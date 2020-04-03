WLDY-WJBL NEWS 4-7-20 A weak low pressure system will track through Wisconsin, carrying a cold front through during the day. Scattered showers will continue through early afternoon, along with the chance of a thunderstorm before the clouds break up and some sunshine develops. Though the front will cross the area, temperatures will continue to warm, leading to afternoon highs well into the 60’s. Winds will shift to the west and increase, leading to breezy conditions. Enjoy the warmth because it will not be staying for long. A secondary cold front will be arriving early Wednesday, bringing the chance for a few more showers and even potentially a steadier rain in our southern counties. It will remain mild on Wednesday with highs in the 50’s but behind this second front, much cooler air will be waiting in the wings, and we will feel it by Thursday. EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) — Despite a last minute effort to move Election Day, the polls will be open Tuesday and the election is going on as scheduled. Thousands of people have already taken advantage of absentee voting in the mail. But for those that want to make their voice heard at the polls today, they will be open to 8 PM. If you requested an absentee ballot, but haven’t received one yet, you need to vote in-person Tuesday. On the ballot will be the presidential primary, one state race for Supreme Court as well as one statewide referendum and many local races. Results from the Spring Election will not be made available until next week. All absentee ballots must be hand delivered by 8 PM Tuesday or postmarked by Tuesday and received by 4 PM on April 13 to be counted. According to the Wisconsin Elections Commission, unofficial election results will not be available until April 13. RUSK COUNTY – There is a statewide race on the ballot for the Wisconsin State Supreme Court. The Incumbent Dan Kelly is being challenged by Jill Karofsky. There is a statewide referendum on a proposed crime victim’s constitutional amendment called Marsy’s Law. At the Ladysmith Common Council Meeting Monday evening, the council voted 5-2, to hire Alan Brandon Christianson as City Administrator. Voting for the decision were Mark Platteter, Brian Groothousen, Jon Fields, Bonnie Stoneberg and Al Hraban. Voting against were Bill Morgan and Marty Reynolds. For the City races, for Mayor, the Incumbent Alan Christianson is on the ballot, but as he was voted to be the new City Adminstrator, he cannot hold the Mayor’s position. Write-in candidates are Kalvin Vacho and Jim West. For City Council District 2, the Incumbent Bill Morgan is being challenged by wrtie-in candidate, Lelli Grotzinger. For District 4, Al Christianson and Gerard Schueller are on the ballot. For District 6, the Incumbent Al Hraban is being challenged by Ryan Heavey. For contested races for the Rusk County Board of Supervisors. District 1, the Incumbent Terry Dusell is being challenged by Pete Boss, District 5, the write-in candidates are Timothy Miller and Arlene Konops, and for District 12, the Incumbent Roger Gierke is being challenged by Jim Meyer. The polls are open until 8 PM. Again the election results will not be known until Monday April 13. LADYSMITH – This (Tuesday) morning at about 12:20, a female subject called Ladysmith Police after she believed that she heard a male and female yelling near a location on Lake Avenue West. City Police responded and spoke with the two subjects who were yelling outside the residence. Both parties were intoxicated and upset for unknown reasons. They were asked to leave because of all the yelling that they were directing towards another subject. They continued to yell and scream at the subject and officers before they finally left the area. Both subjects would be receiving citations for Disorderly Conduct. MILWAUKEE, WI — Amid the coronavirus public health emergency, thousands of voters in Wisconsin are taking to the polls to vote in the state’s presidential primary and statewide general election. Early reports coming in are showing long lines of voters with many people not observing social distancing precautions. Voters and poll workers did not know whether they would be participating in the election on Monday, after Gov. Tony Evers sought to postpone the election until June via an executive order. The state has seen more than 2,440 confirmed COVID-19 cases, and 77 coronavirus-related deaths. Schools were closed in mid-March, non-essential businesses have been shut down, and residents are restricted from non-essential travel in a “safer at home” order. Republican opponents fought back, filing a lawsuit with the State Supreme Court within hours. The conservative-leaning court ruled that Evers did not have the authority to postpone the election. Then, hours later, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that the state’s absentee ballot deadline extension was also unconstitutional, meaning that thousands of voters who had absentee ballots out — or who had yet to get them in the mail — have to turn them in or have them postmarked by Tuesday in order for them to count. With Tuesday’s election going forward, poll workers are gearing up to put themselves in harm’s way to ensure that Wisconsinites have a place to cast their votes. Health officials have said in-person voting presents a large risk to public health and creates a situation where the virus will spread. Across Wisconsin, more than 2,400 cases of coronavirus have been reported as of Monday, with 1,300 in Milwaukee County alone. But Gov. Tony Evers’ attempt to shut down Tuesday’s election was challenged in court by Republicans in control of the state Legislature, and ultimately rejected by the state Supreme Court’s conservative majority — so polls will be open for in-person voting after all. Eau Claire County (WQOW) – An Eau Claire man faces charges after allegedly shooting at a property in rural Eau Claire County. Jason Moessner faces three felony charges, including 2nd degree recklessly endangering safety. According to a criminal complaint, a witness saw a man fitting Moessner’s description firing a small handgun toward his property. The witness told police he could hear the bullets whizzing past his head. The license plate was a match for Moessner. At his friend’s nearby home, officers found the suspected handgun and several recently-fired bullet casings. When contacted by police, Moessner denied firing the shots. Moessner is free on a $5,000 signature bond. He returns to court in August. This is not the first time Moessner has been charged in a case involving a gun. In February 2018, Moessner fired a gun during the Winterfest games on Lake Altoona. Officers said, in that case, a witness saw Moessner shooting a gun at his own truck. He ultimately admitted to doing it and said he was just “messing around.” He was convicted of three misdemeanors in the case.
- Rusk County Public Health Prevent. Promote. Pro First Case of COVID-19 Confirmed in Rusk County Rusk County Public Health received notification of our first confirmed case of COVID-19 this morning. The person is currently isolating at home and will continue to do so based on guidelines from Wisconsin Department of Health Services. Rusk County Public Health has spoken with the individual and is actively working to identify contacts that the person may have had. We will follow up with anyone who may have been exposed to provide appropriate guidance. “There is no need for the public to panic,” says Dawn Brost, Health Officer. “We have been preparing for a case of COVID-19 in Rusk County and are taking the necessary steps to limit further spread.” It is important that everyone works together to stop the spread of COVID-19. Please remember: Stay home. Avoid social gatherings with anyone other than the people who live in their home (including playdates and sleepovers, parties, large family dinners, and individual visitors) People should not be traveling except to go to the grocery store, the doctor, to pick up necessary items or go to and from work It is important to wash your hands for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol Cover your mouth and nose when you cough or sneeze Avoid touching your face If you get sick, please call before going in to the clinic or hospital “Rusk County Public Health is ready to handle positive cases of COVID-19. We will continue to work with Wisconsin Department of Health Services, the Centers for Disease Control, and our local partners to make sure our community remains safe and healthy,” concludes Health Officer Brost. For more information on COVID-19 call 211 or visit: WI DHS COVID-19: https://www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/disease/covid-19.htm CDC COVID-19: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html You can also follow Rusk County Public Health or Wisconsin Department of Health Services on Facebook. April 3, 2020
