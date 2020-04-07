mediaplayer-copy1 mediaplayer3
WLDY-WJBL NEWS 4-8-20 A cold front will bring a somewhat cooler temperatures to the area today with clouds lingering through the mid afternoon, but some sunshine is expected this afternoon. Highs will top out in the mid 50s. A northwest flow aloft will bring a disturbance through the area later tonight along with a breezy northwest wind. Scattered snow showers are expected to develop late tonight through tomorrow morning as colder air rushes into the area. Highs tomorrow will only reach the mid 40s. As high pressure moves over the state and to our east on Friday, some sunshine is forecast to return with temps rising at least a few more degrees, but likely falling short of 50. Our next major weather system appears to enter the region over the weekend. Saturday we may actually enjoy near seasonable weather with highs in the low 50’s. This will also come with a slight chance for a showers under otherwise mostly cloudy skies. Rain chances will grow overnight as a low pressure system approaches and is expected to make a pass to the southeast into Easter Sunday. Highs on Sunday will be noticeably lower and a transition to snow showers may actually occur late in the day. Some accumulation cannot be ruled out at this point, but it is still too early to iron out the details. RUSK COUNTY – A severe thunderstorm moved across Rusk and Taylor counties Tuesday morning. Hail size reports topped out at 2 inches which is close to the size of of hen egg, and other pictures around social media show hail just smaller than a tennis ball. Hail that size can do a lot of damage to cars and even the ground. In Tony and Glen Flora the hail was as big as golf balls. In Southern Washburn County near Long Lake which is North of Rice Lake, the hail had fallen as it covered the road and ground, making it look like snow. WISCONSIN – Here are the updated numbers for COVID-19 from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services Tuesday. 28,512 negative test results (increase of 1,938 from Monday). 2,578 positive test results increase 138 from Monday). 745 hospitalizations (increase of 77 from Monday). 92 deaths (increase of 15 from Monday). The statewide death toll from COVID-19 was 95 by late Tuesday, according to records and county websites monitored by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. Seventeen of the state’s 72 counties have reported at least one death. Milwaukee County has reported 51 deaths. As the Chinese city that was the original center of the coronavirus outbreak came out of lockdown with a celebratory light show, the U.S. registered its deadliest day yet with nearly 2,000 lives lost. After 11 weeks of strict restrictions on their movements, residents of Wuhan were allowed out on Wednesday, and tens of thousands of residents prepared leave the city.In the U.S., the virus has now killed 12,849 people as of 2:50 am ET Wednesday, according to NBC News’ tally, while the number of confirmed cases are nearing 400,000. New York remains the American epicenter of the crisis with a spike of over 800 fatalities Tuesday, dashing hopes numbers were leveling off. The state now accounts for 5,489 of the deaths in the U.S. “This is a monster,” President Donald Trump said during Tuesday’s daily coronavirus task force update, noting that even one death is “painful.” UNITED STATES – Sen. Bernie Sanders has dropped out of the 2020 presidential race. After early triumphs in the Democratic primary, the independent from Vermont failed to pull away from former Vice President Joe Biden as a wide field dwindled. Sanders saw success from Iowa to New Hampshire, Nevada, Colorado and California.

