Edwin Byron Lincoln
Edwin Byron Lincoln, 98, of Glendale, Arizona was born in Huddleston, Arkansas and the Lord called him home on Tuesday, April 21. Edwin leaves behind one sister, Irma DuSell of Ladysmith, his children, Veneva Lincoln, Konrad (Ruth) Lincoln, Alice Thiesfeldt, Christine (Jerry) Morgan, and Anita (Darrell) O’Donnal of Arizona, his 13 grandchildren and his 10 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Memorial service arrangements are pending. Edwin helped make video copies of Grace Church services every week for 20 years: therefore, the family requests that memorials be directed to the Audio/Visual Fund at Grace Ev. Lutheran Church, 5600 W. Palmaire Avenue, Glendale, AZ. 85301. For more information visit www.gracegelndale.org.
- WLDY-WJBL NEWS 5-1-20 High pressure will move to our east today and that will initiate a southerly flow of air. Our already seasonable air mass will continue to warm with this flow of air. In spite of this, a weak cold front will be approaching from the west, increasing low level moisture ahead of it. This will spawn greater cloudy cover with partly to mostly cloudy conditions through the morning, and mainly gray skies in the afternoon. A hit-and-miss showers are possible through the area, particularly our northern counties. Luckily, high temperatures are still expected to reach the upper 60s. Conditions slowly cool and dry overnight as the front passes overhead into early Saturday. The sky throughout Saturday will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy. The day will be a breezier one with a northwest wind on the backside of that front. However, thanks to dry air and sunshine, temperatures are still expected to reach the low 70’s in the afternoon! Similar conditions are expected into Sunday as a weak high pressure system approaches from the west. Wind will become a tad lighter and westerly. Mostly sunny skies and another high in the low 70’s will cement this as likely the nicest weekend so far this year. WISCONSIN DELLS (WKOW) — A dozen workers living in a Wisconsin Dells international student residence facility have tested positive for COVID-19. Dan Bullock of Holz Company, which owns Hiawatha Property Management and runs the Hiawatha Residence Halls, says all 180 student residents were tested on Saturday; twelve tested positive. “We immediately contacted Sauk County Public Health and have been working closely with them,” Bullock said. Hiawatha saw its first case two weeks ago. The students with positive cases are all isolated in a separate building, each with their own room. Hiawatha has six resident dorms. “Because it’s not the busy season we have space so we were able to immediately isolate those students,” Bullock said. He said Sauk County Public Health is checking in with the students every day and has ensured everyone in the dorms is receiving meals. Bullock said the Wisconsin Dells community has been awesome feeding students and reaching out to them, from businesses, volunteers and churches. As for how long those J-1 Visa students will stay at Hiawatha, it’s unclear. Some were set to leave in mid-March but couldn’t due to travel restrictions in the United States and their home countries. Other students arrived in early March only to find the resorts where they would work close shortly afterwards. In the weeks since, Hiawatha officials said students who aren’t working can stay rent free as long as they need and Bullock said the community will continue to provide for them. LADYSMITH – Ladysmith Police early Thursday afternoon, responded to Holiday Gas Station for a report of a theft. According to the report, the officers met with the complainant who advised that someone had stolen his carton of cigarettes he purchased while he was buying lottery tickets. The case is under investigation. May 1, 2020
- Carolyn D. Droege May 1, 2020Carolyn D. Droege, 78 of Ladysmith, died Tuesday, April 28, in Eau Claire. She is survived by 4 children: Ronda Osuldson of Ladysmith, Jolene Fuss of Forest Lake, MN., Barry Reidner of Dorchester, WI., and Christopher Mincoff of Barron. 8 Grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren, 5 Siblings: Theresa Priem of Minneapolis, MN., Jeannette Boggs of La […]