Kathy M. Shimko, 84 of Ladysmith, died Sunday, May 3, at her home. She is survived by her husband: Martin A. Shimko, Daughters: Wendy Mosier of St. Charles, IL., Peggy Shimko of Eagan, MN., Sons: Martin E. of Coon Rapids, MN., Kenneth of Altoona and Timothy of Hudson, WI. A Celebration of Life for Kathy Shimko will be held at a later date and a memorial will be created in Kathy’s name at that time. The Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.