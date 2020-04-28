Betty L. Plantz, 95, of Ladysmith, passed away on Monday, April 27, at her home in Ladysmith. She is survived by her children: Bonnie Stream of Clayton, Sharon Trussoni of Genoa, Jerry of Ladysmith, Judith Plantz of East Lansing, MI., Carol Hillan of Ladysmith, Donald of East Lansing, MI, and Rebecca Plantz of Phoenix, AZ., […]