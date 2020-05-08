mediaplayer-copy1 mediaplayer3
WLDY-WJBL NEWS 5-11-20 A large and strong high pressure system sits over Western Canada and will be sliding southeast the next few days. This will return sunny and dry weather to the state, while it remains cool for May. Monday will be mostly sunny with a northwest breeze again developing, while afternoon highs reach the mid 50’s. This will still be more than ten degrees below average, but an improvement over Sunday. Another freeze threat is in the forecast tonight, with a better set up for widespread sub-freezing temperatures. It should be the last night the plants will need to be protected, with expected lows in the upper 20’s under a clear sky. Tuesday will be bright and sunny, and after that cold start, will warm into the upper 50’s with less wind. Enjoy the sunshine however, as clouds will be returning for at least a few days. A stretched out front across the Plains will be moving east, bringing increasing clouds at night with more around on Wednesday. Chances will also be rising for a few showers by later in the day. It will be able to warm further out ahead of this system and we are looking to rise back into the low 60’s. Shower chances will continue at night and depending on the placement of a low along the front, may continue on Thursday. It will also continue to warm and our several day stretch of below average temperatures should finally come to an end as we reach into the upper 60’s to near 70. RUSK COUNTY – Shortly after 11 AM Saturday, Rusk County dispatch received a 911 call reporting a house on fire at a location on N Edming Road. Smoke and flames were visible from windows. Rusk County deputy, Wisconsin State Patrol, Hawkins ambulance, the Hawkins Fire Department and the Ladysmith Fire Department for Mutual Aid responded to the scene. According to the report, subjects on scene advised that everyone from the house was accounted for and safe. Two dogs were contained but a third dog was missing and might have been in the house. The fire was fully involved upon arrival and there were what appeared to be fireworks and ammo going off from the fire. The house was a total loss. RUSK COUNTY – Saturday just before 5 PM, a Wisconsin State Patrol Trooper responded to a report of a vehicle which had run into the ditch on CTH O at Fire Lane Road. When the Trooper arrived on scene he found the operator, Christopher Arthur Thannum, 57 from Hayward, was uninjured and standing outside of his vehicle. The vehicle had no damage. Thannum admitted he had gone into the ditch because he had been texting and driving. The Trooper noticed the odor of intoxicants coming from Thannum along with other visible signs of impairment. Standardized field sobriety tests were administered and Thannum was subsequently placed under arrest for OWI 6th offense. Thannum was transported to Marshfield Medical Center in Ladysmith where a consensual blood draw was obtained for chemical testing. He was later incarcerated at the Rusk County jail whrer he has been charged with OWI 6th, bail jumping, texting while driving, open intoxicants in a motor vehicle, and failure to have control of a motor vehicle. WASHINGTON (AP)— Vice President Mike Pence is self-isolating after an aide tested positive for the coronavirus last week. An administration official says Pence is voluntarily limiting his exposure. He has repeatedly tested negative for COVID-19 since his exposure but is following the advice of medical officials. Pence’s move comes after three members of the White House’s coronavirus task force placed themselves in quarantine after coming into contact with the aide, Pence spokeswoman Katie Miller. Pence was informed of the positive test Friday morning before he left Washington for a day trip to Iowa. “Vice President Pence will continue to follow the advice of the White House Medical Unit and is not in quarantine,” said Pence spokesperson Devin O’Malley. “Additionally, Vice President Pence has tested negative every single day and plans to be at the White House ‘[Monday].”

