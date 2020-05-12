mediaplayer-copy1 mediaplayer3
Sister Mary Damian Powers

Sister Mary Damian Powers, OSM, of the Servants of Mary, Ladysmith, died peacefully at Addolorata Villa in Wheeling, IL., on Monday, May 11.  She is survived by many nieces, nephews and friends, and the Servite Sisters.  A private graveside service will be held, with burial in the Servants of Mary Cemetery in Ladysmith.  A public memorial service will be held at a later date.  Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Ladysmith is assisting with arrangements.

