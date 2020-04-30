mediaplayer-copy1 mediaplayer3
Carolyn D. Droege, 78 of Ladysmith, died Tuesday, April 28, in Eau Claire.  She is survived by 4 children: Ronda Osuldson of Ladysmith, Jolene Fuss of Forest Lake, MN., Barry Reidner of Dorchester, WI., and Christopher Mincoff of Barron. 8 Grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren, 5 Siblings: Theresa Priem of Minneapolis, MN., Jeannette Boggs of La Crosse, WI., Raymond Droege, Jr. of Sarasota, FL., Debbie Vevea of Bloomington, MN. and Donna Trapp of Milwaukee.  A Celebration of Life for Carolyn Droege will be held at a later date.  The Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting the family.

