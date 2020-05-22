mediaplayer-copy1 mediaplayer3
Toby Kostick, 79 of Bruce, died on Sunday, May 24 at Clark County Health Care Center in Owen.  He is survived by his wife, Gloria, 5 children: Rocky of Hudson, Randy of Mooresville, NC., Michelle of Peoria, AZ., Tony of Woodbury and Shana Lopez of Argyle, TX.  3 step-sons, Steve, Sam and Doug Devine, 13 grandchildren, 4 step-grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren, 1 brother: Roman of Ladysmith.  Private funeral services will be held with burial taking place in the Bruce Cemetery.  Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting the family. 

