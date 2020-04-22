mediaplayer-copy1 mediaplayer3
WLDY-WJBL NEWS 4-23-20 Today clouds will dominate and keep temperatures in he mid 50’s this afternoon. Though skies will be gray, precipitation is not expected across western Wisconsin. Some clearing may occur in the late afternoon, but that’s about all we’ll see. Dry conditions will remain overnight before we begin monitoring the track of another low through the Northern Plans. This next low pressure system is also expected to dip down to the southeast, moving to our south by later Friday through early Saturday. A track like this would put most of our area on the cooler side of the system, resulting in below average temperatures in the mid to upper 50’s. Though there is still some uncertainty about the track of this low, skies are expected to remain gray for the majority of Friday with a chance for a couple showers during the day. The good news is that this system will all-in-all remain pretty well off to our south, and set us up for sunnier weather heading into Saturday. Statistics: 248 patients have died so far At least 4,945 patients have tested positive for the coronavirus in Wisconsin since the outbreak began. At least 49,502 patients have tested negative. 27 percent of patients have been hospitalized. As of Thursday morning, more than 842,600 Americans have tested positive for the coronavirus. At least 46,700 Americans have died from the coronavirus, as of Thursday morning. As of Thursday morning, at least 76,600 American patients have recovered. RUSK COUNTY – Wednesday at about 10 AM, a subject advised the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office that they just bought a 21 foot 2020 Keystone Hideout pull behind camper. They parked it at a location on Norwegian Road and Singer Road, Bruce, 2 weeks ago and they are there now and the camper is gone. No other information was available. LADYSMITH – Rusk County dispatch at about 2:30 Wednesday afternoon, received a 911 call in reference to a vehicle vs tree accident on Highway 27, Ladysmith. According to the report, the driver was out of the truck and walking around. Rusk County deputies, Ladysmith ambulance and the Ladysmith Fire Department were called to the scene. Also Ladysmith Police responded to the crash on Highway 27. After an investigation, a White Truck drove off the highway and into trees, near the Colonial Nursery. There was no transport by the ambulance. RUSK COUNTY – Just before 7 PM Wednesday, a Rusk County deputy made a traffic stop on West Arthur Avenue and North Hansen Street, Bruce. According to the report, after an investigation and field sobriety test, a subject was taken into custody for OWI and transported to the Rusk County jail. RUSK COUNTY – According to the Rusk County Log, just after 7 PM Wednesday, a deputy advised found property and was in contact with a stolen trailer at a location on Norwegian Road, Weyerhaeuser. At about 7:50 PM, the deputy advised located a man with a gun and 2 mean pitbulls on scene. A subject was heading back to the road South side of the house. Rusk County deputies advised the subject was on westerly move and heading out of the woods. Probation was notified in reference to the suspect for possession of a firearm, stolen property, possession of THC and fleeing. No other information was available. EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) — Wisconsin recorded its largest single day increase in new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, nearly doubling the number of cases reported the previous day. A new high point in Wisconsin on Wednesday, 225 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed by lab reports. Health officials say the increase could be tied to an increase in testing throughout the state, or an increase in outbreaks. “Increased testing could be part of that. We also have a number of outbreaks happening right now. Clark County, the example I gave earlier. Brown County, where there are a significant number of people that are positive cases and there’s more intensive testing happening,” said Eau Claire City-County Health Department Director Lieske Giese. In Clark County, 11 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the past week and a half, all 11 people have had close contact with each other. And in the Green Bay area, health officials have tied nearly 150 cases of coronavirus to a single meatpacking plant. WASHINGTON (AP) — The House is reassembling to send President Donald Trump a fourth bipartisan bill to help businesses crippled by the coronavirus, an almost $500 billion measure that many lawmakers are already looking beyond. Anchoring the latest bill is a request by the Trump administration to replenish a fund to help small- and medium-size businesses with payroll, rent and other expenses. Supporters are already warning that more money will be needed almost immediately for the business-backed Paycheck Protection Program. Battle lines are forming over the next measure amid growing demands to help out state and local governments, the Postal Service and first responders. Thursday’s vote in the House would bring the total cost of the four bipartisan bills to respond to various impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic to about $2.5 trillion, according to the Congressional Budget Office, Washington’s impartial scorekeeper.

 

