwest breeze again developing, while afternoon highs reach the mid 50’s. This will still be more than ten degrees below average, but an improvement over Sunday. Another freeze threat is in the forecast tonight, with a better set up for widespread sub-freezing temperatures. It should be the last night the plants will need to be protected, with expected lows in the upper 20’s under a clear sky. Tuesday will be bright and sunny, and after that cold start, will warm into the upper 50’s with less wind. Enjoy the sunshine however, as clouds will be returning for at least a few days. A stretched out front across the Plains will be moving east, bringing increasing clouds at night with more around on Wednesday. Chances will also be rising for a few showers by later in the day. It will be able to warm further out ahead of this system and we are looking to rise back into the low 60’s. Shower chances will continue at night and depending on the placement of a low along the front, may continue on Thursday. It will also continue to warm and our several day stretch of below average temperatures should finally come to an end as we reach into the upper 60’s to near 70. RUSK COUNTY – Shortly after 11 AM Saturday, Rusk County dispatch received a 911 call reporting a house on fire at a location on N Edming Road. Smoke and flames were visible from windows. Rusk County deputy, Wisconsin State Patrol, Hawkins ambulance, the Hawkins Fire Department and the Ladysmith Fire Department for Mutual Aid responded to the scene. According to the report, subjects on scene advised that everyone from the house was accounted for and safe. Two dogs were contained but a third dog was missing and might have been in the house. The fire was fully involved upon arrival and there were what appeared to be fireworks and ammo going off from the fire. The house was a total loss. RUSK COUNTY – Saturday just before 5 PM, a Wisconsin State Patrol Trooper responded to a report of a vehicle which had run into the ditch on CTH O at Fire Lane Road. When the Trooper arrived on scene he found the operator, Christopher Arthur Thannum, 57 from Hayward, was uninjured and standing outside of his vehicle. The vehicle had no damage. Thannum admitted he had gone into the ditch because he had been texting and driving. The Trooper noticed the odor of intoxicants coming from Thannum along with other visible signs of impairment. Standardized field sobriety tests were administered and Thannum was subsequently placed under arrest for OWI 6th offense. Thannum was transported to Marshfield Medical Center in Ladysmith where a consensual blood draw was obtained for chemical testing. He was later incarcerated at the Rusk County jail whrer he has been charged with OWI 6th, bail jumping, texting while driving, open intoxicants in a motor vehicle, and failure to have control of a motor vehicle. WASHINGTON (AP)— Vice President Mike Pence is self-isolating after an aide tested positive for the coronavirus last week. An administration official says Pence is voluntarily limiting his exposure. He has repeatedly tested negative for COVID-19 since his exposure but is following the advice of medical officials. Pence’s move comes after three members of the White House’s coronavirus task force placed themselves in quarantine after coming into contact with the aide, Pence spokeswoman Katie Miller. Pence was informed of the positive test Friday morning before he left Washington for a day trip to Iowa. “Vice President Pence will continue to follow the advice of the White House Medical Unit and is not in quarantine,” said Pence spokesperson Devin O’Malley. “Additionally, Vice President Pence has tested negative every single day and plans to be at the White House ‘[Monday].”
- WLDY-WJBL NEWS 5-8-20 **FREEZE WARNING TONIGHT FOR THE ENTIRE AREA** An upper low with arctic origins will be sliding into the Great Lakes where the coldest anomalies will be found Friday into Saturday, but we will still be a good ten to fifteen degrees below average. Friday will only warm into the low 50’s at best under a mix of sunshine and clouds. Winds will also be stronger from the north, making it feel colder. An elevated fire risk is also present with the dry air, breezy conditions, and marginally warm temperatures. Do not burn during the day. At night the next high pressure system will be just to our west, leading to lighter wind and a clear sky. The air will also remain very dry and the set up will be in place for a widespread freeze. By early Saturday we expect lows in the upper 20’s and temperatures this cold will be quite damaging to many outdoor plants that aren’t protected. The only potential caveat is an earlier arrival of clouds out ahead of a low moving through the Northern Plains. For now these are expected to hold off until later in the day. Thus, sunny skies are expected until we get later int he afternoon. Temperatures will rebound into the mid and upper 50’s with adequate daytime heating. In the later evening however, a few showers are possible and may be spotty in nature overnight. LADYSMITH – The City of Ladysmith will be making funds available to small businesses within the TIF 8 downtown area and its ½ mile halo zone that have been closed or substantially affected by COVID-19. Assistance will cover 3 months of qualifying expenses up to a 3 month total of $6,000 per business. Eligible costs include mortgage or lease payments, utilities and insurance. Funds may also be used for security measures that have been deemed necessary to protect the business location. Funds are available as 0% interest loans that may be converted to grants if all guidelines are met. A list of guidelines is available through Ladysmith City Hall. Applications for the program will be availoable for 2 weeks, starting Monday, May 11. Available at City Hall or City Website. Applications received by Friday, May 15 will be reviewed by the Community Development Committee on Monday, May 18. Applications received by Friday, May 22 will be reviewed Tuesday, May 26. Applications are to be submitted through the City Administrator via mail at PO BOX 431 Ladysmith, at the drop box at City Hall or via email at achristianson@cityofladysmithwi.com. MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) The latest numbers from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services: 93,035 negative tests (increase of 5,209) 9,215 positive tests (increase of 314) 1,732 hospitalizations (increase of 38) 374 deaths (increase of 12) MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) — The number of COVID-19 tests reported by the Department of Health Services in its latest daily update skyrocketed to its highest point ever. The agency recorded results of over 5,500 tests on Thursday, more than a 1,000 more than the high set the previous day. Additionally, the percentage of tests that came back positive reached a new low as well. DHS’ figures show 314 confirmed cases, which is only 5.7 percent of the tests given. That is a full percentage point lower than the 6.9 percent reported on April 29. The new cases did push the total cases to 9,215, of which 1,732 people have had to be hospitalized. Rock County recorded 13 new cases, while for the second day in a row, Dane County reported two more. Those increases bring their countywide total to 447 and 324, respectively. According to DHS, twelve new deaths were reported across the state, bringing the number killed by complications related to the coronavirus to 374. Western Wisconsin (WQOW) – There are several opportunities to get tested for COVID-19 in western Wisconsin in the next couple of weeks. These free testing clinics are only for people five years old and older who are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 which include fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, shaking, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, loss of taste or smell. Tests are free and you will be notified of results within 24-48 hours. These tests are being done with the help of the National Guard. Eau Claire and Dunn counties CVTC/ Prevea Health Clinic 617 W. Clairemont Avenue, Eau Claire Sunday, May 10 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, May 11 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Chippewa, Clark and Taylor counties Thorp High School 605 S. Clark Street, Thorp Wednesday, May 13 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Chippewa and Rusk counties Rusk County Fairgrounds Rusk Co. Fairgrounds Road, Ladysmith Thursday, May 14 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Please call Rusk County Health & Human Services to schedule an appointment for testing at 715-532-2299. MADISON, Wis. (AP) The Wisconsin Department of Corrections says it’s released nearly 1,600 inmates since March to help reduce the possibility of spreading the coronavirus. Corrections spokeswoman Anna Neal says most of the inmates released since March 2 had been detained because they violated terms of their probation, parole or extended supervision. The State Journal reports the inmates were released from either a county jail or DOC’s Milwaukee Secure Detention Facility. The DOC houses more than 22,000 adult prisoners. Twenty prisoners across four DOC facilities have tested positive for COVID-19 as of Thursday. And, 24 corrections employees have self-reported testing positive. May 8, 2020
MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) The latest statistics from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services. 87,826 negative tests (increase of 3,859) 8,901 positive tests (increase of 335) 1,694 hospitalized (increase of 29) 362 deaths (increase of 9) WEDNESDAY MAY 6TH UPDATE: Chippewa County COVID-19 numbers: 27 positive cases (increase of 6 since last week) 19 released from isolation 8 monitoring 0 hospitalizations 16 cases are over the age of 40, 11 cases under the age of 40 Free drive thru testing sites to be run by the National Guard: -Clark, Taylor and Chippewa Counties at Thorp H.S. on May 13th (11am-7pm) -Chippewa and Rusk Counties at Rusk County Fairgrounds in Ladysmith, May 14th (11am-7pm) -Eau Claire, Dunn County at CVTC Prevea site May 10th (8am-5pm) and May 11th (11am) Any Wisconsin resident older than 5-years and showing some symptoms can be tested. Can’t test anybody from out of state. Not an antibody test. MAY 6th UPDATE: EAU CLAIRE COUNTY 47 confirmed cases (increase of 3) 2,461 tested 2,335 negative tests 26 have completed isolation Age ranges from teenagers to over 60. State testing capacity is about 15,000 Seven day average in Eau Claire is up from 38 to 68 tests a day. Positivity rate has risen in Eau Claire from 1.1% in April to 5.59% in May so far. LADYSMITH – Tuesday afternoon a Rusk County deputy served a warrant at a residence on East 6th Street South, Ladysmith. According to the report, the deputy was in contact with the subject, Suzin Croenne. After an investigation, Croenne was taken into custody and was transported to the Rusk County Jail. RUSK COUNTY – Rusk County dispatch Wednesday evening shortly before 10 PM, received a 911 call from a female who advised of needing law enforcement. The caller advised that a male subject pulled a gun on her son and husband. Rusk County deputies responded to the scene. According to the report, the suspect advised that he was just in a self defense situation. He advised he came to the residence on Zebro Road, Weyerhaeuser, to collect his belongings and the husband of the landowner confronted him and told him to get off the property. The suspect told the male to get away from him multiple times and he kept coming at him so he pulled his firearm and told him to stepback. The suspect was taken into custody and transported to the Rusk County jail. RUSK COUNTY – Wednesday afternoon at about 5 PM, the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office received a call from a male who owns a cabin in question on County Highway O, Weyerhaeuser. They received a picture on their trail cam of a truck going onto the property. Rusk County deputies were called to the scene. A Ladysmith Officer received mutual aide to assist Rusk County with locating Shane A. Shimko, 32. The Officer went to an address off of County Road O with deputies and located a stolen truck and cleared a cabin. They then went to a residence on Norweign Road and assisted with locating Shimko at that residence. H e was located and taken into custody without incident. The owner of the vehicle was notified and returned to the owner. MADISON, Wis. (AP) Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers said Thursday that he wouldn’t rule out the possibility of reopening some parts of the state less affected by the coronavirus sooner than others, even though he worries about that approach leading to an outbreak. Republican legislative leaders have been pushing for a regionalized reopening plan. Rural parts of Wisconsin have seen far fewer cases of COVID-19 than more urban areas. Milwaukee, the state’s largest city, has seen the greatest number of deaths and positive cases. Regionalization was one idea Evers discussed with Republican leaders on Monday. “We didn’t come to any conclusions,” Evers said on WTMJ radio. He expressed concern about COVID-19 cases in rural areas being under counted because of a lack of testing. Bringing more people to those areas, particularly those that rely on tourism over the summer months, could lead to a spike in cases, he said. “I never say never in this situation,” Evers said of regionalization. “There may be cases where we do it. I think we can do a lot of things, reopening, that are statewide and impact all counties at the same time.” The Wisconsin Supreme Court is currently weighing a Republican-brought lawsuit that seeks to block the current “safer at home” order due to expire May 26 and take authority away from Evers’ administration to issue similar such orders going forward. Evers said he hoped to not have to extend that order, which was originally slated to end on April 24, but the future of his powers now rests with the conservative-controlled court. May 7, 2020