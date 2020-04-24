mediaplayer-copy1 mediaplayer3
WLDY-WJBL NEWS 4-27-20 The wet weather will be on the move, and sunshine will return for the afternoon. The air mass will be warm, so with sunshine we should be able to see a nice recovery with temperatures rising well into the 60’s to near 70. Heating may also produce a few isolated pop up showers and storms as well, but much of the afternoon will likely be dry. A storm will then be taking shape in the Northern Plains, moving east and into the Upper Midwest on Tuesday. Dry weather will be with us Monday night into Tuesday morning with current timing bringing rain into Western Wisconsin by early afternoon. The low is forecast to track right through the state, with some heavier showers likely, especially with the potential for a few thunderstorms as well. Before the rain arrives, temperatures will top out around 60. Rain will continue through the night while the low moves east and puts us on the back edge into early Wednesday. After the chance for a few morning showers, the storm will be moving out, leading to some drying and possibly the return of some sun before the day is over. Rainfall amounts with this system will likely be more significant, in the 0.50-1.00″ range with locally higher amounts possible. The storm will also stir up winds, increasing from the north and northwest through the day, gusting potentially up to 30 mph while temperatures stay a bit cooler, in the 50’s. MILWAUKEE (AP) — The number of people testing positive for the coronavirus in Wisconsin is nearing 6,000. Wisconsin health officials reported Sunday the number of people in the state testing positive for COVID-19 has grown to 5,911, up 224 from the day before. The number of deaths attributed to the coronavirus in Wisconsin grew Sunday to 272. That’s up six from the previous day. Statewide, 59,235 tests have come back negative. Hospitalizations increased to 1,397, up from 1,376 on Saturday. Officials said 24% of people who have tested positive for coronavirus in Wisconsin have been hospitalized. RUSK COUNTY – In Rusk County this past weekend, late Friday morning, Rusk County dispatch received a 911 from a male subject advising that his cabin was broken into in the past week located on Draus Road, Weyerhaeuser. A Rusk County deputy went to the scene, and after an investigation, forced entry was made to the residence. A small amount of property was taken. The case is under investigation. RUSK COUNTY – Saturday afternoon at about 2:30, a male subject advised Rusk County authorities that his 2007 Dodge Nitro was missing along with a large amount of money out of his safe at a residence on Market Road, Sheldon. According to the report on the police log, a subject had been staying at the residence and the complainant believes that he took these items. The subject took the vehicle for an appointment and never returned. The subject was in Phillips and planned to return to sometime Saturday. Saturday evening at about 10 PM, a County deputy was in contact with a male subject. Probation placed a hold on the subject. RUSK COUNTY – Rusk County dispatch Saturday evening at about 8:10, received a 911 call advising that his son was in a 4 wheeler accident at a location on North Lessard Road. Rusk County deputies, Hawkins ambulance and Hawkins Fire Department were called to the scene. According to the report, the subject may have suffered a broken leg and was laying in the field. The patient was transported by ambulance to MMC-Ladysmith. No other information was available. RUSK COUNTY – Sunday morning shortly before 11 AM, Rusk County dispatch received a 911 from a female reporting an accident West of Ladysmith on Highway 8 near Taylor road. Rusk County deputies, Wisconsin State Patrol, Ladysmith and Bruce ambulances, Bruce Fire Department and Life Link Helicopter were called to the scene. After an investigation, it was a single vehicle accident with one injury. The patient was concious and alert complaining of lower leg pain and is unable to move lower extremeties. The Wisconsin State Patrol handled the crash and no other information was available. LADYSMITH – Sunday night just after 10 PM, a Rusk County deputy made a traffic stop on W 5th Street North and West Gates Avenue, Ladysmith. According to the report, the deputy requested a City Officer for assistance with the traffic stop. The Officer stood by with a subject as a probable cause search was conducted on her vehicle. The search was completed and Amber L. Riegel, 21, was picked up by a legal driver. Citations were issued to Riegel for open intoxicants, Possession of THC, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. LADYSMITH – Ladysmith Police early Sunday morning at about 12:30, investigated a possible underage drinking happening at a location on Lake Avenue East. According to the report, Officers could observe several juvenile males inside the home consuming alcohol and one of the juveniles that was laying on the floor appeared to be passed out. Contact was made with the residents and 4 underage drinking citations were issued. Parents were contacted to pick up the juveniles. VILLAGE OF BOYD, Wis. — (WEAU) Multiple crews are responding to a feed mill fire in the Village of Boyd. According to police, firefighters were called to the Boyd Feed and Supply Feed Mill on Adams Street just before 4:30 a.m. Monday morning. When they arrived, the building was fully-engulfed in flames and neighbors were evacuated from the area. Much of the structure has collapsed. GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — A beef production plant in Green Bay has become the latest to shut down due to coronavirus infections among employees. JBS USA said Sunday that the JBS Packerland plant would be closed temporarily. The Green Bay Press Gazette reported that at least 189 COVID-19 infections had been linked to JBS Packerland as of Friday. The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Brown County overall grew to 776 on Sunday, the state Department of Health Services said. The JBS Packerland plant employs more than 1,200 people and feeds nearly 3.2 million people per day, the company said. Employees will be paid during the closure.

