Beulah F. Read
Beulah F. Read, 92 of Tony, died on Sunday, May 24, at Marshfield Medical Center in Marshfield. She is survived by her husband, William, 3 sons: Chuck, Edward, Jr., and John Nichols, 6 step-children: Randy Read, Scott Read, Cindy Read, Lori Lowery, Brian Read and Kerry Read, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren, step-grandchildren, step-great-grandchildren and step-great-great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held at 8 PM on Wednesday, June 3, at Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Ladysmith with Rev. Dean Herberts officiating. Visitation will be from 12:30 PM until 5 PM on Wednesday at the Funeral Home. Burial will be held at 1 PM on Saturday, June 6, at Riverside Cemetery in Ladysmith.
- WLDY-WJBL NEWS 5-28-20 Cooler and drier weather is on the way today. By this afternoon a cold front will be passing through Eau Claire. Skies will clear quickly and humidity will drop once it does. Highs are expected to reach the mid 70’s as a result. A large high pressure system will be building out of Canada on Friday, returning northerly flow and cooler, drier air. As we bring May to a close, temperatures will drop back to below average while dew points fall back into the drier 30’s and 40’s. Expect the return of sunshine Friday with breezier weather and highs just below 70. The weekend will fare about the same with a slow warming. High pressure will remain overhead through both days, which will keep conditions very comfortable. Temps will reach the low 70’s both days, but nighttime lows may drop back into the mid 40’s. Still the light wind, dry air, comfortable highs, and abundant sunshine will make this one of the nicest weekends in May. WISCONSIN STATE NUMBERS 210,605 negative tests, 9,731 increase since Tuesday 16,462 confirmed cases, an increase of 599 cases since Tuesday 539 total deaths Evers says they are concerned that there is not enough people wearing masks and not following physical distancing. He said they will be reinforcing how simple it is to wear a mask and distance yourself when you are in public. Health officials say infection control and widespread testing is important in long term care facilities. Gov. Evers says wearing a mask is the best for the common good. Evers launches “Roots to Recovery” program targeted at local leaders who are addressing COVID relief efforts. Wednesday, May 27th Update: EAU CLAIRE COUNTY 104 positive test results (increase of 1 since Tuesday) 77 release from isolation New County order starts May 28th and will run until June 11th Most of it remains the same from the last order with businesses, public spaces, buildings and one-on-one services with same requirements for social distancing. People are urged to keep their circle small and stay at home as much as they can. Indoor gatherings must remain no more than 10, but outdoor gatherings can now have up to 20 with social distancing. The state continues with their widespread testing of high risk facilities. ABBOTSFORD, Wis. (WSAW) — The Clark County Health Department is reporting three employees of Abbyland Foods Inc. have tested positive for COVID-19. “Clark and Marathon County Health Departments are working with Abbyland leadership and staff to conduct an investigation to track, trace, and contain the virus,” stated Brittany Mews, Clark County Health Officer. “Abbyland Foods is located in both counties. We are all working together to ensure the facility, staff, residents, and their family members, are taking steps to contain the spread of COVID-19.” Abbyland employs many in the Hispanic community, which could lead to added challenges with contact tracing. The Marathon County Health Department says they currently have bilingual interpreters but “would love to have more bilingual people join the team,” Judy Burrows noted in an interview with NewsChannel 7. Clark County Health Department did not yet respond to a similar request about bilingual contact tracers. LADYSMITH – Wednesday afternoon at 4:45, a subject reported to the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office that a Silver colored Jeep Patriot was traveling West bound on County Highway P from Rocky Ridge Road that is all over the road and appeared that subjects were hanging out of the windows. According to the report, Ladysmith Police received this traffic complaint and a Rusk County deputy was in the area and able to conduct a traffic stop with the vehicle. While speaking with the driver, Javier G. Colon, 23, there was alcohol in the vehicle. Colon was ran through sobriety tests, and arrested for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated. City Police while on the traffic stop, a passenger, 17 year old male admitted to drinking alcohol in the vehicle and was seen smoking. The subject is under the legal age for both, and was cited and released to a parent. RUSK COUNTY – A Rusk County deputy just before 6 PM Wednesday, was out with a Green colored Arctic Cat ATV at a location on County Highway O and Natchwey Road near Bruce. According to the report, a 17 year old was operating a non-registered ATV. The ATV does not have working headlights or taillights, the operator is under 18, was not wearing a helmet, and had not taken an ATV Safety Class. The 17 year old operator was issued a citation for operating ATV without safety certificate. WASHINGTON (AP) — An estimated 2.1 million Americans applied for unemployment benefits last week despite the gradual reopening of businesses around the country, bringing the running total since the coronavirus shutdowns took hold in mid-March to about 41 million, the government said Thursday. The figures underscored the continuing damage to businesses and livelihoods from the outbreak that has now killed at least 100,000 people in the U.S., more than the number of Americans lost in the Vietnam and Korean wars combined, and more than 33 times the death toll on 9/11. The U.S. unemployment rate was 14.7% in April, the highest since the Depression, and many economists expect it will near 20% in May. First-time applications for unemployment, though still extraordinarily high, have fallen for eight straight weeks, and states are gradually letting stores, restaurants, salons, gyms and other businesses reopen. But other employers are still laying off workers in the face of a deep recession. The Labor Department report included a positive sign: The number of people now receiving benefits fell for the first time since the outbreak intensified in mid-March, from 25 million to 21 million. That suggests companies are starting to rehire and could mean that total job losses will peak in May. MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Violent protests over the death of a black man in police custody rocked a Minneapolis neighborhood for a second straight night as angry crowds looted stores, set fires and left a path of damage that stretched for miles. The protests that began late Wednesday and stretched into Thursday morning were the most destructive yet since the death of George Floyd, who was seen on video gasping for breath during an arrest in which an officer kneeled on his neck for almost eight minutes. In the footage, George pleads that he cannot breathe before he slowly stops talking and moving. Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey appealed to the governor to activate the National Guard and asked for calm. “Please, Minneapolis, we cannot let tragedy beget more tragedy,” he said on Twitter. Protests also spread to other U.S. cities. In California, hundreds of people protesting Floyd’s death blocked a Los Angeles freeway and shattered windows of California Highway Patrol cruisers. May 28, 2020
- Wilma A. Bennor May 28, 2020Wilma A. Bennor, 88 of Bruce, died on Tuesday, May 26th, at her home. She is survived by 3 children: Ray Plummer, Sr., of Cornell, Roger Plummer of Bruce and Ruth Grinnell of Exland, 6 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren, 3 sisters: Elaine, Elsie and Alena, numerous nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held for […]