Carolyn D. Droege
Carolyn D. Droege, 78 of Ladysmith, died Tuesday, April 28, in Eau Claire. She is survived by 4 children: Ronda Osuldson of Ladysmith, Jolene Fuss of Forest Lake, MN., Barry Reidner of Dorchester, WI., and Christopher Mincoff of Barron. 8 Grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren, 5 Siblings: Theresa Priem of Minneapolis, MN., Jeannette Boggs of La Crosse, WI., Raymond Droege, Jr. of Sarasota, FL., Debbie Vevea of Bloomington, MN. and Donna Trapp of Milwaukee. A Celebration of Life for Carolyn Droege will be held at a later date. The Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting the family.
- WLDY-WJBL NEWS 4-30-20 Conditions improve greatly today as dry air returns to the Upper Midwest. High pressure will be approaching from the west through the day. This will keep us in a light north flow of air, but skies will also remain crystal clear as a result. We’ll be quickly warming this afternoon with highs reaching the upper 60’s. Conditions will not change much overnight as high pressure slowly drifts to the east and temps return to the upper 30’s by morning. The air mass will warm through Friday with a light southerly flow of air on the tail of that high pressure system. While the system exits, a weak trough will be approaching from the west, increasing low level moisture ahead of it. This will spawn greater cloudy cover with partly to mostly cloudy conditions through the afternoon. A few light showers are possible through the region too. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s. Wisconsin – 308 patients have died so far At least 6,653 patients have tested positive for the coronavirus in Wisconsin since the outbreak began. At least 66,630 patients have tested negative. 23 percent of patients have been hospitalized. As of Thursday morning, more than 1,040,600 Americans have tested positive for the coronavirus. At least 61,000 Americans have died from the coronavirus, as of Thursday morning. As of Thursday morning, at least 124,000 American patients have recovered. RUSK COUNTY – This (Thursday) morning at about 5:20, Rusk County received a 911 call of a car vs deer accident reportedly on Highway 8 road near Weyerhaeuser. According to the Police Log, the female driver of the vehicle reportedly complained of hurt ribs. The airbags did deploy. Rusk County deputies, Bruce ambulance and the Weyerhaeuser Fire Department responded to the scene. There was no transport by the ambulance. No other information was available. LADYSMITH – Early Wednesday afternoon, the Ladysmith Police Department investigated a Theft complaint. According to the report, a male subject advised of a theft from a residence on Sabin Avenue in Ladysmith. The complainant stated that several of his belongings, including clothes, cash and a radio/TV Speaker were taken. The case is under investigation. WASHINGTON (AP) — More than 3.8 million laid-off workers applied for unemployment benefits last week as the U.S. economy slid further into a crisis that is becoming the most devastating since the 1930s. Roughly 30.3 million people have now filed for jobless aid in the six weeks since the coronavirus outbreak began forcing millions of employers to close their doors and slash their workforces. That is more people than live in the New York and Chicago metropolitan areas combined, and it’s by far the worst string of layoffs on record. It adds up to more than one in six American workers. With more employers cutting payrolls to save money, economists have forecast that the unemployment rate for April could go as high as 20%. That would be the highest rate since it reached 25% during the Great Depression. This week, the government estimated that the economy shrank at a 4.8% annual rate in the first three months of this year, the sharpest quarterly drop since the 2008 financial crisis. Yet the picture is likely to grow far worse: The economy is expected to contract in the April-June quarter by as much as 40% at an annual rate. No previous quarter has been anywhere near as weak since the government began keeping such records after World War II. April 30, 2020
- WLDY-WJBL NEWS 4-29-20 Winds will continue to increase on Wednesday, sustained around 20 mph with gusts to at least 35 mph possible. Drier air will continue to arrive through the day which should lead to at least partial clearing through into the late afternoon. It will stay cool though for late April, with highs reaching the upper 50’s at best. The weather will then improve Thursday, returning the sunshine and warmer temperatures that we enjoyed over the weekend. A narrow ridge of high pressure will be taking hold, leading to a sunny day with diminishing winds. Temperatures will have a chance to rise back to around average for the final day of April, with readings in the mid 60’s. Further warming is likely Friday and into the start of the weekend with the return of southerly flow. A warmer air mass will also be sliding east from the Plains. We will have to watch a weak front that will be moving closer during this time as a few forecast models indicate there may be at least a low end chance for a few showers. Right now we are leaning towards it staying dry, with a mix of sun and clouds both of these days. Temperatures will reach to near 70 on Friday and a few degrees warmer on Saturday which would make for a very nice start to May. This weekend is also the state fishing opener! WISCONSIN – Three hundred Wisconsinites have now died from the coronavirus. The state announced 19 deaths Tuesday, the largest one-day increase since April 4. The state has now confirmed 6,289 cases of coronavirus. The case numbers are increasing along with increased testing. The fastest-growing outbreak in the state is in Brown County where 913 cases have been confirmed. Of those who have tested positive so far, 255 are employees of a meat-processing plant on Green Bay’s east side, JBS Packerland. At least 63,535 patients have tested negative. 23 percent of patients have been hospitalized. As of Tuesday night, more than 1,012,582 Americans have tested positive for the coronavirus. At least 58,000 Americans have died from the coronavirus, as of Tuesday evening. As of Tuesday night, at least 115,936 American patients have recovered. CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU)– Chippewa County Health Department held a COVID-19 update. NUMBERS: Nobody currently hospitalized 1,004 negative test results 1,042 total tests given Currently no deaths The health department is looking for more people to get tested, saying they are knowing there are people who have symptoms who are not able to get a test. They also noted that an increase in testing would allow for better data. Chippewa County does not currently have a target number of tests given yet. RUSK COUNTY – Tuesday morning just after 2 AM, a Rusk County deputy made a traffic stop on County Highway D and Cote Road, Holcombe, of a vehicle for no license plates attached to the vehicle. According to the report, a second vehicle stopped at the traffic stop who was traveling with the other vehicle. The deputies made contact with the subjects and after an investigation, all admitted to drug use. The Rusk County K-9 did an alert on both vehicles and drug items were located. A citation was issued to the driver 0f one of the vehicles for OAR. No other information was available. MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Latest on the coronavirus outbreak in Wisconsin (all times local): Gov. Tony Evers’ administration has ordered state agencies to cut spending by 5% as revenue drops during the coronavirus pandemic. WisPolitics.com obtained a letter that state Department of Administration Secretary Joel Brennan sent to state employees Tuesday evening informing them of the cut. Brennan also said in the letter that a state hiring freeze will continue albeit with exemptions for positions related to responding to the pandemic and positions considered essential for maintaining state agency functions. Merit raises have been suspended and employee travel will be restricted to pandemic response, he added. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports that Evers told President Donald Trump in a recent letter that the state could lose as much as $2 billion over the next year, although the administration hasn’t conducted a revenue projection since the pandemic began. WISCONSIN – Gas prices in Wisconsin remain the cheapest in the country, data from AAA shows, as demand remains low during the coronavirus pandemic. © Rick Wood / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel A customer pumps gas into his tank at Fleet Farm in Delavan, Wisconsin, near I-43 and Highway 50, which is selling gasoline for .99 per gallon as gas prices drop during the coronavirus pandemic, Thursday March 26, 2020. The Wisconsin average for a gallon of gas is $1.23. The next cheapest state is Oklahoma, which has an average price of $1.37. Four stations in Wautoma are charging $0.91 per gallon for regular unleaded gas, per price tracking site GasBuddy. The Costco locations in Pewaukee and Menomonee Falls, charging $0.94 per gallon, are the cheapest stations in the Milwaukee area. Outside of Costco, which requires a membership, the Citgo location on 91st Street and Flagg Avenue in Milwaukee charges $1.00 per gallon, per GasBuddy. Broadway PitStop in Waukesha charges $1.02 per gallon. Prices have remained steady, though, after a precipitous drop over the last two months. The average price in the Milwaukee area is $1.22. At this time last week, the average price was $1.19. At this time last year, the average gas price in Wisconsin was $2.84. WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. economy shrank at a 4.8% annual rate last quarter as the coronavirus pandemic shut down much of the country and began triggering a recession that will end the longest expansion on record. Yet the drop in the January-March quarter will be only a precursor of a far grimmer report to come on the current April-June period, with business shutdowns and layoffs striking with devastating force. With much of the economy paralyzed, the Congressional Budget Office has estimated that economic activity will plunge this quarter at a 40% annual rate. That would be, by a breathtaking margin, the bleakest quarter since such records were first compiled in 1947. It would be four times the size of the worst quarterly contraction on record set in 1958. The Commerce Department estimated Wednesday that the gross domestic product, the total output of goods and services, posted a quarterly drop for the first time in six years. And it was the sharpest fall since the economy shrank at an 8.4% annual rate in the fourth quarter of 2008 in the depths of the Great Recession. April 29, 2020