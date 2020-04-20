mediaplayer-copy1 mediaplayer3
WLDY-WJBL NEWS 4-21-20 A much more tranquil weather day can be expected today, but it will be noticeably cooler. The next high pressure system will be sliding by to our north, bringing northwest breezes and plenty of sunshine to start. Clouds will begin to increase through the afternoon out ahead of a warm front to our northwest. Afternoon highs will be more than 10 degrees below average, as we hit the mid to upper 40’s. Clouds will thicken and we will have a chance to see some showers of rain and possibly even wet snow develop at night, sliding east into Wednesday morning. An associated low pressure system will be to our west to start the day, moving down to the southeast. This will bring more clouds than sunshine with a chance to see a few additional showers by later in the day. We may see a wide range in temperatures from north to south in Western Wisconsin, from the 40’s to the 60’s. In the Eau Claire area we look to top out in the upper 50’s. MILWAUKEE, WI — The number of confirmed cases of the new coronavirus reached 4,499 on Monday afternoon, an increase of 153 cases from Sunday, according to the latest data from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services. An additional ten deaths from the illness brought the state’s death toll to 230 as of Monday afternoon. According to health officials, 1,211 patients in Wisconsin have required hospitalization. While nearly 4,500 patients have tested positive for the virus, more than 46,000 tests have come back negative for COVID-19. Milwaukee (AP) – Milwaukee’s health commissioner says officials have identified seven people who appear to have contracted the coronavirus through activities related to the April 7 election in Wisconsin. Commissioner Jeanette Kowalik says six of the cases involved Milwaukee voters and one is a Milwaukee poll worker. The Journal Sentinel reports Kowalik said Monday officials hope to have additional information on the cases by the end of the week. Wisconsin Department of Health Services Secretary Andrea Palm said Monday there were no signs yet of a surge in cases from the election as some feared. Voters in Milwaukee stood in long lines, many for several hours in order to cast their ballot. COPENHAGEN (AP) — Spain will begin allowing children out of their homes for brief periods next Monday. Denmark announced plans to reopen Tivoli Gardens, the Copenhagen amusement park that inspired Walt Disney. And Australia said doctors can resume non-urgent surgery next week. Countries across Europe and beyond — joined in the U.S. by a cascade of states — moved to gradually reopen amid warnings that acting too quickly could enable the virus to come back with a vengeance. Meanwhile, U.N. leaders called for efforts to ensure that all people have access to testing, medical supplies, drugs and future vaccines, especially in developing countries. African officials have been outspoken about the need for medical supplies across the 54-nation continent, where health care systems are weak and could become overwhelmed. Even under a best-case scenario, Africa will need $44 billion for testing, personal protective equipment and treatment of coronavirus, according to a report last week by the U.N. Economic Commission for Africa. The worst-case scenario estimates $446 billion would be needed. WASHINGTON (AP) – Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer says an agreement has been reached on major elements of a nearly $500 billion coronavirus aid package for small businesses, as well as additional help for hospitals and virus testing. Schumer said post-midnight talks among Democratic and Republican leaders, along with Trump administration officials, including White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, produced a breakthrough agreement on the package. He said he hoped the package could be voted on Tuesday afternoon in the Senate. Eau Claire (WQOW) – A little more than a week after allegedly stabbing a person during a fight, the woman police say is responsible is now behind bars. Eau Claire police say Taylor Simpson, 30, got into a fight with another person on April 12 at America’s Best Value Inn on West Clairemont. Police say during the fight Simpson pulled a knife and stabbed the person several times. On Monday night, April 20, a tip led to Simpson’s arrest by Chippewa Falls police. She was transported to the Eau Claire County Jail. Formal charges have not been filed as of 10:10 Tuesday morning. News 18 also reported on Simpson last year when her children’s hair follicles tested positive for meth. She was sentenced to 36 months of probation in that case but would be given six months in jail if she didn’t live up to terms of the deal. MADISON, Wis. (NEWS RELEASE)– The Department of Workforce Development will pay retroactive Unemployment Insurance benefits to 154,332 individuals this week. Last week, Governor Tony Evers signed a COVID-19 relief bill to help the response efforts to the public health emergency. The legislation suspends the state’s one-week waiting period to allow claimants to receive UI benefits beginning with their first week of eligibility through February 7, 2021. Prior to the bill’s passing, a claimant had to wait one week after becoming eligible before he or she received payment. “Claimants should not have to wait an additional week before receiving benefits when they are out of work through no fault of their own,” DWD Secretary Caleb Frostman said. “Allowing individuals to receive their UI benefits as soon as possible will ensure financial stability for both claimants and our Wisconsin economy.” Waiting week payments will be disbursed over a three-day period, beginning today. All claimants who established an initial claim during or after the week of March 15 will now receive payment for the waiting week served.

