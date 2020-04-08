mediaplayer-copy1 mediaplayer3
WLDY-WJBL NEWS 4-9-20 Colder temperatures headed into western Wisconsin this morning. Highs today will range from the upper 30’s into the low 40’s. A stiff northwest wind of 15 to 25 mph will make it feel colder. The sky will feature a mix of sun and clouds with a brief snow shower or two reaching south of the Chippewa Valley during the day. On Friday temperatures will rebound a little bit, though it will still remain below average. Highs will be in the mid 40’s, but it will feel much warmer than Thursday thanks to a far lighter northwest wind. This dying wind will be the result of high pressure approaching the state overhead. A southeast flow will then begin, leading into Saturday, as the system passes to our east. Saturday we may actually enjoy near seasonable weather with highs in the mid 50’s. This will also come with a slight chance for a showers late in the day across the Coulee Region with mostly cloudy skies otherwise. RUSK COUNTY – The Rusk County Transit Commission announce their Easter Hours. Good Friday, April 10, All City service and County routes are CLOSED. Saturday, April 11, 8 AM to 1 PM, Last call at 12:30 PM, Easter Sunday, April 12, 8 AM to 1:30 PM Church Service only. Resume normal operation Monday, April 13. MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) Here are the updated numbers for COVID-19 from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services for Wednesday, April 8th 30,115 negative test results (increase of 1,603 from Tuesday) 2,756 positive test results (increase 178 from Tuesday) 790 hospitalizations (increase of 45 from Tuesday) 99 deaths (increase of 7 from Tuesday) MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Gov. Tim Walz said Wednesday he is extending Minnesota’s stay-at-home order until May 4. Walz had imposed the order to slow the spread of the coronavirus. It originally was scheduled to end Friday. But while Walz says Minnesotans have responded well to the order, he notes in his new emergency executive order that confirmed cases of COVID-19 are rapidly increasing in Minnesota, and community spread of the disease also is increasing in the state and nation. The Minnesota Department of Health reported 85 new cases Wednesday, raising the state’s total to 1,154, and it reported five new deaths for a total of 39. MADISON, Wis. (AP) – Wisconsin’s forging ahead with an election in the middle of a pandemic has public health officials, and those who showed up at the polls, worried about whether it will result in a spike in cases of the coronavirus. Public health experts, elected officials, poll workers and many voters pushed unsuccessfully for a delay in the election. Voters who didn’t get absentee ballots were forced to choose between voting in person or staying at home to avoid possible exposure to the coronavirus. Epidemiologist Kristen Malecki said Wednesday holding the election was counter to all good scientific evidence. WASHINGTON (AP) — With a startling 6.6 million people seeking jobless benefits last week, the United States has reached a grim landmark: More than one in 10 workers have lost their jobs in just the past three weeks to the coronavirus outbreak. The figures collectively constitute the largest and fastest string of job losses in records dating to 1948. By contrast, during the Great Recession it took 44 weeks — roughly 10 months — for unemployment claims to go as high as they now have in less than a month. The job market is quickly unraveling as businesses have shut down across the country. All told, in the past three weeks, 16.8 million Americans have filed for unemployment aid. The surge of jobless claims has overwhelmed state unemployment offices around the country. And still more job cuts are expected. More than 20 million people may lose jobs this month. The unemployment rate could hit 15% when the April employment report is released in early May. MADISON, Wis. (Wisconsin DNR Press Release) The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is modifying its state park operations on a case-by-case basis to maintain the safest environment for visitors and staff. Due to unprecedented crowds, litter, vandalism and the need to protect the health and safety of our visitors and staff, Gov. Evers has directed the DNR to close the following Wisconsin State Parks, Forests and Recreational Areas effective Friday, April 10: Northeast Region High Cliff State Park Southeast Region Big Foot Beach State Park, Harrington Beach State Park, Havenwoods State Forest, Kohler-Andrae State Park, Kettle Moraine State Forest Lapham Peak, Loew Lake, Mukwonago River, Northern Unit, Pike Lake, Southern Unit, Lakeshore State Park and Richard Bong State Recreational Area South Central Region Aztalan State Park, Belmont Mound State Park, Blue Mound State Park, Cadiz Springs State Recreational Area, Capital Springs State Recreational Area, Cross Plains State Park, Devil’s Lake State Park, Fenley State Recreational Area, Governor Dodge State Park, Governor Nelson State Park, Lake Kegonsa State Park, Lower Wisconsin Riverway, Mackenzie Center, Mirror Lake State Park, Natural Bridge State Park, Nelson Dewey State Park, New Glarus Woods State Park, Rocky Arbor State Park, Sauk Prairie State Recreational Area, Tower Hill State Park, Wyalusing State Park, Yellowstone Lake State Park, Gibraltar Rock State Natural Area, Pewits Nest State Natural Area, Parfrey’s Glen State Natural Area and Dells of The Wisconsin River State Natural Area Several parks have had record attendance recently. For the weekend of April 4-5, High Cliff had an estimated 16,457 visitors, Lapham Peak had an estimated 11,168 visitors, Kohler-Andrae had an estimated 8,469 visitors, Devil’s Lake had an estimated 7,647 visitors, Richard Bong had an estimated 3,884 visitors, and Mirror Lake had an estimated 2,870 visitors. Harrington Beach had an estimated 3,639 visitors for the weekend and has had more than 5,600 estimated visitors so far for the month of April. By comparison, the average monthly visitors at Harrington for the past 12 years is 9,695 for the entire month of April. Under the Safer at Home order, we must do all that we can to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

RSS WLDY-WJBL NEWS
RSS ABC SPORTS
RSS ABC NEWS
