mediaplayer-copy1 mediaplayer3
Get Adobe Flash player
Find more about Weather in Ladysmith, WI
Click for weather forecast
«

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 4-22-20 An associated low pressure system will be to our west to start the day, moving down to the southeast. This will bring a mix of sun and clouds throughout the day with a slight chance for a brief shower or two as well. We may see a wide range in temperatures from north to south in Western Wisconsin, from the upper 40’s to the low 70’s! This will be dictated heavily by the position of a warm front. As this system exits the state, weak high pressure will be up to our north on Thursday, returning some dry weather. Temperatures will be close to seasonal averages, with highs in the upper 50’s, along with more clouds than sunshine. We will then be monitoring the track of another low through the Northern Plains. This is forecast to also dip down to the southeast, moving to our south by later Friday through early Saturday. A track like this would put most of our area on the cooler side of the system, resulting in below average temperatures, but the biggest question is how close it will come. For now it continues to look like a mostly cloudy day with at least a slight chance of a few showers. A more southerly track would take any wet weather out of the area by Friday night, with a drier weekend. Friday will reach the mid 50’s and going into Saturday we may tack on a few degrees with clouds and a bit of sunshine. WISCONSIN – Wisconsin health officials said at least 19 confirmed coronavirus cases reported since April 7 could be linked to Election Day in-person voting, ABC News reported Tuesday. Still, a department spokesperson cautioned the patients “reported other possible exposures as well.” ABC News reported the spokesperson added, “Since we only have data on positive cases (without a comparison group of people who were not tested or tested negative), there is no way to know with certainty if any exposures at the polls that are reported are in fact attributable to COVID-19 illness.” The new reporting came one day after Milwaukee Health Commissioner Dr. Jeanette Kowalik said the cases of 6 voters and 1 poll worker in Milwaukee County were linked to election-related activities. “We’re only looking at 30 percent of the information at this point, so there needs to be a little bit more analysis so we can connect the dots,” she said. “That’s why case investigation and contact tracing is so important because you could have one person — they could have touched a number of other people and possibly exposed them as well, so we’re working on that.” Reacting to Kowalik’s announcement, some blamed Wisconsin Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald and Assembly Speaker Robin Vos for blocking Gov. Tony Evers attempt to stop in-person voting. Representatives for Fitzgerald and Vos did not respond to messages seeking comment. Other health departments were also investigating to determine a possible connection. Milwaukee County reported 29 new cases of the coronavirus and three new deaths between Tuesday afternoon and Wednesday morning. The local caseload climbed to 2,289 cases, according to the county’s online dashboard, while deaths reached 138. Just under 1,700 cases are in the city of Milwaukee. CHIPPEWA COUNTY -Wednesday, April 22 number update 20 confirmed positive cases 775 negative cases 46 pending cases 846 tests given in the county No hospitalizations currently 7 individuals under 40, 13 who are over the age of 40. RUSK COUNTY – Tuesday afternoon at about 4 PM, a Wisconsin State Trooper made a traffic stop on Highway 27 and West Lea Lake Road North of Ladysmith. According to the report, Rusk County deputies assisted the state trooper with the Rusk County K-9. After an investigation, the K-9 had a positive alert and positive find. A subject was taken into custody for possession with intent and transported to the Rusk County jail. RUSK COUNTY – The Wisconsin existing home market was on solid footing in the first quarter of the year and was on track to have strong sales in the spring and summer. That’s before the COVID-19 pandemic hit and severely constrained economic activity in the state. March home sales were strong, with closings of existing homes up 7.9% compared to March 2019, and median prices rising 12.2% to $207,500, according to the most recent analysis of existing home sales by the Wisconsin REALTORS Association. This was the first time the March statewide median price exceeded $200,000, due in large part to the very tight inventory of homes for sale. There were just 3.6 months of available inventory in March, indicating a string statewide seller’s market. On a year-to-date basis, comparing the first three months of 2020 to that same period in 2019, home sales rose 6.7%, and the median price rose 9.2% to $196,000. In Rusk County, the median price in Mach was $142,116, compared to $69,900 in March of last year which is up 103%. Year to date through March of this year, the median price in Rusk County is $143,231 compared to $75,000 last year which is up 91%. Sales in Rusk County in March was 14 compared to 11 in March of last year. Home sales year to date in Rusk County is 31, compared to 33 last year. We had a very strong start to 2020, which in most years would be a prelude to an even stronger peak housing market season in the spring and summer, but not this year. BERLIN (AP) — One of the grimmest symbols of the coronavirus outbreak — a morgue set up in a Madrid skating rink — closed on Wednesday as stores and other businesses reopened in places across Europe, while the U.S. was beset with increasingly partisan disagreements over how and when to restart its economy. As some governors in the U.S. — largely Republican ones — moved to reopen an ever-wider variety of businesses, others took a more cautious approach and came under mounting pressure from protesters complaining that their livelihoods are being destroyed and their freedom of movement is being infringed on. With the crisis easing but far from over in Europe, small shops in Berlin reopened, and restrictions were also relaxed in Denmark and Austria. In France, long lines formed outside the few McDonald’s drive-thrus that started serving customers again. Still, many employees and customers were uneasy, suggesting that a return to normal is a long way off. “Of course I’m happy that I can open again and we can keep our heads above water,” said Galina Hooge, who opened her small Berlin toy store for the first time in over a month. But she worried that some Germans still aren’t taking the outbreak seriously. “Relaxing the rules doesn’t mean that everything is over. It’s not over by a long stretch,” she said.

ad-withus
RSS WLDY-WJBL NEWS
ad-withus
RSS ABC SPORTS
ad-withus
ad-withus
RSS ABC NEWS
ad-withus

Contact | Staff | News

Copyright © 2020. All Rights Reserved.

Hosted by Meggahosting and WordPress Theme created by Bill.