mediaplayer-copy1 mediaplayer3
Get Adobe Flash player
Find more about Weather in Ladysmith, WI
Click for weather forecast
«

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 4-24-20 After some clouds and showers to the south of Eau Claire this morning, expect some sunshine this afternoon. Dry northeast flow will prevail while temperatures inch up a bit more, into the upper 50’s. A few clouds will then be around at night while we head into the weekend with a forecast that will be pleasing to those wanting to spend some time outdoors. This final weekend of April will see a return to near average temperatures with overall some nice weather. We will be watching a weak disturbance just to our west wring out a few showers over Southern Minnesota, but we look to remain dry. A mix of sunshine and clouds can be expected Saturday, while Sunday may come with even more sun. Highs both days will top out in the lower 60’s. MADISON – Thousands of people are expected to descend on the Wisconsin State Capitol Friday, risking their health to protest Gov. Tony Evers’ restrictions on their daily lives.  Public health experts say no one should be gathering in groups this large as the highly contagious coronavirus continues to spread through Wisconsin — but it’s those limits that are largely driving them to do so.  Scores of businesses have closed or drastically reduced their staffs, leading to hundreds of thousands of unemployment claims. Churches have closed their doors. And about 900,000 children aren’t in school. But Friday’s protest also has political motivations — conservative activist Bob Dohnal in a newsletter offered free transportation to anyone who wanted to attend the protest.  In his newsletter released Thursday, Dohnal suggested bringing signs like “I am losing my business,” “my kids are missing their graduation,” and “I couldn’t grieve with my family.” Protest organizer Madison Elmer of rural Walworth County told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel last week she decided to gather people together after seeing her neighbors suffer a significant economic toll. After Evers extended his order to stay home until May 26, interest in the rally exploded, she said. While thousands have said they will attend on Facebook, the crowd could be smaller.  Similar protests have popped up around the country, especially in states with Democratic governors like Wisconsin.  In some ways, what’s occurring resembles the birth of the tea party movement that galvanized conservatives during the first years of President Barack Obama’s administration. And some of the same groups that were involved in that earlier effort are, for now, on the periphery of this one, organizations like Tea Party Patriots and FreedomWorks. But while the protest is drawing much interest, it’s unclear how representative the sentiment is in Wisconsin. Two recent national polls showed a majority of Americans support restrictions in place by governors to limit the spread of the virus which has killed 257 people in Wisconsin. Some Republican lawmakers are encouraging the rally and most are largely silent on the issue. Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, however, urged caution.  “I’m not going to attend,” he said. “I’m going to encourage people to follow the guidelines and maintain social distancing so they don’t get the coronavirus and spread it.” LADYSMITH – Thursday evening an employee at Kwik Trip called Rusk County dispatch to report observing a male and female shoplifting items from Kwik Trip. The employee stated that the female was identified to Ladysmith Police, but they are unable to identify the male who was with her and stole the items from the store. Kwik Trip will be providing more still pictures as well as a DVD copy from the surveillance cameras in the store. The case is under investigation. PRICE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU)– Price County Sheriff’s Office has arrested three suspects in the case of a 2018 death that happened in the county. Sheriff Brian Schmidt says 27-year-old Jacob Koerner, 24-year-old Alexis Boraas- Stueber, both from the Park Falls area, and 38-year-old Jason Williams, from Wausau, have been arrested. Law enforcement say 36-year-old Jason Martin was found dead in the township of Lake on October 29, 2018 and the use of heroin was determined to be a factor in his death. Sheriff Schmidt says Koerner and Boraas- Stueber had sold Martin heroin in the evening of Oct. 28. They obtained the drugs from Williams. Williams was arrested on April 21 and Koerner and Boraas- Stueber were arrested on April 22. SPARTA, Wis. (WEAU)– Nobody was injured in a house fire that happened in Sparta on Thursday. Fire Chief Mike Arnold says the occupants were unaware of the fire and were safely evacuated . Arnold says the cause of the fire was careless use of smoking material. The fire was extinguished and the house was insured by the owner and the tenants also had insurance. WASHINGTON (AP) — One out of every four American adults say someone in their household has lost a job to the coronavirus pandemic, but the vast majority expect those former jobs will return once the crisis passes, according to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. The economic devastation writ by COVID-19 is clear: 26.4 million people have lost their job in the past five weeks, millions of homeowners are delaying mortgage payments and food banks are seeing lines of cars that stretch for miles. Forty-six percent of all Americans say their household has experienced some form of income loss from layoffs, reduced hours, unpaid leave or salary reductions. And yet, the survey finds a majority of Americans still feel positive about their personal finances. One possible reason: Among those whose households have experienced a layoff, 78% believe those former jobs will definitely or probably return. Another positive sign: The percentage of workers who say their household has lost a source of income is not significantly different from a few weeks ago. MADISON, Wis. (AP) Wisconsin’s chamber of commerce is calling for opening all businesses starting May 4. That’s three weeks sooner than is called for under Democratic Gov. Tony Evers’ stay-at-home order designed to curb the spread of the coronavirus. Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce released its plan Friday. It came hours before protesters were expected to converge on the Capitol to call for reopening the state. Evers’ current order closing most nonessential businesses runs until May 26. Republicans are asking the state Supreme Court to block it and force the Department of Health Services to propose a new rule.

ad-withus
RSS WLDY-WJBL NEWS
ad-withus
RSS ABC SPORTS
ad-withus
ad-withus
RSS ABC NEWS
ad-withus

Contact | Staff | News

Copyright © 2020. All Rights Reserved.

Hosted by Meggahosting and WordPress Theme created by Bill.