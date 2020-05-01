mediaplayer-copy1 mediaplayer3
Get Adobe Flash player
Find more about Weather in Ladysmith, WI
Click for weather forecast
«

Edwin Byron Lincoln

Edwin Byron Lincoln, 98, of Glendale, Arizona was born in Huddleston, Arkansas and the Lord called him home on Tuesday, April 21.  Edwin leaves behind one sister, Irma DuSell of Ladysmith, his children, Veneva Lincoln, Konrad (Ruth) Lincoln, Alice Thiesfeldt, Christine (Jerry) Morgan, and Anita (Darrell) O’Donnal of Arizona, his 13 grandchildren and his 10 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.  Memorial service arrangements are pending.  Edwin helped make video copies of Grace Church services every week for 20 years: therefore, the family requests that memorials be directed to the Audio/Visual Fund at Grace Ev. Lutheran Church, 5600 W. Palmaire Avenue, Glendale, AZ. 85301.  For more information visit www.gracegelndale.org.

ad-withus
RSS WLDY-WJBL NEWS
ad-withus
RSS ABC SPORTS
ad-withus
ad-withus
RSS ABC NEWS
ad-withus

Contact | Staff | News

Copyright © 2020. All Rights Reserved.

Hosted by Meggahosting and WordPress Theme created by Bill.