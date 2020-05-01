Phillip W. Gleason, 82 of Ladysmith, passed away April 21, at his home. He is survived by his cjildren, Gary Gleason of Ladysmith, Don (Lisa) Gleason of Ladysmith, Chris (Howard) Ewer of Ladysmith, 5 grandchildren and 1 very special Great Granddaughter. Burial will take place at a later date.