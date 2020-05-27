Wilma A. Bennor, 88 of Bruce, died on Tuesday, May 26th, at her home. She is survived by 3 children: Ray Plummer, Sr., of Cornell, Roger Plummer of Bruce and Ruth Grinnell of Exland, 6 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren, 3 sisters: Elaine, Elsie and Alena, numerous nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held for the family with burial following in the Bruce Cemetery. Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting the family.