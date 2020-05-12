mediaplayer-copy1 mediaplayer3
Lottie Nelson

Lottie Nelson, formerly of Tony, died Monday, May 11, in Eau Claire.  She is survived by 3 children: David of Green Bay, Margaret Nelson of Rogers, MN., and Carolyn Revak of Eau Claire, 7 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.  A Celebration of Life for Lottie Nelson will be held at a later date.  The Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting the family.

