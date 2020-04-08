WLDY-WJBL NEWS 4-9-20 Colder temperatures headed into western Wisconsin this morning. Highs today will range from the upper 30’s into the low 40’s. A stiff northwest wind of 15 to 25 mph will make it feel colder. The sky will feature a mix of sun and clouds with a brief snow shower or two reaching south of the Chippewa Valley during the day. On Friday temperatures will rebound a little bit, though it will still remain below average. Highs will be in the mid 40’s, but it will feel much warmer than Thursday thanks to a far lighter northwest wind. This dying wind will be the result of high pressure approaching the state overhead. A southeast flow will then begin, leading into Saturday, as the system passes to our east. Saturday we may actually enjoy near seasonable weather with highs in the mid 50’s. This will also come with a slight chance for a showers late in the day across the Coulee Region with mostly cloudy skies otherwise. RUSK COUNTY – The Rusk County Transit Commission announce their Easter Hours. Good Friday, April 10, All City service and County routes are CLOSED. Saturday, April 11, 8 AM to 1 PM, Last call at 12:30 PM, Easter Sunday, April 12, 8 AM to 1:30 PM Church Service only. Resume normal operation Monday, April 13. MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) Here are the updated numbers for COVID-19 from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services for Wednesday, April 8th 30,115 negative test results (increase of 1,603 from Tuesday) 2,756 positive test results (increase 178 from Tuesday) 790 hospitalizations (increase of 45 from Tuesday) 99 deaths (increase of 7 from Tuesday) MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Gov. Tim Walz said Wednesday he is extending Minnesota’s stay-at-home order until May 4. Walz had imposed the order to slow the spread of the coronavirus. It originally was scheduled to end Friday. But while Walz says Minnesotans have responded well to the order, he notes in his new emergency executive order that confirmed cases of COVID-19 are rapidly increasing in Minnesota, and community spread of the disease also is increasing in the state and nation. The Minnesota Department of Health reported 85 new cases Wednesday, raising the state’s total to 1,154, and it reported five new deaths for a total of 39. MADISON, Wis. (AP) – Wisconsin’s forging ahead with an election in the middle of a pandemic has public health officials, and those who showed up at the polls, worried about whether it will result in a spike in cases of the coronavirus. Public health experts, elected officials, poll workers and many voters pushed unsuccessfully for a delay in the election. Voters who didn’t get absentee ballots were forced to choose between voting in person or staying at home to avoid possible exposure to the coronavirus. Epidemiologist Kristen Malecki said Wednesday holding the election was counter to all good scientific evidence. WASHINGTON (AP) — With a startling 6.6 million people seeking jobless benefits last week, the United States has reached a grim landmark: More than one in 10 workers have lost their jobs in just the past three weeks to the coronavirus outbreak. The figures collectively constitute the largest and fastest string of job losses in records dating to 1948. By contrast, during the Great Recession it took 44 weeks — roughly 10 months — for unemployment claims to go as high as they now have in less than a month. The job market is quickly unraveling as businesses have shut down across the country. All told, in the past three weeks, 16.8 million Americans have filed for unemployment aid. The surge of jobless claims has overwhelmed state unemployment offices around the country. And still more job cuts are expected. More than 20 million people may lose jobs this month. The unemployment rate could hit 15% when the April employment report is released in early May. MADISON, Wis. (Wisconsin DNR Press Release) The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is modifying its state park operations on a case-by-case basis to maintain the safest environment for visitors and staff. Due to unprecedented crowds, litter, vandalism and the need to protect the health and safety of our visitors and staff, Gov. Evers has directed the DNR to close the following Wisconsin State Parks, Forests and Recreational Areas effective Friday, April 10: Northeast Region High Cliff State Park Southeast Region Big Foot Beach State Park, Harrington Beach State Park, Havenwoods State Forest, Kohler-Andrae State Park, Kettle Moraine State Forest Lapham Peak, Loew Lake, Mukwonago River, Northern Unit, Pike Lake, Southern Unit, Lakeshore State Park and Richard Bong State Recreational Area South Central Region Aztalan State Park, Belmont Mound State Park, Blue Mound State Park, Cadiz Springs State Recreational Area, Capital Springs State Recreational Area, Cross Plains State Park, Devil’s Lake State Park, Fenley State Recreational Area, Governor Dodge State Park, Governor Nelson State Park, Lake Kegonsa State Park, Lower Wisconsin Riverway, Mackenzie Center, Mirror Lake State Park, Natural Bridge State Park, Nelson Dewey State Park, New Glarus Woods State Park, Rocky Arbor State Park, Sauk Prairie State Recreational Area, Tower Hill State Park, Wyalusing State Park, Yellowstone Lake State Park, Gibraltar Rock State Natural Area, Pewits Nest State Natural Area, Parfrey’s Glen State Natural Area and Dells of The Wisconsin River State Natural Area Several parks have had record attendance recently. For the weekend of April 4-5, High Cliff had an estimated 16,457 visitors, Lapham Peak had an estimated 11,168 visitors, Kohler-Andrae had an estimated 8,469 visitors, Devil’s Lake had an estimated 7,647 visitors, Richard Bong had an estimated 3,884 visitors, and Mirror Lake had an estimated 2,870 visitors. Harrington Beach had an estimated 3,639 visitors for the weekend and has had more than 5,600 estimated visitors so far for the month of April. By comparison, the average monthly visitors at Harrington for the past 12 years is 9,695 for the entire month of April. Under the Safer at Home order, we must do all that we can to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus.
- WLDY-WJBL NEWS 4-8-20 A cold front will bring a somewhat cooler temperatures to the area today with clouds lingering through the mid afternoon, but some sunshine is expected this afternoon. Highs will top out in the mid 50s. A northwest flow aloft will bring a disturbance through the area later tonight along with a breezy northwest wind. Scattered snow showers are expected to develop late tonight through tomorrow morning as colder air rushes into the area. Highs tomorrow will only reach the mid 40s. As high pressure moves over the state and to our east on Friday, some sunshine is forecast to return with temps rising at least a few more degrees, but likely falling short of 50. Our next major weather system appears to enter the region over the weekend. Saturday we may actually enjoy near seasonable weather with highs in the low 50’s. This will also come with a slight chance for a showers under otherwise mostly cloudy skies. Rain chances will grow overnight as a low pressure system approaches and is expected to make a pass to the southeast into Easter Sunday. Highs on Sunday will be noticeably lower and a transition to snow showers may actually occur late in the day. Some accumulation cannot be ruled out at this point, but it is still too early to iron out the details. RUSK COUNTY – A severe thunderstorm moved across Rusk and Taylor counties Tuesday morning. Hail size reports topped out at 2 inches which is close to the size of of hen egg, and other pictures around social media show hail just smaller than a tennis ball. Hail that size can do a lot of damage to cars and even the ground. In Tony and Glen Flora the hail was as big as golf balls. In Southern Washburn County near Long Lake which is North of Rice Lake, the hail had fallen as it covered the road and ground, making it look like snow. WISCONSIN – Here are the updated numbers for COVID-19 from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services Tuesday. 28,512 negative test results (increase of 1,938 from Monday). 2,578 positive test results increase 138 from Monday). 745 hospitalizations (increase of 77 from Monday). 92 deaths (increase of 15 from Monday). The statewide death toll from COVID-19 was 95 by late Tuesday, according to records and county websites monitored by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. Seventeen of the state’s 72 counties have reported at least one death. Milwaukee County has reported 51 deaths. As the Chinese city that was the original center of the coronavirus outbreak came out of lockdown with a celebratory light show, the U.S. registered its deadliest day yet with nearly 2,000 lives lost. After 11 weeks of strict restrictions on their movements, residents of Wuhan were allowed out on Wednesday, and tens of thousands of residents prepared leave the city.In the U.S., the virus has now killed 12,849 people as of 2:50 am ET Wednesday, according to NBC News’ tally, while the number of confirmed cases are nearing 400,000. New York remains the American epicenter of the crisis with a spike of over 800 fatalities Tuesday, dashing hopes numbers were leveling off. The state now accounts for 5,489 of the deaths in the U.S. “This is a monster,” President Donald Trump said during Tuesday’s daily coronavirus task force update, noting that even one death is “painful.” UNITED STATES – Sen. Bernie Sanders has dropped out of the 2020 presidential race. After early triumphs in the Democratic primary, the independent from Vermont failed to pull away from former Vice President Joe Biden as a wide field dwindled. Sanders saw success from Iowa to New Hampshire, Nevada, Colorado and California. April 8, 2020
- WLDY-WJBL NEWS 4-7-20 A weak low pressure system will track through Wisconsin, carrying a cold front through during the day. Scattered showers will continue through early afternoon, along with the chance of a thunderstorm before the clouds break up and some sunshine develops. Though the front will cross the area, temperatures will continue to warm, leading to afternoon highs well into the 60’s. Winds will shift to the west and increase, leading to breezy conditions. Enjoy the warmth because it will not be staying for long. A secondary cold front will be arriving early Wednesday, bringing the chance for a few more showers and even potentially a steadier rain in our southern counties. It will remain mild on Wednesday with highs in the 50’s but behind this second front, much cooler air will be waiting in the wings, and we will feel it by Thursday. EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) — Despite a last minute effort to move Election Day, the polls will be open Tuesday and the election is going on as scheduled. Thousands of people have already taken advantage of absentee voting in the mail. But for those that want to make their voice heard at the polls today, they will be open to 8 PM. If you requested an absentee ballot, but haven’t received one yet, you need to vote in-person Tuesday. On the ballot will be the presidential primary, one state race for Supreme Court as well as one statewide referendum and many local races. Results from the Spring Election will not be made available until next week. All absentee ballots must be hand delivered by 8 PM Tuesday or postmarked by Tuesday and received by 4 PM on April 13 to be counted. According to the Wisconsin Elections Commission, unofficial election results will not be available until April 13. RUSK COUNTY – There is a statewide race on the ballot for the Wisconsin State Supreme Court. The Incumbent Dan Kelly is being challenged by Jill Karofsky. There is a statewide referendum on a proposed crime victim’s constitutional amendment called Marsy’s Law. At the Ladysmith Common Council Meeting Monday evening, the council voted 5-2, to hire Alan Brandon Christianson as City Administrator. Voting for the decision were Mark Platteter, Brian Groothousen, Jon Fields, Bonnie Stoneberg and Al Hraban. Voting against were Bill Morgan and Marty Reynolds. For the City races, for Mayor, the Incumbent Alan Christianson is on the ballot, but as he was voted to be the new City Adminstrator, he cannot hold the Mayor’s position. Write-in candidates are Kalvin Vacho and Jim West. For City Council District 2, the Incumbent Bill Morgan is being challenged by wrtie-in candidate, Lelli Grotzinger. For District 4, Al Christianson and Gerard Schueller are on the ballot. For District 6, the Incumbent Al Hraban is being challenged by Ryan Heavey. For contested races for the Rusk County Board of Supervisors. District 1, the Incumbent Terry Dusell is being challenged by Pete Boss, District 5, the write-in candidates are Timothy Miller and Arlene Konops, and for District 12, the Incumbent Roger Gierke is being challenged by Jim Meyer. The polls are open until 8 PM. Again the election results will not be known until Monday April 13. LADYSMITH – This (Tuesday) morning at about 12:20, a female subject called Ladysmith Police after she believed that she heard a male and female yelling near a location on Lake Avenue West. City Police responded and spoke with the two subjects who were yelling outside the residence. Both parties were intoxicated and upset for unknown reasons. They were asked to leave because of all the yelling that they were directing towards another subject. They continued to yell and scream at the subject and officers before they finally left the area. Both subjects would be receiving citations for Disorderly Conduct. MILWAUKEE, WI — Amid the coronavirus public health emergency, thousands of voters in Wisconsin are taking to the polls to vote in the state’s presidential primary and statewide general election. Early reports coming in are showing long lines of voters with many people not observing social distancing precautions. Voters and poll workers did not know whether they would be participating in the election on Monday, after Gov. Tony Evers sought to postpone the election until June via an executive order. The state has seen more than 2,440 confirmed COVID-19 cases, and 77 coronavirus-related deaths. Schools were closed in mid-March, non-essential businesses have been shut down, and residents are restricted from non-essential travel in a “safer at home” order. Republican opponents fought back, filing a lawsuit with the State Supreme Court within hours. The conservative-leaning court ruled that Evers did not have the authority to postpone the election. Then, hours later, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that the state’s absentee ballot deadline extension was also unconstitutional, meaning that thousands of voters who had absentee ballots out — or who had yet to get them in the mail — have to turn them in or have them postmarked by Tuesday in order for them to count. With Tuesday’s election going forward, poll workers are gearing up to put themselves in harm’s way to ensure that Wisconsinites have a place to cast their votes. Health officials have said in-person voting presents a large risk to public health and creates a situation where the virus will spread. Across Wisconsin, more than 2,400 cases of coronavirus have been reported as of Monday, with 1,300 in Milwaukee County alone. But Gov. Tony Evers’ attempt to shut down Tuesday’s election was challenged in court by Republicans in control of the state Legislature, and ultimately rejected by the state Supreme Court’s conservative majority — so polls will be open for in-person voting after all. Eau Claire County (WQOW) – An Eau Claire man faces charges after allegedly shooting at a property in rural Eau Claire County. Jason Moessner faces three felony charges, including 2nd degree recklessly endangering safety. According to a criminal complaint, a witness saw a man fitting Moessner’s description firing a small handgun toward his property. The witness told police he could hear the bullets whizzing past his head. The license plate was a match for Moessner. At his friend’s nearby home, officers found the suspected handgun and several recently-fired bullet casings. When contacted by police, Moessner denied firing the shots. Moessner is free on a $5,000 signature bond. He returns to court in August. This is not the first time Moessner has been charged in a case involving a gun. In February 2018, Moessner fired a gun during the Winterfest games on Lake Altoona. Officers said, in that case, a witness saw Moessner shooting a gun at his own truck. He ultimately admitted to doing it and said he was just “messing around.” He was convicted of three misdemeanors in the case. April 7, 2020