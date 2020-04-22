WLDY-WJBL NEWS 4-23-20 Today clouds will dominate and keep temperatures in he mid 50’s this afternoon. Though skies will be gray, precipitation is not expected across western Wisconsin. Some clearing may occur in the late afternoon, but that’s about all we’ll see. Dry conditions will remain overnight before we begin monitoring the track of another low through the Northern Plans. This next low pressure system is also expected to dip down to the southeast, moving to our south by later Friday through early Saturday. A track like this would put most of our area on the cooler side of the system, resulting in below average temperatures in the mid to upper 50’s. Though there is still some uncertainty about the track of this low, skies are expected to remain gray for the majority of Friday with a chance for a couple showers during the day. The good news is that this system will all-in-all remain pretty well off to our south, and set us up for sunnier weather heading into Saturday. Statistics: 248 patients have died so far At least 4,945 patients have tested positive for the coronavirus in Wisconsin since the outbreak began. At least 49,502 patients have tested negative. 27 percent of patients have been hospitalized. As of Thursday morning, more than 842,600 Americans have tested positive for the coronavirus. At least 46,700 Americans have died from the coronavirus, as of Thursday morning. As of Thursday morning, at least 76,600 American patients have recovered. RUSK COUNTY – Wednesday at about 10 AM, a subject advised the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office that they just bought a 21 foot 2020 Keystone Hideout pull behind camper. They parked it at a location on Norwegian Road and Singer Road, Bruce, 2 weeks ago and they are there now and the camper is gone. No other information was available. LADYSMITH – Rusk County dispatch at about 2:30 Wednesday afternoon, received a 911 call in reference to a vehicle vs tree accident on Highway 27, Ladysmith. According to the report, the driver was out of the truck and walking around. Rusk County deputies, Ladysmith ambulance and the Ladysmith Fire Department were called to the scene. Also Ladysmith Police responded to the crash on Highway 27. After an investigation, a White Truck drove off the highway and into trees, near the Colonial Nursery. There was no transport by the ambulance. RUSK COUNTY – Just before 7 PM Wednesday, a Rusk County deputy made a traffic stop on West Arthur Avenue and North Hansen Street, Bruce. According to the report, after an investigation and field sobriety test, a subject was taken into custody for OWI and transported to the Rusk County jail. RUSK COUNTY – According to the Rusk County Log, just after 7 PM Wednesday, a deputy advised found property and was in contact with a stolen trailer at a location on Norwegian Road, Weyerhaeuser. At about 7:50 PM, the deputy advised located a man with a gun and 2 mean pitbulls on scene. A subject was heading back to the road South side of the house. Rusk County deputies advised the subject was on westerly move and heading out of the woods. Probation was notified in reference to the suspect for possession of a firearm, stolen property, possession of THC and fleeing. No other information was available. EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) — Wisconsin recorded its largest single day increase in new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, nearly doubling the number of cases reported the previous day. A new high point in Wisconsin on Wednesday, 225 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed by lab reports. Health officials say the increase could be tied to an increase in testing throughout the state, or an increase in outbreaks. “Increased testing could be part of that. We also have a number of outbreaks happening right now. Clark County, the example I gave earlier. Brown County, where there are a significant number of people that are positive cases and there’s more intensive testing happening,” said Eau Claire City-County Health Department Director Lieske Giese. In Clark County, 11 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the past week and a half, all 11 people have had close contact with each other. And in the Green Bay area, health officials have tied nearly 150 cases of coronavirus to a single meatpacking plant. WASHINGTON (AP) — The House is reassembling to send President Donald Trump a fourth bipartisan bill to help businesses crippled by the coronavirus, an almost $500 billion measure that many lawmakers are already looking beyond. Anchoring the latest bill is a request by the Trump administration to replenish a fund to help small- and medium-size businesses with payroll, rent and other expenses. Supporters are already warning that more money will be needed almost immediately for the business-backed Paycheck Protection Program. Battle lines are forming over the next measure amid growing demands to help out state and local governments, the Postal Service and first responders. Thursday’s vote in the House would bring the total cost of the four bipartisan bills to respond to various impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic to about $2.5 trillion, according to the Congressional Budget Office, Washington’s impartial scorekeeper.
- WLDY-WJBL NEWS 4-22-20 An associated low pressure system will be to our west to start the day, moving down to the southeast. This will bring a mix of sun and clouds throughout the day with a slight chance for a brief shower or two as well. We may see a wide range in temperatures from north to south in Western Wisconsin, from the upper 40’s to the low 70’s! This will be dictated heavily by the position of a warm front. As this system exits the state, weak high pressure will be up to our north on Thursday, returning some dry weather. Temperatures will be close to seasonal averages, with highs in the upper 50’s, along with more clouds than sunshine. We will then be monitoring the track of another low through the Northern Plains. This is forecast to also dip down to the southeast, moving to our south by later Friday through early Saturday. A track like this would put most of our area on the cooler side of the system, resulting in below average temperatures, but the biggest question is how close it will come. For now it continues to look like a mostly cloudy day with at least a slight chance of a few showers. A more southerly track would take any wet weather out of the area by Friday night, with a drier weekend. Friday will reach the mid 50’s and going into Saturday we may tack on a few degrees with clouds and a bit of sunshine. WISCONSIN – Wisconsin health officials said at least 19 confirmed coronavirus cases reported since April 7 could be linked to Election Day in-person voting, ABC News reported Tuesday. Still, a department spokesperson cautioned the patients “reported other possible exposures as well.” ABC News reported the spokesperson added, “Since we only have data on positive cases (without a comparison group of people who were not tested or tested negative), there is no way to know with certainty if any exposures at the polls that are reported are in fact attributable to COVID-19 illness.” The new reporting came one day after Milwaukee Health Commissioner Dr. Jeanette Kowalik said the cases of 6 voters and 1 poll worker in Milwaukee County were linked to election-related activities. “We’re only looking at 30 percent of the information at this point, so there needs to be a little bit more analysis so we can connect the dots,” she said. “That’s why case investigation and contact tracing is so important because you could have one person — they could have touched a number of other people and possibly exposed them as well, so we’re working on that.” Reacting to Kowalik’s announcement, some blamed Wisconsin Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald and Assembly Speaker Robin Vos for blocking Gov. Tony Evers attempt to stop in-person voting. Representatives for Fitzgerald and Vos did not respond to messages seeking comment. Other health departments were also investigating to determine a possible connection. Milwaukee County reported 29 new cases of the coronavirus and three new deaths between Tuesday afternoon and Wednesday morning. The local caseload climbed to 2,289 cases, according to the county’s online dashboard, while deaths reached 138. Just under 1,700 cases are in the city of Milwaukee. CHIPPEWA COUNTY -Wednesday, April 22 number update 20 confirmed positive cases 775 negative cases 46 pending cases 846 tests given in the county No hospitalizations currently 7 individuals under 40, 13 who are over the age of 40. RUSK COUNTY – Tuesday afternoon at about 4 PM, a Wisconsin State Trooper made a traffic stop on Highway 27 and West Lea Lake Road North of Ladysmith. According to the report, Rusk County deputies assisted the state trooper with the Rusk County K-9. After an investigation, the K-9 had a positive alert and positive find. A subject was taken into custody for possession with intent and transported to the Rusk County jail. RUSK COUNTY – The Wisconsin existing home market was on solid footing in the first quarter of the year and was on track to have strong sales in the spring and summer. That’s before the COVID-19 pandemic hit and severely constrained economic activity in the state. March home sales were strong, with closings of existing homes up 7.9% compared to March 2019, and median prices rising 12.2% to $207,500, according to the most recent analysis of existing home sales by the Wisconsin REALTORS Association. This was the first time the March statewide median price exceeded $200,000, due in large part to the very tight inventory of homes for sale. There were just 3.6 months of available inventory in March, indicating a string statewide seller’s market. On a year-to-date basis, comparing the first three months of 2020 to that same period in 2019, home sales rose 6.7%, and the median price rose 9.2% to $196,000. In Rusk County, the median price in Mach was $142,116, compared to $69,900 in March of last year which is up 103%. Year to date through March of this year, the median price in Rusk County is $143,231 compared to $75,000 last year which is up 91%. Sales in Rusk County in March was 14 compared to 11 in March of last year. Home sales year to date in Rusk County is 31, compared to 33 last year. We had a very strong start to 2020, which in most years would be a prelude to an even stronger peak housing market season in the spring and summer, but not this year. BERLIN (AP) — One of the grimmest symbols of the coronavirus outbreak — a morgue set up in a Madrid skating rink — closed on Wednesday as stores and other businesses reopened in places across Europe, while the U.S. was beset with increasingly partisan disagreements over how and when to restart its economy. As some governors in the U.S. — largely Republican ones — moved to reopen an ever-wider variety of businesses, others took a more cautious approach and came under mounting pressure from protesters complaining that their livelihoods are being destroyed and their freedom of movement is being infringed on. With the crisis easing but far from over in Europe, small shops in Berlin reopened, and restrictions were also relaxed in Denmark and Austria. In France, long lines formed outside the few McDonald’s drive-thrus that started serving customers again. Still, many employees and customers were uneasy, suggesting that a return to normal is a long way off. "Of course I'm happy that I can open again and we can keep our heads above water," said Galina Hooge, who opened her small Berlin toy store for the first time in over a month. But she worried that some Germans still aren't taking the outbreak seriously. "Relaxing the rules doesn't mean that everything is over. It's not over by a long stretch," she said.
WLDY-WJBL NEWS 4-21-20 A much more tranquil weather day can be expected today, but it will be noticeably cooler. The next high pressure system will be sliding by to our north, bringing northwest breezes and plenty of sunshine to start. Clouds will begin to increase through the afternoon out ahead of a warm front to our northwest. Afternoon highs will be more than 10 degrees below average, as we hit the mid to upper 40's. Clouds will thicken and we will have a chance to see some showers of rain and possibly even wet snow develop at night, sliding east into Wednesday morning. An associated low pressure system will be to our west to start the day, moving down to the southeast. This will bring more clouds than sunshine with a chance to see a few additional showers by later in the day. We may see a wide range in temperatures from north to south in Western Wisconsin, from the 40's to the 60's. In the Eau Claire area we look to top out in the upper 50's. MILWAUKEE, WI — The number of confirmed cases of the new coronavirus reached 4,499 on Monday afternoon, an increase of 153 cases from Sunday, according to the latest data from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services. An additional ten deaths from the illness brought the state’s death toll to 230 as of Monday afternoon. According to health officials, 1,211 patients in Wisconsin have required hospitalization. While nearly 4,500 patients have tested positive for the virus, more than 46,000 tests have come back negative for COVID-19. Milwaukee (AP) – Milwaukee’s health commissioner says officials have identified seven people who appear to have contracted the coronavirus through activities related to the April 7 election in Wisconsin. Commissioner Jeanette Kowalik says six of the cases involved Milwaukee voters and one is a Milwaukee poll worker. The Journal Sentinel reports Kowalik said Monday officials hope to have additional information on the cases by the end of the week. Wisconsin Department of Health Services Secretary Andrea Palm said Monday there were no signs yet of a surge in cases from the election as some feared. Voters in Milwaukee stood in long lines, many for several hours in order to cast their ballot. COPENHAGEN (AP) — Spain will begin allowing children out of their homes for brief periods next Monday. Denmark announced plans to reopen Tivoli Gardens, the Copenhagen amusement park that inspired Walt Disney. And Australia said doctors can resume non-urgent surgery next week. Countries across Europe and beyond — joined in the U.S. by a cascade of states — moved to gradually reopen amid warnings that acting too quickly could enable the virus to come back with a vengeance. Meanwhile, U.N. leaders called for efforts to ensure that all people have access to testing, medical supplies, drugs and future vaccines, especially in developing countries. African officials have been outspoken about the need for medical supplies across the 54-nation continent, where health care systems are weak and could become overwhelmed. Even under a best-case scenario, Africa will need $44 billion for testing, personal protective equipment and treatment of coronavirus, according to a report last week by the U.N. Economic Commission for Africa. The worst-case scenario estimates $446 billion would be needed. WASHINGTON (AP) – Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer says an agreement has been reached on major elements of a nearly $500 billion coronavirus aid package for small businesses, as well as additional help for hospitals and virus testing. Schumer said post-midnight talks among Democratic and Republican leaders, along with Trump administration officials, including White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, produced a breakthrough agreement on the package. He said he hoped the package could be voted on Tuesday afternoon in the Senate. Eau Claire (WQOW) – A little more than a week after allegedly stabbing a person during a fight, the woman police say is responsible is now behind bars. Eau Claire police say Taylor Simpson, 30, got into a fight with another person on April 12 at America’s Best Value Inn on West Clairemont. Police say during the fight Simpson pulled a knife and stabbed the person several times. On Monday night, April 20, a tip led to Simpson’s arrest by Chippewa Falls police. She was transported to the Eau Claire County Jail. Formal charges have not been filed as of 10:10 Tuesday morning. News 18 also reported on Simpson last year when her children’s hair follicles tested positive for meth. She was sentenced to 36 months of probation in that case but would be given six months in jail if she didn’t live up to terms of the deal. MADISON, Wis. (NEWS RELEASE)– The Department of Workforce Development will pay retroactive Unemployment Insurance benefits to 154,332 individuals this week. Last week, Governor Tony Evers signed a COVID-19 relief bill to help the response efforts to the public health emergency. The legislation suspends the state's one-week waiting period to allow claimants to receive UI benefits beginning with their first week of eligibility through February 7, 2021. Prior to the bill's passing, a claimant had to wait one week after becoming eligible before he or she received payment. "Claimants should not have to wait an additional week before receiving benefits when they are out of work through no fault of their own," DWD Secretary Caleb Frostman said. "Allowing individuals to receive their UI benefits as soon as possible will ensure financial stability for both claimants and our Wisconsin economy." Waiting week payments will be disbursed over a three-day period, beginning today. All claimants who established an initial claim during or after the week of March 15 will now receive payment for the waiting week served.