Beulah F. Read, 92 of Tony, died on Sunday, May 24, at Marshfield Medical Center in Marshfield. She is survived by her husband, William, 3 sons: Chuck, Edward, Jr., and John Nichols, 6 step-children: Randy Read, Scott Read, Cindy Read, Lori Lowery, Brian Read and Kerry Read, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren, step-grandchildren, step-great-grandchildren and step-great-great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held at 8 PM on Wednesday, June 3, at Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Ladysmith with Rev. Dean Herberts officiating. Visitation will be from 12:30 PM until 5 PM on Wednesday at the Funeral Home. Burial will be held at 1 PM on Saturday, June 6, at Riverside Cemetery in Ladysmith.