WLDY-WJBL NEWS 4-21-20 A much more tranquil weather day can be expected today, but it will be noticeably cooler. The next high pressure system will be sliding by to our north, bringing northwest breezes and plenty of sunshine to start. Clouds will begin to increase through the afternoon out ahead of a warm front to our northwest. Afternoon highs will be more than 10 degrees below average, as we hit the mid to upper 40’s. Clouds will thicken and we will have a chance to see some showers of rain and possibly even wet snow develop at night, sliding east into Wednesday morning. An associated low pressure system will be to our west to start the day, moving down to the southeast. This will bring more clouds than sunshine with a chance to see a few additional showers by later in the day. We may see a wide range in temperatures from north to south in Western Wisconsin, from the 40’s to the 60’s. In the Eau Claire area we look to top out in the upper 50’s. MILWAUKEE, WI — The number of confirmed cases of the new coronavirus reached 4,499 on Monday afternoon, an increase of 153 cases from Sunday, according to the latest data from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services. An additional ten deaths from the illness brought the state’s death toll to 230 as of Monday afternoon. According to health officials, 1,211 patients in Wisconsin have required hospitalization. While nearly 4,500 patients have tested positive for the virus, more than 46,000 tests have come back negative for COVID-19. Milwaukee (AP) – Milwaukee’s health commissioner says officials have identified seven people who appear to have contracted the coronavirus through activities related to the April 7 election in Wisconsin. Commissioner Jeanette Kowalik says six of the cases involved Milwaukee voters and one is a Milwaukee poll worker. The Journal Sentinel reports Kowalik said Monday officials hope to have additional information on the cases by the end of the week. Wisconsin Department of Health Services Secretary Andrea Palm said Monday there were no signs yet of a surge in cases from the election as some feared. Voters in Milwaukee stood in long lines, many for several hours in order to cast their ballot. COPENHAGEN (AP) — Spain will begin allowing children out of their homes for brief periods next Monday. Denmark announced plans to reopen Tivoli Gardens, the Copenhagen amusement park that inspired Walt Disney. And Australia said doctors can resume non-urgent surgery next week. Countries across Europe and beyond — joined in the U.S. by a cascade of states — moved to gradually reopen amid warnings that acting too quickly could enable the virus to come back with a vengeance. Meanwhile, U.N. leaders called for efforts to ensure that all people have access to testing, medical supplies, drugs and future vaccines, especially in developing countries. African officials have been outspoken about the need for medical supplies across the 54-nation continent, where health care systems are weak and could become overwhelmed. Even under a best-case scenario, Africa will need $44 billion for testing, personal protective equipment and treatment of coronavirus, according to a report last week by the U.N. Economic Commission for Africa. The worst-case scenario estimates $446 billion would be needed. WASHINGTON (AP) – Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer says an agreement has been reached on major elements of a nearly $500 billion coronavirus aid package for small businesses, as well as additional help for hospitals and virus testing. Schumer said post-midnight talks among Democratic and Republican leaders, along with Trump administration officials, including White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, produced a breakthrough agreement on the package. He said he hoped the package could be voted on Tuesday afternoon in the Senate. Eau Claire (WQOW) – A little more than a week after allegedly stabbing a person during a fight, the woman police say is responsible is now behind bars. Eau Claire police say Taylor Simpson, 30, got into a fight with another person on April 12 at America’s Best Value Inn on West Clairemont. Police say during the fight Simpson pulled a knife and stabbed the person several times. On Monday night, April 20, a tip led to Simpson’s arrest by Chippewa Falls police. She was transported to the Eau Claire County Jail. Formal charges have not been filed as of 10:10 Tuesday morning. News 18 also reported on Simpson last year when her children’s hair follicles tested positive for meth. She was sentenced to 36 months of probation in that case but would be given six months in jail if she didn’t live up to terms of the deal. MADISON, Wis. (NEWS RELEASE)– The Department of Workforce Development will pay retroactive Unemployment Insurance benefits to 154,332 individuals this week. Last week, Governor Tony Evers signed a COVID-19 relief bill to help the response efforts to the public health emergency. The legislation suspends the state’s one-week waiting period to allow claimants to receive UI benefits beginning with their first week of eligibility through February 7, 2021. Prior to the bill’s passing, a claimant had to wait one week after becoming eligible before he or she received payment. “Claimants should not have to wait an additional week before receiving benefits when they are out of work through no fault of their own,” DWD Secretary Caleb Frostman said. “Allowing individuals to receive their UI benefits as soon as possible will ensure financial stability for both claimants and our Wisconsin economy.” Waiting week payments will be disbursed over a three-day period, beginning today. All claimants who established an initial claim during or after the week of March 15 will now receive payment for the waiting week served.
- WLDY-WJBL NEWS 4-20-20 The chance showers returns today as a cold front drops down from the northwest. Chances will be highest through the afternoon and into the early evening. These will be scattered but may produce briefly heavy rain, while even a thunderstorm cannot be ruled out. It will be another breezy day as temperatures climb into the mid and upper 50’s. Behind the front it will be much drier again with a clearing sky at night with a cooler start Tuesday morning. A high pressure system will be nosing down from the north through the day, bringing a cooler northwest wind back to the state, but it will at least be sunny. Temperatures will be more than ten degrees cooler than average as we fall short of 50. RUSK COUNTY – The Rusk County Public Health Department Friday released the latest County COVID-19 statistics. There are now 4 positive cases in Rusk County. 85 negative cases, 4 pending test results, 1 suspect case, 1 probable case, 9 cases released from isolation and 4 cases in isolation. WISCONSIN – 221 patients have died so far At least 4,392 patients have tested positive for the coronavirus in Wisconsin since the outbreak began. In area counties, Barron has 6 positive cases, Chippewa 20, Sawyer 2, Price and Washburn 1 each. NEILLSVILLE, Wis. (Press Release)– Clark County Health Department is confirming the first death in Clark County associated with the novel coronavirus infection (COVID-19). The death was of an elderly resident. “We are extremely saddened by the loss of one of our community members. We extend our deepest sympathies to their loved ones. Our heart goes out to all those suffering from this virus,” states Brittany Mews, Clark County Health Officer. COVID-19 can cause serious health complications and death, especially among older adults and people with chronic health conditions, and that’s why it’s important that we all work together to help prevent the spread of this illness. MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Protesters gathered at the Wisconsin Capitol on Sunday to urge Gov. Tony Evers to lift his extended stay home order. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports about six dozen protesters rallied to call on Evers to change his mind. Last week Evers extended his stay-at-home order until after Memorial Day to help stem the spread of the coronavirus. But the demonstrators carried signs rejecting the idea that the threat of infection is worth the damage business closings are having on the economy. Hundreds of residents from all over the badger state came together to peacefully protest against Gov. Evers extended his safer at home order. Each had one goal in mind: to reopen Wisconsin. As COVID-19 sweeps the country, businesses, farmers, families and so much more have been impacted. Nearly one thousand people gathered Sunday afternoon at an Open Wisconsin Now Rally in Mosinee to air their frustrations with that decision, Pushing politicians to reopen Wisconsin. NEW BERLIN, Wis. (WISN/CNN) – After witnessing pushback to stay at home orders, a 35-year-old Wisconsin woman, who survived COVID-19, took to Facebook to tell protesters to “stop complaining and be thankful for your health.” To walk in 35-year-old Leah Blomberg’s shoes, one would have to return to their own first steps. Though she survived a bout with COVID-19, it was not an easy fight. Blomberg’s case got so bad she spent nine days on a ventilator in a medically induced coma. That was followed by an additional week in intensive care. She says she essentially had to relearn how to walk, due to muscle atrophy. “That first time standing again, I felt like I weighed 1,000 [pounds]. It was insane, basically had to learn to walk again,” she said. Blomberg says she had no underlying health conditions, and it’s unclear how she contracted the virus. Her husband of nearly 15 years also got sick but not to the point of being hospitalized. He was not tested, but doctors believe he also had COVID-19. MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Election clerks in northern Wisconsin say they’re ready for next month’s special congressional election after completing the April 7 spring election in the face of the coronavirus pandemic. Clerks struggled to find enough people to work polling sites during the spring election and the legal battle over whether to postpone the election left clerks uncertain. But Gov. Tony Evers’ attorney signaled Thursday that the May 12 special election in the 7th Congressional District would go on as scheduled. Clerks around the rural district say they expect lower turnout and they have protective equipment left over from this month’s election. RUSK COUNTY – COVID-19 has impacted all aspects of life, and public sector finances are not immune. Local counties will see budgets shrink this year because of the coronavirus, but the question is to what extent. The fiscal hit could be relatively modest, or it could be severe and have lasting impacts. Sales tax is the most vulnerable revenue stream for counties during COVID-19 because it depends on purchases, which people are less likely to make during this financially unstable period. A recent report by the Wisconsin Counties Association estimates that Most counties will lose at least 7% of their budgeted sales tax revenue, and some could see a decrease of more than 15%, depending on the length of quarantine under COVID-19. Rusk County is anticipated to lose between $72,183 and $112,873 (12%) of its $937,000 in total revenue. Barron County will lose between $300,000 and $700,000 in sales tax revenue, which is nearly 15% of its total sales taxes. According to the Wisconsin Counties Association, Chippewa County is anticipated to lose between $471,654 and $731,166 (11.5%) of its $6.38 million in total projected sales tax revenue. For some counties already facing budget challenges, the coronavirus could worsen those issues and change local government services going forward. April 20, 2020
- WLDY-WJBL NEWS 4-17-20 Weak high pressure will generally hang on throughout the Upper Midwest, while a deep upper trough starts to relax and slowly lift back to the north. Temperatures, though warming, are still expected to remain below average into next week as this large scale pattern persists. Skies will gradually turn mostly sunny. High temperatures will reach the upper 40s. A quiet evening will follow with lows holding near freezing by dawn Saturday. Tomorrow will turn noticeably warmer as the southwest flow becomes more prominent. A cold front will be dropping out of Canada during the day, while bringing an increase in clouds through the afternoon. Right now the forecast for Eau Claire remains dry, but there may be a few stray showers near through the evening hours. Winds may gust to 30 mph during the afternoon as temperatures reach for 60. The front will then pass, bringing some cooling for Sunday but it will be a dry and pleasant day with a partly to mostly sunny sky and highs in the lower 50’s. Statistics: 201 patients have died so far At least 3,978 patients have tested positive for the coronavirus in Wisconsin since the outbreak began. The state has no longer been updating the number of patients who have recovered. At least 40,974 patients have tested negative. 29 percent of patients have been hospitalized. As of Thursday night, more than 667,800 Americans have tested positive for the coronavirus. At least 32,000 Americans have died from the coronavirus, as of Thursday evening. As of Thursday night, more than 55,900 American patients have recovered. MADISON, Wis. (Press Release) Gov. Tony Evers directed Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) Secretary-designee Andrea Palm to extend the Safer at Home order from April 24, to 8 a.m. Tuesday, May 26, or until a superseding order is issued. The order implements some new measures to ensure safety and support the progress we’ve made in containing COVID-19, but also allows certain activities to start up again. “A few weeks ago, we had a pretty grim outlook for what COVID-19 could mean for our state, but because of the efforts of all of you, Safer at Home is working. That said, we aren’t out of the woods just yet,” said Gov. Evers. “As I’ve said all along, we are going to rely on the science and public health experts to guide us through this challenge. So, as we extend Safer at Home, I need all of you to continue doing the good work you’ve been doing so we can keep our families, our neighbors, and our communities safe, and get through this storm together.” “Before we lift Safer at Home, the steps of testing and more robust public health measures must be in place,” explained Secretary-designee Palm. “These steps will help us reduce the risk of a second wave of the virus. If we open up too soon, we risk overwhelming our hospitals and requiring more drastic physical distancing measures again.” The extension of the Safer at Home order includes a few changes. Some changes allow more businesses and activities to open back up, while other changes help make businesses safer for employees and customers. The changes in this order include: Businesses and activities ramping up service and operations: Public libraries may now provide curb-side pick-up of books and other library materials. Golf courses may open again, with restrictions including scheduling and paying for tee times online or by phone only. Clubhouses and pro shops must remain closed. Non-essential businesses will now be able to do more things as Minimum Basic Operations, including deliveries, mailings, and curb-side pick-up. Non-essential businesses must notify workers of whether they are necessary for the Minimum Basic Operations. Arts and craft stores may offer expanded curb-side pick-up of materials necessary to make face masks or other personal protective equipment (PPE). Aesthetic or optional exterior law care or construction is now allowed under the extended order, so long as it can be done by one person. Essential Businesses and Operations must increase cleaning and disinfection practices, ensure that only necessary workers are present, and adopt policies to prevent workers exposed to COVID-19 or symptomatic workers from coming to work. Retail stores that remain open to the public as Essential Businesses and Operations must limit the number of people in the store at one time, must provide proper spacing for people waiting to enter, and large stores must offer at least two hours per week of dedicated shopping time for vulnerable populations. Essential Businesses and Operations that are essential because they supply, manufacture, or distribute goods and services to other Essential Businesses and Operations can only continue operations that are necessary to those businesses they supply. All other operations must continue as Minimum Basic Operations. WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump gave governors a road map Thursday for recovering from the economic pain of the coronavirus pandemic, laying out “a phased and deliberate approach” to restoring normal activity in places that have strong testing and are seeing a decrease in COVID-19 cases. The new guidelines are aimed at easing restrictions in areas with low transmission of the coronavirus, while holding the line in harder-hit locations. They make clear that the return to normalcy will be a far longer process than Trump initially envisioned, with federal officials warning that some social distancing measures may need to remain in place through the end of the year to prevent a new outbreak. And they largely reinforce plans already in the works by governors, who have primary responsibility for public health in their states. “You’re going to call your own shots,” Trump told the governors Thursday afternoon in a conference call.“We’re going to be standing alongside of you.” Places with declining infections and strong testing would begin a three-phase gradual reopening of businesses and schools. In phase one, for instance, the plan recommends strict social distancing for all people in public. Gatherings larger than 10 people are to be avoided and nonessential travel is discouraged. In phase two, people are encouraged to maximize social distancing and limit gatherings to no more than 50 people unless precautionary measures are taken. Travel could resume. Phase three envisions a return to normalcy for most Americans, with a focus on identification and isolation of any new infections. Trump said recent trends in some states were so positive that they could almost immediately begin taking the steps laid out in phase one. April 17, 2020