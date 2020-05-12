Lottie Nelson, formerly of Tony, died Monday, May 11, in Eau Claire. She is survived by 3 children: David of Green Bay, Margaret Nelson of Rogers, MN., and Carolyn Revak of Eau Claire, 7 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. A Celebration of Life for Lottie Nelson will be held at a later date. The Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting the family.