Thomas Begaljke, 57, of Holcombe died unexpectedly May 26. He is survived by the love of his life, Lori Popp, her children, Emily Popp and Nathan Popp, Lori’s father, Kenneth Severson, who was much like a father to him; and brothers Kenneth (Sandra) Begalke, Robert (Julie) Begalke, Donald Begalke, Ronald Begalke, and Steven Begalke, all of Holcombe; and extended family. A Funeral Service will be held at 2 PM on Saturday, May 30, at the Borton-Leiser Funeral Home in Cornell, with Deacon Craig Voldberg officiating. Interment will follow the Service in the Holcombe Cemetery. A Visitation will be held from 12 Noon until the Time of Service Saturday, May 30 at the Funeral Home. Due to the health and safety for everyone who may be attending the services for Thomas Begalke. Social Distancing, very minimal contact and face coverings are very strongly recommended.