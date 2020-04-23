WLDY-WJBL NEWS 4-24-20 After some clouds and showers to the south of Eau Claire this morning, expect some sunshine this afternoon. Dry northeast flow will prevail while temperatures inch up a bit more, into the upper 50’s. A few clouds will then be around at night while we head into the weekend with a forecast that will be pleasing to those wanting to spend some time outdoors. This final weekend of April will see a return to near average temperatures with overall some nice weather. We will be watching a weak disturbance just to our west wring out a few showers over Southern Minnesota, but we look to remain dry. A mix of sunshine and clouds can be expected Saturday, while Sunday may come with even more sun. Highs both days will top out in the lower 60’s. MADISON – Thousands of people are expected to descend on the Wisconsin State Capitol Friday, risking their health to protest Gov. Tony Evers’ restrictions on their daily lives. Public health experts say no one should be gathering in groups this large as the highly contagious coronavirus continues to spread through Wisconsin — but it’s those limits that are largely driving them to do so. Scores of businesses have closed or drastically reduced their staffs, leading to hundreds of thousands of unemployment claims. Churches have closed their doors. And about 900,000 children aren’t in school. But Friday’s protest also has political motivations — conservative activist Bob Dohnal in a newsletter offered free transportation to anyone who wanted to attend the protest. In his newsletter released Thursday, Dohnal suggested bringing signs like “I am losing my business,” “my kids are missing their graduation,” and “I couldn’t grieve with my family.” Protest organizer Madison Elmer of rural Walworth County told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel last week she decided to gather people together after seeing her neighbors suffer a significant economic toll. After Evers extended his order to stay home until May 26, interest in the rally exploded, she said. While thousands have said they will attend on Facebook, the crowd could be smaller. Similar protests have popped up around the country, especially in states with Democratic governors like Wisconsin. In some ways, what’s occurring resembles the birth of the tea party movement that galvanized conservatives during the first years of President Barack Obama’s administration. And some of the same groups that were involved in that earlier effort are, for now, on the periphery of this one, organizations like Tea Party Patriots and FreedomWorks. But while the protest is drawing much interest, it’s unclear how representative the sentiment is in Wisconsin. Two recent national polls showed a majority of Americans support restrictions in place by governors to limit the spread of the virus which has killed 257 people in Wisconsin. Some Republican lawmakers are encouraging the rally and most are largely silent on the issue. Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, however, urged caution. “I’m not going to attend,” he said. “I’m going to encourage people to follow the guidelines and maintain social distancing so they don’t get the coronavirus and spread it.” LADYSMITH – Thursday evening an employee at Kwik Trip called Rusk County dispatch to report observing a male and female shoplifting items from Kwik Trip. The employee stated that the female was identified to Ladysmith Police, but they are unable to identify the male who was with her and stole the items from the store. Kwik Trip will be providing more still pictures as well as a DVD copy from the surveillance cameras in the store. The case is under investigation. PRICE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU)– Price County Sheriff’s Office has arrested three suspects in the case of a 2018 death that happened in the county. Sheriff Brian Schmidt says 27-year-old Jacob Koerner, 24-year-old Alexis Boraas- Stueber, both from the Park Falls area, and 38-year-old Jason Williams, from Wausau, have been arrested. Law enforcement say 36-year-old Jason Martin was found dead in the township of Lake on October 29, 2018 and the use of heroin was determined to be a factor in his death. Sheriff Schmidt says Koerner and Boraas- Stueber had sold Martin heroin in the evening of Oct. 28. They obtained the drugs from Williams. Williams was arrested on April 21 and Koerner and Boraas- Stueber were arrested on April 22. SPARTA, Wis. (WEAU)– Nobody was injured in a house fire that happened in Sparta on Thursday. Fire Chief Mike Arnold says the occupants were unaware of the fire and were safely evacuated . Arnold says the cause of the fire was careless use of smoking material. The fire was extinguished and the house was insured by the owner and the tenants also had insurance. WASHINGTON (AP) — One out of every four American adults say someone in their household has lost a job to the coronavirus pandemic, but the vast majority expect those former jobs will return once the crisis passes, according to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. The economic devastation writ by COVID-19 is clear: 26.4 million people have lost their job in the past five weeks, millions of homeowners are delaying mortgage payments and food banks are seeing lines of cars that stretch for miles. Forty-six percent of all Americans say their household has experienced some form of income loss from layoffs, reduced hours, unpaid leave or salary reductions. And yet, the survey finds a majority of Americans still feel positive about their personal finances. One possible reason: Among those whose households have experienced a layoff, 78% believe those former jobs will definitely or probably return. Another positive sign: The percentage of workers who say their household has lost a source of income is not significantly different from a few weeks ago. MADISON, Wis. (AP) Wisconsin’s chamber of commerce is calling for opening all businesses starting May 4. That’s three weeks sooner than is called for under Democratic Gov. Tony Evers’ stay-at-home order designed to curb the spread of the coronavirus. Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce released its plan Friday. It came hours before protesters were expected to converge on the Capitol to call for reopening the state. Evers’ current order closing most nonessential businesses runs until May 26. Republicans are asking the state Supreme Court to block it and force the Department of Health Services to propose a new rule.
Statistics: 248 patients have died so far At least 4,945 patients have tested positive for the coronavirus in Wisconsin since the outbreak began. At least 49,502 patients have tested negative. 27 percent of patients have been hospitalized. As of Thursday morning, more than 842,600 Americans have tested positive for the coronavirus. At least 46,700 Americans have died from the coronavirus, as of Thursday morning. As of Thursday morning, at least 76,600 American patients have recovered. RUSK COUNTY – Wednesday at about 10 AM, a subject advised the Rusk County Sheriff's Office that they just bought a 21 foot 2020 Keystone Hideout pull behind camper. They parked it at a location on Norwegian Road and Singer Road, Bruce, 2 weeks ago and they are there now and the camper is gone. No other information was available. LADYSMITH – Rusk County dispatch at about 2:30 Wednesday afternoon, received a 911 call in reference to a vehicle vs tree accident on Highway 27, Ladysmith. Statistics: 248 patients have died so far At least 4,945 patients have tested positive for the coronavirus in Wisconsin since the outbreak began. At least 49,502 patients have tested negative. 27 percent of patients have been hospitalized. As of Thursday morning, more than 842,600 Americans have tested positive for the coronavirus. At least 46,700 Americans have died from the coronavirus, as of Thursday morning. As of Thursday morning, at least 76,600 American patients have recovered. RUSK COUNTY – Wednesday at about 10 AM, a subject advised the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office that they just bought a 21 foot 2020 Keystone Hideout pull behind camper. They parked it at a location on Norwegian Road and Singer Road, Bruce, 2 weeks ago and they are there now and the camper is gone. No other information was available. LADYSMITH – Rusk County dispatch at about 2:30 Wednesday afternoon, received a 911 call in reference to a vehicle vs tree accident on Highway 27, Ladysmith. According to the report, the driver was out of the truck and walking around. Rusk County deputies, Ladysmith ambulance and the Ladysmith Fire Department were called to the scene. Also Ladysmith Police responded to the crash on Highway 27. After an investigation, a White Truck drove off the highway and into trees, near the Colonial Nursery. There was no transport by the ambulance. RUSK COUNTY – Just before 7 PM Wednesday, a Rusk County deputy made a traffic stop on West Arthur Avenue and North Hansen Street, Bruce. According to the report, after an investigation and field sobriety test, a subject was taken into custody for OWI and transported to the Rusk County jail. RUSK COUNTY – According to the Rusk County Log, just after 7 PM Wednesday, a deputy advised found property and was in contact with a stolen trailer at a location on Norwegian Road, Weyerhaeuser. At about 7:50 PM, the deputy advised located a man with a gun and 2 mean pitbulls on scene. A subject was heading back to the road South side of the house. Rusk County deputies advised the subject was on westerly move and heading out of the woods. Probation was notified in reference to the suspect for possession of a firearm, stolen property, possession of THC and fleeing. No other information was available. EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) — Wisconsin recorded its largest single day increase in new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, nearly doubling the number of cases reported the previous day. A new high point in Wisconsin on Wednesday, 225 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed by lab reports. Health officials say the increase could be tied to an increase in testing throughout the state, or an increase in outbreaks. “Increased testing could be part of that. We also have a number of outbreaks happening right now. Clark County, the example I gave earlier. Brown County, where there are a significant number of people that are positive cases and there’s more intensive testing happening,” said Eau Claire City-County Health Department Director Lieske Giese. In Clark County, 11 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the past week and a half, all 11 people have had close contact with each other. And in the Green Bay area, health officials have tied nearly 150 cases of coronavirus to a single meatpacking plant. WASHINGTON (AP) — The House is reassembling to send President Donald Trump a fourth bipartisan bill to help businesses crippled by the coronavirus, an almost $500 billion measure that many lawmakers are already looking beyond. Anchoring the latest bill is a request by the Trump administration to replenish a fund to help small- and medium-size businesses with payroll, rent and other expenses. Supporters are already warning that more money will be needed almost immediately for the business-backed Paycheck Protection Program. Battle lines are forming over the next measure amid growing demands to help out state and local governments, the Postal Service and first responders. Thursday’s vote in the House would bring the total cost of the four bipartisan bills to respond to various impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic to about $2.5 trillion, according to the Congressional Budget Office, Washington’s impartial scorekeeper. April 23, 2020
- WLDY-WJBL NEWS 4-22-20 An associated low pressure system will be to our west to start the day, moving down to the southeast. This will bring a mix of sun and clouds throughout the day with a slight chance for a brief shower or two as well. We may see a wide range in temperatures from north to south in Western Wisconsin, from the upper 40’s to the low 70’s! This will be dictated heavily by the position of a warm front. As this system exits the state, weak high pressure will be up to our north on Thursday, returning some dry weather. Temperatures will be close to seasonal averages, with highs in the upper 50’s, along with more clouds than sunshine. We will then be monitoring the track of another low through the Northern Plains. This is forecast to also dip down to the southeast, moving to our south by later Friday through early Saturday. A track like this would put most of our area on the cooler side of the system, resulting in below average temperatures, but the biggest question is how close it will come. For now it continues to look like a mostly cloudy day with at least a slight chance of a few showers. A more southerly track would take any wet weather out of the area by Friday night, with a drier weekend. Friday will reach the mid 50’s and going into Saturday we may tack on a few degrees with clouds and a bit of sunshine. WISCONSIN – Wisconsin health officials said at least 19 confirmed coronavirus cases reported since April 7 could be linked to Election Day in-person voting, ABC News reported Tuesday. Still, a department spokesperson cautioned the patients “reported other possible exposures as well.” ABC News reported the spokesperson added, “Since we only have data on positive cases (without a comparison group of people who were not tested or tested negative), there is no way to know with certainty if any exposures at the polls that are reported are in fact attributable to COVID-19 illness.” The new reporting came one day after Milwaukee Health Commissioner Dr. Jeanette Kowalik said the cases of 6 voters and 1 poll worker in Milwaukee County were linked to election-related activities. “We’re only looking at 30 percent of the information at this point, so there needs to be a little bit more analysis so we can connect the dots,” she said. “That’s why case investigation and contact tracing is so important because you could have one person — they could have touched a number of other people and possibly exposed them as well, so we’re working on that.” Reacting to Kowalik’s announcement, some blamed Wisconsin Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald and Assembly Speaker Robin Vos for blocking Gov. Tony Evers attempt to stop in-person voting. Representatives for Fitzgerald and Vos did not respond to messages seeking comment. Other health departments were also investigating to determine a possible connection. Milwaukee County reported 29 new cases of the coronavirus and three new deaths between Tuesday afternoon and Wednesday morning. The local caseload climbed to 2,289 cases, according to the county’s online dashboard, while deaths reached 138. Just under 1,700 cases are in the city of Milwaukee. CHIPPEWA COUNTY -Wednesday, April 22 number update 20 confirmed positive cases 775 negative cases 46 pending cases 846 tests given in the county No hospitalizations currently 7 individuals under 40, 13 who are over the age of 40. RUSK COUNTY – Tuesday afternoon at about 4 PM, a Wisconsin State Trooper made a traffic stop on Highway 27 and West Lea Lake Road North of Ladysmith. According to the report, Rusk County deputies assisted the state trooper with the Rusk County K-9. After an investigation, the K-9 had a positive alert and positive find. A subject was taken into custody for possession with intent and transported to the Rusk County jail. RUSK COUNTY – The Wisconsin existing home market was on solid footing in the first quarter of the year and was on track to have strong sales in the spring and summer. That’s before the COVID-19 pandemic hit and severely constrained economic activity in the state. March home sales were strong, with closings of existing homes up 7.9% compared to March 2019, and median prices rising 12.2% to $207,500, according to the most recent analysis of existing home sales by the Wisconsin REALTORS Association. This was the first time the March statewide median price exceeded $200,000, due in large part to the very tight inventory of homes for sale. There were just 3.6 months of available inventory in March, indicating a string statewide seller’s market. On a year-to-date basis, comparing the first three months of 2020 to that same period in 2019, home sales rose 6.7%, and the median price rose 9.2% to $196,000. In Rusk County, the median price in Mach was $142,116, compared to $69,900 in March of last year which is up 103%. Year to date through March of this year, the median price in Rusk County is $143,231 compared to $75,000 last year which is up 91%. Sales in Rusk County in March was 14 compared to 11 in March of last year. Home sales year to date in Rusk County is 31, compared to 33 last year. We had a very strong start to 2020, which in most years would be a prelude to an even stronger peak housing market season in the spring and summer, but not this year. BERLIN (AP) — One of the grimmest symbols of the coronavirus outbreak — a morgue set up in a Madrid skating rink — closed on Wednesday as stores and other businesses reopened in places across Europe, while the U.S. was beset with increasingly partisan disagreements over how and when to restart its economy. As some governors in the U.S. — largely Republican ones — moved to reopen an ever-wider variety of businesses, others took a more cautious approach and came under mounting pressure from protesters complaining that their livelihoods are being destroyed and their freedom of movement is being infringed on. With the crisis easing but far from over in Europe, small shops in Berlin reopened, and restrictions were also relaxed in Denmark and Austria. In France, long lines formed outside the few McDonald’s drive-thrus that started serving customers again. Still, many employees and customers were uneasy, suggesting that a return to normal is a long way off. “Of course I’m happy that I can open again and we can keep our heads above water,” said Galina Hooge, who opened her small Berlin toy store for the first time in over a month. But she worried that some Germans still aren’t taking the outbreak seriously. “Relaxing the rules doesn’t mean that everything is over. It’s not over by a long stretch,” she said. April 22, 2020