WLDY-WJBL NEWS 4-6-20 Broad low pressure will be setting up in the Plains with a warm front extending east. It really won’t make much progress towards the state during the day Monday, but we will continue to see moisture increase with southeast and southerly flow. Expect a mostly cloudy sky and largely a dry day, though an isolated shower is possible. Despite the extra clouds, temperatures should manage to warm back into the mid 50’s as a warmer air mass arrives. Temperatures will then remain mild into the night as the low begins to slide towards the state. A few scattered showers will be possible while we only drop into the 40’s. Tuesday will be the warmest day of this first full week of April. Warm southerly flow will continue through the early afternoon, during which time a few scattered showers and thunderstorms will be around. The low will be sliding into the state before moving to our east, when winds will then shift to the west. The warm air mass will still win out through the day as temperatures climb well into the 60’s, possibly aided by some late afternoon sunshine. Some cooler air will arrive at night with a mostly clear sky. Going into Wednesday, a secondary front will drop down and pass through from the northwest, bringing clouds back and the chance for a few more scattered showers. It will be breezy with highs in the 50’s. RUSK COUNTY – Rusk County Public Health received notification of our first confirmed case of COVID-19 Friday morning. The person is currently isolating at home and will continue to do so based on guidelines from Wisconsin Department of Health Services. Over this past weekend, Dawn Brost the Health Officer/Public Health Supervisor for Rusk County reported that there are 3 positive cases in the county, 53 Negative cases, 1 Probable case, 8 Suspected cases and 3 Pending test results. Our community is facing an unprecedented time. Rusk County has an organized, collaborative, and coordinated response to COVID-19. The response is coordinated through joint incident Command led by Rusk County Public Health. The Rusk County Health department is monitoring the COVID-19 situation and is working closely with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, Centers for Disease Control, healthcare and community partners to keep our community safe. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services on Sunday said 68 people have died statewide. That’s up by 12 from the day before. On Monday, the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office announced it had confirmed 45 deaths from the virus. Those numbers have not yet been added to the statewide total. Milwaukee County now at 45 confirmed deaths from COVID-19. State health officials say 624 people, or 28% of patients, have been hospitalized. So far, health officials say 25,169 people have tested negative in the state. RUSK COUNTY – In Rusk County news this past weekend, Friday morning at about 11 AM, Rusk County deputies, Sawyer County Deputies were in a high speed chase of a vehicle going 100 miles per hour in Sawyer County. There were North bound on Highway 27 by County Highway D. After a few minutes, the vehicle was stopped by the cranberry marsh on highway 27. After an investigation two subjects were taken into custody in Sawyer County. RUSK COUNTY – Friday evening at about 7:25, Rusk County dispatch received a 911 call advising they went into the ditch on Highway 8 and Community Park Road, Ladysmith. According to the report, they were not injured but the vehicle was on it’s side and they could not get out. Rusk County deputies, Ladysmith ambulance and the Ladysmith Fire Department responded to the scene. After an investigation, the vehicle was traveling East bound and slid across the lane into the West bound ditch and tipped onto its side. No injuries were reported. The vehicle had reportable damage to the drivers side. RUSK COUNTY – A Rusk County deputy at about 3 AM Sunday morning, was attempting to stop a White Ford Pickup on Range line Road, Conrath. According to the report, the chase approached speeds of 90 miles per hour. The vehicle pulled into a driveway and multiple people fled the vehicle. After an investigation a subject was taken into custody for OWI, and transported to the Rusk County jail. LADYSMITH – Saturday afternoon at about 1:15, Ladysmith Police received a criminal damage to property complaint. A Male subject reported damage to vehicles at A&E on Lake Avenue. Two vehicles had damage to the windshields. The case is under investigation. WISCINSIN – Wisconsin moved forward Monday with plans to hold in-person voting for its presidential primary on Tuesday amid the coronavirus pandemic with help from National Guard members staffing the polls, even as the U.S. Supreme Court weighs whether to intervene. Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, who had originally pushed for the election to proceed as planned, on Friday changed course and asked the Republican-controlled Legislature to extend absentee voting until May 19 and have it all be done by mail. Republicans ignored the request. The Wisconsin election is being viewed as a national test case in a broader fight over voter access in the age of coronavirus with major implications for the presidential primary contests ahead — and possibly, the November general election. While several states had scheduled primaries in recent weeks, Wisconsin is alone in moving ahead with in-person voting in the midst of the pandemic. The move is even more extraordinary given that the state’s Democratic governor has issued a stay-at-home order and closed all nonessential businesses. MADISON, Wis. (WMTV/AP) — After responding Saturday to Governor Tony Evers call for a special session to discuss Tuesday’s Spring Election and Presidential Primary and briefly meeting again Monday, the Wisconsin Legislature will not resume session until after Election Day. Lawmakers assembled Monday morning for the second time since the special session was called. After gaveling into session at 9 a.m., they quickly adjourned and are not set to meet again until Wednesday – the day after the election. That means Wisconsin is moving ahead with plans to hold in-person voting on Tuesday, despite the coronavirus pandemic. National Guard members will help staff the polls, even as the U.S. Supreme Court is weighed whether to intervene. Democratic Gov. Tony Evers had originally pushed for Tuesday’s election to proceed as planned. But on Friday changed course and asked the Republican-controlled Legislature to extend absentee voting until May 19 and have it all be done by mail. They have refused. Mayors are calling on Evers to take emergency action to stop the election, something he has declined to do.
