WLDY-WJBL NEWS 4-22-20 An associated low pressure system will be to our west to start the day, moving down to the southeast. This will bring a mix of sun and clouds throughout the day with a slight chance for a brief shower or two as well. We may see a wide range in temperatures from north to south in Western Wisconsin, from the upper 40’s to the low 70’s! This will be dictated heavily by the position of a warm front. As this system exits the state, weak high pressure will be up to our north on Thursday, returning some dry weather. Temperatures will be close to seasonal averages, with highs in the upper 50’s, along with more clouds than sunshine. We will then be monitoring the track of another low through the Northern Plains. This is forecast to also dip down to the southeast, moving to our south by later Friday through early Saturday. A track like this would put most of our area on the cooler side of the system, resulting in below average temperatures, but the biggest question is how close it will come. For now it continues to look like a mostly cloudy day with at least a slight chance of a few showers. A more southerly track would take any wet weather out of the area by Friday night, with a drier weekend. Friday will reach the mid 50’s and going into Saturday we may tack on a few degrees with clouds and a bit of sunshine. WISCONSIN – Wisconsin health officials said at least 19 confirmed coronavirus cases reported since April 7 could be linked to Election Day in-person voting, ABC News reported Tuesday. Still, a department spokesperson cautioned the patients “reported other possible exposures as well.” ABC News reported the spokesperson added, “Since we only have data on positive cases (without a comparison group of people who were not tested or tested negative), there is no way to know with certainty if any exposures at the polls that are reported are in fact attributable to COVID-19 illness.” The new reporting came one day after Milwaukee Health Commissioner Dr. Jeanette Kowalik said the cases of 6 voters and 1 poll worker in Milwaukee County were linked to election-related activities. “We’re only looking at 30 percent of the information at this point, so there needs to be a little bit more analysis so we can connect the dots,” she said. “That’s why case investigation and contact tracing is so important because you could have one person — they could have touched a number of other people and possibly exposed them as well, so we’re working on that.” Reacting to Kowalik’s announcement, some blamed Wisconsin Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald and Assembly Speaker Robin Vos for blocking Gov. Tony Evers attempt to stop in-person voting. Representatives for Fitzgerald and Vos did not respond to messages seeking comment. Other health departments were also investigating to determine a possible connection. Milwaukee County reported 29 new cases of the coronavirus and three new deaths between Tuesday afternoon and Wednesday morning. The local caseload climbed to 2,289 cases, according to the county’s online dashboard, while deaths reached 138. Just under 1,700 cases are in the city of Milwaukee. CHIPPEWA COUNTY -Wednesday, April 22 number update 20 confirmed positive cases 775 negative cases 46 pending cases 846 tests given in the county No hospitalizations currently 7 individuals under 40, 13 who are over the age of 40. RUSK COUNTY – Tuesday afternoon at about 4 PM, a Wisconsin State Trooper made a traffic stop on Highway 27 and West Lea Lake Road North of Ladysmith. According to the report, Rusk County deputies assisted the state trooper with the Rusk County K-9. After an investigation, the K-9 had a positive alert and positive find. A subject was taken into custody for possession with intent and transported to the Rusk County jail. RUSK COUNTY – The Wisconsin existing home market was on solid footing in the first quarter of the year and was on track to have strong sales in the spring and summer. That’s before the COVID-19 pandemic hit and severely constrained economic activity in the state. March home sales were strong, with closings of existing homes up 7.9% compared to March 2019, and median prices rising 12.2% to $207,500, according to the most recent analysis of existing home sales by the Wisconsin REALTORS Association. This was the first time the March statewide median price exceeded $200,000, due in large part to the very tight inventory of homes for sale. There were just 3.6 months of available inventory in March, indicating a string statewide seller’s market. On a year-to-date basis, comparing the first three months of 2020 to that same period in 2019, home sales rose 6.7%, and the median price rose 9.2% to $196,000. In Rusk County, the median price in Mach was $142,116, compared to $69,900 in March of last year which is up 103%. Year to date through March of this year, the median price in Rusk County is $143,231 compared to $75,000 last year which is up 91%. Sales in Rusk County in March was 14 compared to 11 in March of last year. Home sales year to date in Rusk County is 31, compared to 33 last year. We had a very strong start to 2020, which in most years would be a prelude to an even stronger peak housing market season in the spring and summer, but not this year. BERLIN (AP) — One of the grimmest symbols of the coronavirus outbreak — a morgue set up in a Madrid skating rink — closed on Wednesday as stores and other businesses reopened in places across Europe, while the U.S. was beset with increasingly partisan disagreements over how and when to restart its economy. As some governors in the U.S. — largely Republican ones — moved to reopen an ever-wider variety of businesses, others took a more cautious approach and came under mounting pressure from protesters complaining that their livelihoods are being destroyed and their freedom of movement is being infringed on. With the crisis easing but far from over in Europe, small shops in Berlin reopened, and restrictions were also relaxed in Denmark and Austria. In France, long lines formed outside the few McDonald’s drive-thrus that started serving customers again. Still, many employees and customers were uneasy, suggesting that a return to normal is a long way off. “Of course I’m happy that I can open again and we can keep our heads above water,” said Galina Hooge, who opened her small Berlin toy store for the first time in over a month. But she worried that some Germans still aren’t taking the outbreak seriously. “Relaxing the rules doesn’t mean that everything is over. It’s not over by a long stretch,” she said.
- WLDY-WJBL NEWS 4-21-20 A much more tranquil weather day can be expected today, but it will be noticeably cooler. The next high pressure system will be sliding by to our north, bringing northwest breezes and plenty of sunshine to start. Clouds will begin to increase through the afternoon out ahead of a warm front to our northwest. Afternoon highs will be more than 10 degrees below average, as we hit the mid to upper 40’s. Clouds will thicken and we will have a chance to see some showers of rain and possibly even wet snow develop at night, sliding east into Wednesday morning. An associated low pressure system will be to our west to start the day, moving down to the southeast. This will bring more clouds than sunshine with a chance to see a few additional showers by later in the day. We may see a wide range in temperatures from north to south in Western Wisconsin, from the 40’s to the 60’s. In the Eau Claire area we look to top out in the upper 50’s. MILWAUKEE, WI — The number of confirmed cases of the new coronavirus reached 4,499 on Monday afternoon, an increase of 153 cases from Sunday, according to the latest data from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services. An additional ten deaths from the illness brought the state’s death toll to 230 as of Monday afternoon. According to health officials, 1,211 patients in Wisconsin have required hospitalization. While nearly 4,500 patients have tested positive for the virus, more than 46,000 tests have come back negative for COVID-19. Milwaukee (AP) – Milwaukee’s health commissioner says officials have identified seven people who appear to have contracted the coronavirus through activities related to the April 7 election in Wisconsin. Commissioner Jeanette Kowalik says six of the cases involved Milwaukee voters and one is a Milwaukee poll worker. The Journal Sentinel reports Kowalik said Monday officials hope to have additional information on the cases by the end of the week. Wisconsin Department of Health Services Secretary Andrea Palm said Monday there were no signs yet of a surge in cases from the election as some feared. Voters in Milwaukee stood in long lines, many for several hours in order to cast their ballot. COPENHAGEN (AP) — Spain will begin allowing children out of their homes for brief periods next Monday. Denmark announced plans to reopen Tivoli Gardens, the Copenhagen amusement park that inspired Walt Disney. And Australia said doctors can resume non-urgent surgery next week. Countries across Europe and beyond — joined in the U.S. by a cascade of states — moved to gradually reopen amid warnings that acting too quickly could enable the virus to come back with a vengeance. Meanwhile, U.N. leaders called for efforts to ensure that all people have access to testing, medical supplies, drugs and future vaccines, especially in developing countries. African officials have been outspoken about the need for medical supplies across the 54-nation continent, where health care systems are weak and could become overwhelmed. Even under a best-case scenario, Africa will need $44 billion for testing, personal protective equipment and treatment of coronavirus, according to a report last week by the U.N. Economic Commission for Africa. The worst-case scenario estimates $446 billion would be needed. WASHINGTON (AP) – Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer says an agreement has been reached on major elements of a nearly $500 billion coronavirus aid package for small businesses, as well as additional help for hospitals and virus testing. Schumer said post-midnight talks among Democratic and Republican leaders, along with Trump administration officials, including White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, produced a breakthrough agreement on the package. He said he hoped the package could be voted on Tuesday afternoon in the Senate. Eau Claire (WQOW) – A little more than a week after allegedly stabbing a person during a fight, the woman police say is responsible is now behind bars. Eau Claire police say Taylor Simpson, 30, got into a fight with another person on April 12 at America’s Best Value Inn on West Clairemont. Police say during the fight Simpson pulled a knife and stabbed the person several times. On Monday night, April 20, a tip led to Simpson’s arrest by Chippewa Falls police. She was transported to the Eau Claire County Jail. Formal charges have not been filed as of 10:10 Tuesday morning. News 18 also reported on Simpson last year when her children’s hair follicles tested positive for meth. She was sentenced to 36 months of probation in that case but would be given six months in jail if she didn’t live up to terms of the deal. MADISON, Wis. (NEWS RELEASE)– The Department of Workforce Development will pay retroactive Unemployment Insurance benefits to 154,332 individuals this week. Last week, Governor Tony Evers signed a COVID-19 relief bill to help the response efforts to the public health emergency. The legislation suspends the state’s one-week waiting period to allow claimants to receive UI benefits beginning with their first week of eligibility through February 7, 2021. Prior to the bill’s passing, a claimant had to wait one week after becoming eligible before he or she received payment. “Claimants should not have to wait an additional week before receiving benefits when they are out of work through no fault of their own,” DWD Secretary Caleb Frostman said. “Allowing individuals to receive their UI benefits as soon as possible will ensure financial stability for both claimants and our Wisconsin economy.” Waiting week payments will be disbursed over a three-day period, beginning today. All claimants who established an initial claim during or after the week of March 15 will now receive payment for the waiting week served. April 21, 2020
- WLDY-WJBL NEWS 4-20-20 The chance showers returns today as a cold front drops down from the northwest. Chances will be highest through the afternoon and into the early evening. These will be scattered but may produce briefly heavy rain, while even a thunderstorm cannot be ruled out. It will be another breezy day as temperatures climb into the mid and upper 50’s. Behind the front it will be much drier again with a clearing sky at night with a cooler start Tuesday morning. A high pressure system will be nosing down from the north through the day, bringing a cooler northwest wind back to the state, but it will at least be sunny. Temperatures will be more than ten degrees cooler than average as we fall short of 50. RUSK COUNTY – The Rusk County Public Health Department Friday released the latest County COVID-19 statistics. There are now 4 positive cases in Rusk County. 85 negative cases, 4 pending test results, 1 suspect case, 1 probable case, 9 cases released from isolation and 4 cases in isolation. WISCONSIN – 221 patients have died so far At least 4,392 patients have tested positive for the coronavirus in Wisconsin since the outbreak began. In area counties, Barron has 6 positive cases, Chippewa 20, Sawyer 2, Price and Washburn 1 each. NEILLSVILLE, Wis. (Press Release)– Clark County Health Department is confirming the first death in Clark County associated with the novel coronavirus infection (COVID-19). The death was of an elderly resident. “We are extremely saddened by the loss of one of our community members. We extend our deepest sympathies to their loved ones. Our heart goes out to all those suffering from this virus,” states Brittany Mews, Clark County Health Officer. COVID-19 can cause serious health complications and death, especially among older adults and people with chronic health conditions, and that’s why it’s important that we all work together to help prevent the spread of this illness. MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Protesters gathered at the Wisconsin Capitol on Sunday to urge Gov. Tony Evers to lift his extended stay home order. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports about six dozen protesters rallied to call on Evers to change his mind. Last week Evers extended his stay-at-home order until after Memorial Day to help stem the spread of the coronavirus. But the demonstrators carried signs rejecting the idea that the threat of infection is worth the damage business closings are having on the economy. Hundreds of residents from all over the badger state came together to peacefully protest against Gov. Evers extended his safer at home order. Each had one goal in mind: to reopen Wisconsin. As COVID-19 sweeps the country, businesses, farmers, families and so much more have been impacted. Nearly one thousand people gathered Sunday afternoon at an Open Wisconsin Now Rally in Mosinee to air their frustrations with that decision, Pushing politicians to reopen Wisconsin. NEW BERLIN, Wis. (WISN/CNN) – After witnessing pushback to stay at home orders, a 35-year-old Wisconsin woman, who survived COVID-19, took to Facebook to tell protesters to “stop complaining and be thankful for your health.” To walk in 35-year-old Leah Blomberg’s shoes, one would have to return to their own first steps. Though she survived a bout with COVID-19, it was not an easy fight. Blomberg’s case got so bad she spent nine days on a ventilator in a medically induced coma. That was followed by an additional week in intensive care. She says she essentially had to relearn how to walk, due to muscle atrophy. “That first time standing again, I felt like I weighed 1,000 [pounds]. It was insane, basically had to learn to walk again,” she said. Blomberg says she had no underlying health conditions, and it’s unclear how she contracted the virus. Her husband of nearly 15 years also got sick but not to the point of being hospitalized. He was not tested, but doctors believe he also had COVID-19. MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Election clerks in northern Wisconsin say they’re ready for next month’s special congressional election after completing the April 7 spring election in the face of the coronavirus pandemic. Clerks struggled to find enough people to work polling sites during the spring election and the legal battle over whether to postpone the election left clerks uncertain. But Gov. Tony Evers’ attorney signaled Thursday that the May 12 special election in the 7th Congressional District would go on as scheduled. Clerks around the rural district say they expect lower turnout and they have protective equipment left over from this month’s election. RUSK COUNTY – COVID-19 has impacted all aspects of life, and public sector finances are not immune. Local counties will see budgets shrink this year because of the coronavirus, but the question is to what extent. The fiscal hit could be relatively modest, or it could be severe and have lasting impacts. Sales tax is the most vulnerable revenue stream for counties during COVID-19 because it depends on purchases, which people are less likely to make during this financially unstable period. A recent report by the Wisconsin Counties Association estimates that Most counties will lose at least 7% of their budgeted sales tax revenue, and some could see a decrease of more than 15%, depending on the length of quarantine under COVID-19. Rusk County is anticipated to lose between $72,183 and $112,873 (12%) of its $937,000 in total revenue. Barron County will lose between $300,000 and $700,000 in sales tax revenue, which is nearly 15% of its total sales taxes. According to the Wisconsin Counties Association, Chippewa County is anticipated to lose between $471,654 and $731,166 (11.5%) of its $6.38 million in total projected sales tax revenue. For some counties already facing budget challenges, the coronavirus could worsen those issues and change local government services going forward. April 20, 2020