Toby Kostick, 79 of Bruce, died on Sunday, May 24 at Clark County Health Care Center in Owen. He is survived by his wife, Gloria, 5 children: Rocky of Hudson, Randy of Mooresville, NC., Michelle of Peoria, AZ., Tony of Woodbury and Shana Lopez of Argyle, TX. 3 step-sons, Steve, Sam and Doug Devine, 13 grandchildren, 4 step-grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren, 1 brother: Roman of Ladysmith. Private funeral services will be held with burial taking place in the Bruce Cemetery. Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting the family.
- WLDY-WJBL NEWS 5-22-20 Clouds appear to become more prevalent today with south and southeast flow. Moisture will be on the increase, while a slow moving front sits draped across the Eastern Dakotas. A very brief shower may be possible somewhere in Western Wisconsin, but the vast majority to all locations will remain dry. We head into the holiday weekend with an increasing chance for at least scattered showers and thunderstorms, but there will still be plenty of opportunities to spend some time outdoors without having to worry about rain. Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a good chance to see a showers and possible rumble of thunder while the actual front is not forecast to arrive until the second half of Sunday. This is when chances will be favored to see more organized thunderstorms and perhaps a low end severe weather threat. However, exact timing, coverage, and severity remains uncertain this far out. Still, it will feel a bit more like summer as temperatures reach about 80 and humidity levels increase to noticeable amounts. The front should be exiting by sometime on Memorial Day, but some models suggest the front may move slower. While this seems like the less likely scenario right now, it does prompt at least a slight chance for some storms in the first half of the day. MADISON, WIs. (WEAU) The latest statistics from the Wisconsin Department of Heath Services: 163,238 negative test results (increase of 8,938) 13,885 positive test results (increase of 472) 2,218 hospitalizations (increase of 57)\ 487 deaths (increase of 6) Every county in Wisconsin now has COVID-19. It is important that people continue to practice social distancing. Department of Workforce Development working hard to get benefits out. Everybody who needs benefits will get them. A list of assistance iniatives including $75-million for business, $25-million for rental assistance. $50-million for farmers, $15-million for food stability and $100-million for services. They will need more federal aid for the state. In recent weeks there has been hate towards the Asian-American community. People should know that nobody is at fault for this virus and the virus does not discriminate. SAWYER COUNTY – On May 21, at approximately 8:30 AM, the Sawyer County Communications Center received a 911 call reporting a two-vehicle crash with injuries at the intersection of State Highway 70 and County Highway W in the Village of Winter. Sawyer County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the scene assisted by the Wisconsin State Patrol, Sawyer County EMS and Winter Fire Department. Initial investigation indicates that a 2015 Buick Encore operated by Beatrice C. Stoner, 95 of Winter was traveling South on county Highway W when she failed to yield at the intersection and collided with an East bound semi-tractor trailer operated by Kenneth A. Beres, 33 of Weyerhaeuser. Stoner received fatal injuries from the crash. The driver of the semi sustained no known injuries. The crash remains under investigation by the Sawyer County Sheriff’s Office and the Wisconsin State Patrol. PRENTICE – The Price County Public Health Department reports of the 43 residents that participated in the mass community testing in Prentice, all 43 tested negative for COVID-19. The Price County testing was done at the Prentice DNR station on May 17th. The National Guard assisted. Price County has 2 confirmed cases of COVID-19 RUSK COUNTY – Shortly after 9 AM Thursday, a Rusk County deputy advised Rusk County dispatch to page the Ladysmith Fire Department and contact Excel Energy for a wire down and a fire at a location on County Highway P and Highway 27. According to the report, the lines were in the ditch and started a small fire. The DNR was also called to respond to the fire. It was reported that an oversized load that may have taken down the power lines. There was no description or direction of travel of the vehicle. MEDFORD – On Thursday, May 21, at about 1:35 PM, the Medford Police Department along with assistance from the Taylor County Sheriff’s Office and Rib Lake Police Department executed a search warrant at 727 Ella Street in the village of Rib Lake. The warrant was executed after information was received indicating a possible suspect in the armed robbery of the Medford HealthMart Pharmacy resided at that residence. Evidence was recovered during the execution of the search warrant and investigation that led to the arrest of Bradley R. Peterson of Rib Lake. EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) — Eau Claire Police say they are aware of a video circulating on social media regarding an assault. In a Facebook post on Friday morning the department says they believe they have identified and arrested all suspects. Here is the full statement: We are aware of the video circulating on social media regarding an assault. We have had officers investigating this case since early Thursday morning. We now believe we have identified and arrested all suspects. Please do not contact the communication center to report this incident as it has been reported and documented. We are continuing to investigate this case. Thank you to everyone who called and tagged us regarding this incident. Your vigilance is appreciated. May 22, 2020
Currently, 3.5% of known cases were fatal, but that percentage has been falling. Fifty-one more COVID-19 patients were hospitalized in the past 24 hours. So far, 2,161 patients were hospitalized at some point during their treatment, or 16% of cases. There are 298 patients currently hospitalized, including 129 in ICU. CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU)– The Chippewa County Health Department held their weekly update for COVID-19 and currently has 43 positive cases. WEDNESDAY, MAY 20th UPDATE: 43 confirmed cases (increase of 7 from last week) 1,974 negative tests 31 out of isolation 12 monitoring 0 hospitalizations 22 cases over the age of 40, 21 under the age of 40 RUSK COUNTY (WEAU) – Colten Treu has been sentenced to jail for his Rusk County charges. Court records show Treu has been sentenced to 110 days in jail, which will be served at the same time as his Chippewa County sentence. Treu’s charge for possession of meth was dismissed but read in. Counts two and three are for drug possession-party to a crime. Charge four was amended to opearting with restricted controlled substance-third. Treu was sentenced after a company truck was crashed into the ditch off Highway 27 in Rusk County. The criminal complaint says Treu admitted to smoking pot before the crash. Drugs were found in the truck by investigators. CHIPPEWA COUNTY (BLOOMER) – Shortly after 12 Noon Wednesday, Rusk County received a report from the state regarding a stolen vehicle out of the City of Bloomer in Chippewa County. The vehicle was a Black colored Ford Escape with a MN. Plate. According to the report, the Suspect, David D. Menton, 36, and complainant purchased a large amount of Meth Tuesday in the Wausau Area and were possibly heading to the Duluth area. Menton has open cases for fleeing and eluding and past weapon charges. At about 12:30 this (Thursday) morning, the subject and vehicle were located at the MPS Airport and were in custody with the MSP PD. The dramatic slowing of the economy to reduce the spread of the COVID-19 virus decreased home sales in April even as prices continued to rise, according to the most recent review of the existing home market by the Wisconsin REALTORS Association. Existing home sales fell 6.9% in April, compared to April 2019 whereas the significant tightening of inventories drove the median price up 9.7% over the past 12 months to $214,000. Year to date home sales remained in positive territory after a good start to the year, rising 2.9% through the first four months of 2020 relative to that same period in 2019. Median prices continued to rise on a year to date basis, increasing 8.3 % to $200,000. In Rusk County, the median price in April was not available but in April of 2019 was $85,000. Year to date the median price was $142,116 in Rusk County compared to $84,000 last year. Sales in Rusk county was 5 in April compared to 12 in April of last year. Year to date sales in Rusk County was 36, compared to 45 last year. Since the time from an accepted contract to a closing can be 4 to 8 weeks, it’s only now that we’re seeing the effect of the coronavirus on monthly sales. SPARTA, Wis. (WEAU)– One firefighter was treated for an injury to his leg after a fire broke out in a the town of Leon. Sparta Fire Chief Mike Arnold says officials were dispatched to a house on Jamboree Road that was reported to be fully engulfed. All occupants were confirmed to be out of the house and the fire spread quickly. The house has extensive damage but some family possessions were saved and the house is insured, according to Arnold. The fire is believed to have started on the deck. The cause of the fire is still under investigation. WASHINGTON (AP) — More than 2.4 million people applied for U.S. unemployment benefits last week in the latest wave of layoffs from the viral outbreak that triggered widespread business shutdowns two months ago and sent the economy into a deep recession. Roughly 38.6 million people have now filed for jobless aid since the coronavirus forced millions of businesses to close their doors and shrink their workforces, the Labor Department said Thursday. The number of weekly applications has slowed for seven straight weeks, and last week the figures declined in 38 states and the District of Columbia. Yet historically, they remain immense — roughly 10 times the typical figure that prevailed before the virus struck. “While the steady decline in claims is good news, the labor market is still in terrible shape,” said Gus Faucher, chief economist at PNC Financial. The continuing stream of heavy job cuts reflects an economy that is sinking into the worst recession since the Great Depression. The nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office estimated this week that the economy is shrinking at a 38% annual rate in the April-June quarter. That would be by far the sharpest quarterly contraction on record May 21, 2020