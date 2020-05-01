Edwin Byron Lincoln, 98, of Glendale, Arizona was born in Huddleston, Arkansas and the Lord called him home on Tuesday, April 21. Edwin leaves behind one sister, Irma DuSell of Ladysmith, his children, Veneva Lincoln, Konrad (Ruth) Lincoln, Alice Thiesfeldt, Christine (Jerry) Morgan, and Anita (Darrell) O’Donnal of Arizona, his 13 grandchildren and his 10 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Memorial service arrangements are pending. Edwin helped make video copies of Grace Church services every week for 20 years: therefore, the family requests that memorials be directed to the Audio/Visual Fund at Grace Ev. Lutheran Church, 5600 W. Palmaire Avenue, Glendale, AZ. 85301. For more information visit www.gracegelndale.org.