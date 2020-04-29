mediaplayer-copy1 mediaplayer3
WLDY-WJBL NEWS 4-30-20 Conditions improve greatly today as dry air returns to the Upper Midwest. High pressure will be approaching from the west through the day. This will keep us in a light north flow of air, but skies will also remain crystal clear as a result. We’ll be quickly warming this afternoon with highs reaching the upper 60’s. Conditions will not change much overnight as high pressure slowly drifts to the east and temps return to the upper 30’s by morning. The air mass will warm through Friday with a light southerly flow of air on the tail of that high pressure system. While the system exits, a weak trough will be approaching from the west, increasing low level moisture ahead of it. This will spawn greater cloudy cover with partly to mostly cloudy conditions through the afternoon. A few light showers are possible through the region too. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s. Wisconsin – 308 patients have died so far At least 6,653 patients have tested positive for the coronavirus in Wisconsin since the outbreak began. At least 66,630 patients have tested negative. 23 percent of patients have been hospitalized. As of Thursday morning, more than 1,040,600 Americans have tested positive for the coronavirus. At least 61,000 Americans have died from the coronavirus, as of Thursday morning. As of Thursday morning, at least 124,000 American patients have recovered. RUSK COUNTY – This (Thursday) morning at about 5:20, Rusk County received a 911 call of a car vs deer accident reportedly on Highway 8 road near Weyerhaeuser. According to the Police Log, the female driver of the vehicle reportedly complained of hurt ribs. The airbags did deploy. Rusk County deputies, Bruce ambulance and the Weyerhaeuser Fire Department responded to the scene. There was no transport by the ambulance. No other information was available. LADYSMITH – Early Wednesday afternoon, the Ladysmith Police Department investigated a Theft complaint. According to the report, a male subject advised of a theft from a residence on Sabin Avenue in Ladysmith. The complainant stated that several of his belongings, including clothes, cash and a radio/TV Speaker were taken. The case is under investigation. WASHINGTON (AP) — More than 3.8 million laid-off workers applied for unemployment benefits last week as the U.S. economy slid further into a crisis that is becoming the most devastating since the 1930s. Roughly 30.3 million people have now filed for jobless aid in the six weeks since the coronavirus outbreak began forcing millions of employers to close their doors and slash their workforces. That is more people than live in the New York and Chicago metropolitan areas combined, and it’s by far the worst string of layoffs on record. It adds up to more than one in six American workers. With more employers cutting payrolls to save money, economists have forecast that the unemployment rate for April could go as high as 20%. That would be the highest rate since it reached 25% during the Great Depression. This week, the government estimated that the economy shrank at a 4.8% annual rate in the first three months of this year, the sharpest quarterly drop since the 2008 financial crisis. Yet the picture is likely to grow far worse: The economy is expected to contract in the April-June quarter by as much as 40% at an annual rate. No previous quarter has been anywhere near as weak since the government began keeping such records after World War II.

