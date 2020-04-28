WLDY-WJBL NEWS 4-29-20 Winds will continue to increase on Wednesday, sustained around 20 mph with gusts to at least 35 mph possible. Drier air will continue to arrive through the day which should lead to at least partial clearing through into the late afternoon. It will stay cool though for late April, with highs reaching the upper 50’s at best. The weather will then improve Thursday, returning the sunshine and warmer temperatures that we enjoyed over the weekend. A narrow ridge of high pressure will be taking hold, leading to a sunny day with diminishing winds. Temperatures will have a chance to rise back to around average for the final day of April, with readings in the mid 60’s. Further warming is likely Friday and into the start of the weekend with the return of southerly flow. A warmer air mass will also be sliding east from the Plains. We will have to watch a weak front that will be moving closer during this time as a few forecast models indicate there may be at least a low end chance for a few showers. Right now we are leaning towards it staying dry, with a mix of sun and clouds both of these days. Temperatures will reach to near 70 on Friday and a few degrees warmer on Saturday which would make for a very nice start to May. This weekend is also the state fishing opener! WISCONSIN – Three hundred Wisconsinites have now died from the coronavirus. The state announced 19 deaths Tuesday, the largest one-day increase since April 4. The state has now confirmed 6,289 cases of coronavirus. The case numbers are increasing along with increased testing. The fastest-growing outbreak in the state is in Brown County where 913 cases have been confirmed. Of those who have tested positive so far, 255 are employees of a meat-processing plant on Green Bay’s east side, JBS Packerland. At least 63,535 patients have tested negative. 23 percent of patients have been hospitalized. As of Tuesday night, more than 1,012,582 Americans have tested positive for the coronavirus. At least 58,000 Americans have died from the coronavirus, as of Tuesday evening. As of Tuesday night, at least 115,936 American patients have recovered. CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU)– Chippewa County Health Department held a COVID-19 update. NUMBERS: Nobody currently hospitalized 1,004 negative test results 1,042 total tests given Currently no deaths The health department is looking for more people to get tested, saying they are knowing there are people who have symptoms who are not able to get a test. They also noted that an increase in testing would allow for better data. Chippewa County does not currently have a target number of tests given yet. RUSK COUNTY – Tuesday morning just after 2 AM, a Rusk County deputy made a traffic stop on County Highway D and Cote Road, Holcombe, of a vehicle for no license plates attached to the vehicle. According to the report, a second vehicle stopped at the traffic stop who was traveling with the other vehicle. The deputies made contact with the subjects and after an investigation, all admitted to drug use. The Rusk County K-9 did an alert on both vehicles and drug items were located. A citation was issued to the driver 0f one of the vehicles for OAR. No other information was available. MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Latest on the coronavirus outbreak in Wisconsin (all times local): Gov. Tony Evers’ administration has ordered state agencies to cut spending by 5% as revenue drops during the coronavirus pandemic. WisPolitics.com obtained a letter that state Department of Administration Secretary Joel Brennan sent to state employees Tuesday evening informing them of the cut. Brennan also said in the letter that a state hiring freeze will continue albeit with exemptions for positions related to responding to the pandemic and positions considered essential for maintaining state agency functions. Merit raises have been suspended and employee travel will be restricted to pandemic response, he added. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports that Evers told President Donald Trump in a recent letter that the state could lose as much as $2 billion over the next year, although the administration hasn’t conducted a revenue projection since the pandemic began. WISCONSIN – Gas prices in Wisconsin remain the cheapest in the country, data from AAA shows, as demand remains low during the coronavirus pandemic. © Rick Wood / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel A customer pumps gas into his tank at Fleet Farm in Delavan, Wisconsin, near I-43 and Highway 50, which is selling gasoline for .99 per gallon as gas prices drop during the coronavirus pandemic, Thursday March 26, 2020. The Wisconsin average for a gallon of gas is $1.23. The next cheapest state is Oklahoma, which has an average price of $1.37. Four stations in Wautoma are charging $0.91 per gallon for regular unleaded gas, per price tracking site GasBuddy. The Costco locations in Pewaukee and Menomonee Falls, charging $0.94 per gallon, are the cheapest stations in the Milwaukee area. Outside of Costco, which requires a membership, the Citgo location on 91st Street and Flagg Avenue in Milwaukee charges $1.00 per gallon, per GasBuddy. Broadway PitStop in Waukesha charges $1.02 per gallon. Prices have remained steady, though, after a precipitous drop over the last two months. The average price in the Milwaukee area is $1.22. At this time last week, the average price was $1.19. At this time last year, the average gas price in Wisconsin was $2.84. WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. economy shrank at a 4.8% annual rate last quarter as the coronavirus pandemic shut down much of the country and began triggering a recession that will end the longest expansion on record. Yet the drop in the January-March quarter will be only a precursor of a far grimmer report to come on the current April-June period, with business shutdowns and layoffs striking with devastating force. With much of the economy paralyzed, the Congressional Budget Office has estimated that economic activity will plunge this quarter at a 40% annual rate. That would be, by a breathtaking margin, the bleakest quarter since such records were first compiled in 1947. It would be four times the size of the worst quarterly contraction on record set in 1958. The Commerce Department estimated Wednesday that the gross domestic product, the total output of goods and services, posted a quarterly drop for the first time in six years. And it was the sharpest fall since the economy shrank at an 8.4% annual rate in the fourth quarter of 2008 in the depths of the Great Recession.
- WLDY-WJBL NEWS 4-28-20 A storm system is taking shape in the Northern Plains today. This will bring our next round of rainfall to the state, and the last of April. We are currently running a deficit for the month, but that will be made up with this next system. Today will start off dry, but rain will arrive by mid-late morning from west to east. Expect a soggy afternoon with a fairly widespread rain likely, along with the chance of a thunderstorm. Breezy east winds will develop and will increase some going into Tuesday night. Temperatures will be cooler, staying in the 50’s. The low will track right over the state Tuesday night, and to the east on Wednesday. Rain will likely continue but exit early Wednesday. As the storm departs, drier air will arrive and may allow for some sunshine to return by later in the afternoon. Winds will increase as they shift to the north, keeping it cooler with another day staying in the 50’s. Total rainfall will be rather significant, with many areas picking up anywhere between 0.50-1.00″ RUSK COUNTY – Monday just before 4 PM, a crash occurred on County Road V at Marshall Road in Rusk County near Conrath. Wisconsin State Patrol Troopers and Rusk County Deputies responded to a one-vehicle rollover with two occupants. Upon arrival law enforcement found the driver, Andrew C. Bentley, 49, of Sheldon, trapped inside the vehicle was deceased. The passenger stated the driver went unconscious before entering the ditch and striking the tree causing the vehicle to rollover. The initial investigation appears a medical event may have been a contributing factor prior to the crash. The crash remains under investigation by the Wisconsin State Patrol. LADYSMITH – Rusk County Deputies and a Ladysmith Police Officer Monday afternoon at about 2:45, served a warrant at a residence on East 9th Street South, Ladysmith. According to a report, Stephen Nathaniel Newman, 36, was located at the address and it was known that the DOC had issued a nationwide warrant out for him earlier on Monday. The property owner advised that Newman hid in the crawl space of the residence and he would not listen to Officers Commands to come out. Newman did give himself up and he was taken into custody and transported to the Rusk/Barron County Line to be turned over to the Barron County Sheriff’s Office. RUSK COUNTY – Sunday morning shortly before 11 AM, Rusk County Dispatch received a 911 call from a female reporting an accident West of Ladysmith on Highway 8. Rusk County Deputies, Wisconsin State Patrol, Ladysmith ambulance and the Bruce Fire Department responded to the scene. According to the State Patrol, a vehicle being driven by Christine Lane, 52 of Bruce, was East bound on Highway 8 about ¼ mile West of Swamp Road and struck a deer. The driver, Lane was laying near the side of the road, was concious and alert complaining of lower leg pain and was unable to move her lower extremeties. She was transported by ambulance to MMC-Ladysmith. A passenger in the vehicle was not injured. LADYSMITH (WEAU) – With schools in the state closed until at least the fall, it is not only teachers that may be missing their students. I enjoy what I do on a day to day basis, I enjoy seeing their little, faces, said Cafeteria Worker for the Ladysmith School District, Debbie Palumbo. Those faces are being kept home in the Ladysmith school district for the rest of this school year. It is really hard to not seem them, said Cafeteria Worker, Renae Woelfer. We miss them, miss the routine, we want it back, said Shelly Hayden. But, along with missing out on reading, writing and arithmetic, some students in need are also missing important meals. The district is making sure those students are being fed for the week. They put together five breakfasts and five lunches every Monday so they provide meals for the whole week for kids. The food pick-up has expanded drastically since they started saying they have handed out over 3,500 meals every week. Hayden says the process protects the safety of the workers and families picking up the meals. We have two spots 20 feet apart, circle one and circle two, and they place those items and meals in circle one or circle two and the car pulls into that area, picks it up, and away they go. WISCONSIN – The Department of Health Services said 6,081 patients have tested positive since the coronavirus first appeared in Wisconsin in February. That’s an increase of 170 cases, which is the fewest new cases in a week despite increased testing. It represents about 7.6% of the 2,246 test results that came back in the past day, compared to 9.7% of tests coming back positive Sunday. In all, 281 people have died of COVID-19. That’s 5 deaths since Sunday afternoon, but the fewest deaths in one day than all but 3 other days this month. 1,415 patients were hospitalized during their treatment, which is 23% of all cases — that’s down from a peak of 27%. That’s 18 more patients hospitalized since Sunday. 337 patients are currently hospitalized, with all but 10 receiving mechanical ventilation. 124 are in intensive care units. The Department of Health Services says 33% of hospital beds in the state remain available. 2,882 patients have recovered, or 47% of patients. That means either 30 days have passed since they first showed symptoms or were diagnosed, or health care workers documented that the patient’s symptoms have resolved or they’re out of isolation. WISCONSIN – Gov. Tony Evers allows more businesses to reopen, but event cancellations continue The order, which was signed by state Department of Health Services Secretary Andrea Palm, also allows outdoor recreational rentals, including boats, golf carts, kayaks and ATVs. That means golf courses, which were allowed to reopen Friday, will be able to rent golf carts to their customers. The carts just have to be rented and paid for online and sanitized between uses following guidelines set by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Evers spokeswoman Melissa Baldauff said. Automatic or self-service car washes will also be allowed to operate under the latest changes. All of the businesses that reopen must provide payment options online or over the phone, follow required disinfecting practices and operate with only one staff member. “No one wants to reopen our economy as much as I do, and we’re working to do everything we can to make sure we can do so as soon as we safely and responsibly can,” Evers said. MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) — Dozens of Wisconsin state parks and forests will re-open later this week, but with special rules in place to avoid overcrowding, allow room for social distancing, and keep the experience safe and enjoyable for visitors and staff. It was the unprecedented crowds that descended on the forests and parks soon after the original ‘Safer at Home’ order went into effect that led officials to close the park in the first place. Announcing the change, however, Gov. Tony Evers explained that by making changes like closing one day a week or reducing hours, “folks should be able to get outside and enjoy the parks safely and respectfully.” In all, 34 state parks and forests will open again on May 1, Evers’ Office stated, while laying out all of the changes that will be going into effect: ADMISSION REQUIRED STARTING MAY 1 An annual park sticker and/or trail pass will be required to visit state parks and trails. Annual stickers will be available for purchase with credit card by phone 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. seven days a week by calling toll free: 1-888-305-0398. We thank you in advance for your patience as we may be experiencing heavy call volumes. April 28, 2020
- Betty L. Plantz April 28, 2020Betty L. Plantz, 95, of Ladysmith, passed away on Monday, April 27, at her home in Ladysmith. She is survived by her children: Bonnie Stream of Clayton, Sharon Trussoni of Genoa, Jerry of Ladysmith, Judith Plantz of East Lansing, MI., Carol Hillan of Ladysmith, Donald of East Lansing, MI, and Rebecca Plantz of Phoenix, AZ., […]