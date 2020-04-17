WLDY-WJBL NEWS 4-20-20 The chance showers returns today as a cold front drops down from the northwest. Chances will be highest through the afternoon and into the early evening. These will be scattered but may produce briefly heavy rain, while even a thunderstorm cannot be ruled out. It will be another breezy day as temperatures climb into the mid and upper 50’s. Behind the front it will be much drier again with a clearing sky at night with a cooler start Tuesday morning. A high pressure system will be nosing down from the north through the day, bringing a cooler northwest wind back to the state, but it will at least be sunny. Temperatures will be more than ten degrees cooler than average as we fall short of 50. RUSK COUNTY – The Rusk County Public Health Department Friday released the latest County COVID-19 statistics. There are now 4 positive cases in Rusk County. 85 negative cases, 4 pending test results, 1 suspect case, 1 probable case, 9 cases released from isolation and 4 cases in isolation. WISCONSIN – 221 patients have died so far At least 4,392 patients have tested positive for the coronavirus in Wisconsin since the outbreak began. In area counties, Barron has 6 positive cases, Chippewa 20, Sawyer 2, Price and Washburn 1 each. NEILLSVILLE, Wis. (Press Release)– Clark County Health Department is confirming the first death in Clark County associated with the novel coronavirus infection (COVID-19). The death was of an elderly resident. “We are extremely saddened by the loss of one of our community members. We extend our deepest sympathies to their loved ones. Our heart goes out to all those suffering from this virus,” states Brittany Mews, Clark County Health Officer. COVID-19 can cause serious health complications and death, especially among older adults and people with chronic health conditions, and that’s why it’s important that we all work together to help prevent the spread of this illness. MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Protesters gathered at the Wisconsin Capitol on Sunday to urge Gov. Tony Evers to lift his extended stay home order. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports about six dozen protesters rallied to call on Evers to change his mind. Last week Evers extended his stay-at-home order until after Memorial Day to help stem the spread of the coronavirus. But the demonstrators carried signs rejecting the idea that the threat of infection is worth the damage business closings are having on the economy. Hundreds of residents from all over the badger state came together to peacefully protest against Gov. Evers extended his safer at home order. Each had one goal in mind: to reopen Wisconsin. As COVID-19 sweeps the country, businesses, farmers, families and so much more have been impacted. Nearly one thousand people gathered Sunday afternoon at an Open Wisconsin Now Rally in Mosinee to air their frustrations with that decision, Pushing politicians to reopen Wisconsin. NEW BERLIN, Wis. (WISN/CNN) – After witnessing pushback to stay at home orders, a 35-year-old Wisconsin woman, who survived COVID-19, took to Facebook to tell protesters to “stop complaining and be thankful for your health.” To walk in 35-year-old Leah Blomberg’s shoes, one would have to return to their own first steps. Though she survived a bout with COVID-19, it was not an easy fight. Blomberg’s case got so bad she spent nine days on a ventilator in a medically induced coma. That was followed by an additional week in intensive care. She says she essentially had to relearn how to walk, due to muscle atrophy. “That first time standing again, I felt like I weighed 1,000 [pounds]. It was insane, basically had to learn to walk again,” she said. Blomberg says she had no underlying health conditions, and it’s unclear how she contracted the virus. Her husband of nearly 15 years also got sick but not to the point of being hospitalized. He was not tested, but doctors believe he also had COVID-19. MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Election clerks in northern Wisconsin say they’re ready for next month’s special congressional election after completing the April 7 spring election in the face of the coronavirus pandemic. Clerks struggled to find enough people to work polling sites during the spring election and the legal battle over whether to postpone the election left clerks uncertain. But Gov. Tony Evers’ attorney signaled Thursday that the May 12 special election in the 7th Congressional District would go on as scheduled. Clerks around the rural district say they expect lower turnout and they have protective equipment left over from this month’s election. RUSK COUNTY – COVID-19 has impacted all aspects of life, and public sector finances are not immune. Local counties will see budgets shrink this year because of the coronavirus, but the question is to what extent. The fiscal hit could be relatively modest, or it could be severe and have lasting impacts. Sales tax is the most vulnerable revenue stream for counties during COVID-19 because it depends on purchases, which people are less likely to make during this financially unstable period. A recent report by the Wisconsin Counties Association estimates that Most counties will lose at least 7% of their budgeted sales tax revenue, and some could see a decrease of more than 15%, depending on the length of quarantine under COVID-19. Rusk County is anticipated to lose between $72,183 and $112,873 (12%) of its $937,000 in total revenue. Barron County will lose between $300,000 and $700,000 in sales tax revenue, which is nearly 15% of its total sales taxes. According to the Wisconsin Counties Association, Chippewa County is anticipated to lose between $471,654 and $731,166 (11.5%) of its $6.38 million in total projected sales tax revenue. For some counties already facing budget challenges, the coronavirus could worsen those issues and change local government services going forward.
- WLDY-WJBL NEWS 4-17-20 Weak high pressure will generally hang on throughout the Upper Midwest, while a deep upper trough starts to relax and slowly lift back to the north. Temperatures, though warming, are still expected to remain below average into next week as this large scale pattern persists. Skies will gradually turn mostly sunny. High temperatures will reach the upper 40s. A quiet evening will follow with lows holding near freezing by dawn Saturday. Tomorrow will turn noticeably warmer as the southwest flow becomes more prominent. A cold front will be dropping out of Canada during the day, while bringing an increase in clouds through the afternoon. Right now the forecast for Eau Claire remains dry, but there may be a few stray showers near through the evening hours. Winds may gust to 30 mph during the afternoon as temperatures reach for 60. The front will then pass, bringing some cooling for Sunday but it will be a dry and pleasant day with a partly to mostly sunny sky and highs in the lower 50’s. Statistics: 201 patients have died so far At least 3,978 patients have tested positive for the coronavirus in Wisconsin since the outbreak began. The state has no longer been updating the number of patients who have recovered. At least 40,974 patients have tested negative. 29 percent of patients have been hospitalized. As of Thursday night, more than 667,800 Americans have tested positive for the coronavirus. At least 32,000 Americans have died from the coronavirus, as of Thursday evening. As of Thursday night, more than 55,900 American patients have recovered. MADISON, Wis. (Press Release) Gov. Tony Evers directed Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) Secretary-designee Andrea Palm to extend the Safer at Home order from April 24, to 8 a.m. Tuesday, May 26, or until a superseding order is issued. The order implements some new measures to ensure safety and support the progress we’ve made in containing COVID-19, but also allows certain activities to start up again. “A few weeks ago, we had a pretty grim outlook for what COVID-19 could mean for our state, but because of the efforts of all of you, Safer at Home is working. That said, we aren’t out of the woods just yet,” said Gov. Evers. “As I’ve said all along, we are going to rely on the science and public health experts to guide us through this challenge. So, as we extend Safer at Home, I need all of you to continue doing the good work you’ve been doing so we can keep our families, our neighbors, and our communities safe, and get through this storm together.” “Before we lift Safer at Home, the steps of testing and more robust public health measures must be in place,” explained Secretary-designee Palm. “These steps will help us reduce the risk of a second wave of the virus. If we open up too soon, we risk overwhelming our hospitals and requiring more drastic physical distancing measures again.” The extension of the Safer at Home order includes a few changes. Some changes allow more businesses and activities to open back up, while other changes help make businesses safer for employees and customers. The changes in this order include: Businesses and activities ramping up service and operations: Public libraries may now provide curb-side pick-up of books and other library materials. Golf courses may open again, with restrictions including scheduling and paying for tee times online or by phone only. Clubhouses and pro shops must remain closed. Non-essential businesses will now be able to do more things as Minimum Basic Operations, including deliveries, mailings, and curb-side pick-up. Non-essential businesses must notify workers of whether they are necessary for the Minimum Basic Operations. Arts and craft stores may offer expanded curb-side pick-up of materials necessary to make face masks or other personal protective equipment (PPE). Aesthetic or optional exterior law care or construction is now allowed under the extended order, so long as it can be done by one person. Essential Businesses and Operations must increase cleaning and disinfection practices, ensure that only necessary workers are present, and adopt policies to prevent workers exposed to COVID-19 or symptomatic workers from coming to work. Retail stores that remain open to the public as Essential Businesses and Operations must limit the number of people in the store at one time, must provide proper spacing for people waiting to enter, and large stores must offer at least two hours per week of dedicated shopping time for vulnerable populations. Essential Businesses and Operations that are essential because they supply, manufacture, or distribute goods and services to other Essential Businesses and Operations can only continue operations that are necessary to those businesses they supply. All other operations must continue as Minimum Basic Operations. WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump gave governors a road map Thursday for recovering from the economic pain of the coronavirus pandemic, laying out “a phased and deliberate approach” to restoring normal activity in places that have strong testing and are seeing a decrease in COVID-19 cases. The new guidelines are aimed at easing restrictions in areas with low transmission of the coronavirus, while holding the line in harder-hit locations. They make clear that the return to normalcy will be a far longer process than Trump initially envisioned, with federal officials warning that some social distancing measures may need to remain in place through the end of the year to prevent a new outbreak. And they largely reinforce plans already in the works by governors, who have primary responsibility for public health in their states. “You’re going to call your own shots,” Trump told the governors Thursday afternoon in a conference call.“We’re going to be standing alongside of you.” Places with declining infections and strong testing would begin a three-phase gradual reopening of businesses and schools. In phase one, for instance, the plan recommends strict social distancing for all people in public. Gatherings larger than 10 people are to be avoided and nonessential travel is discouraged. In phase two, people are encouraged to maximize social distancing and limit gatherings to no more than 50 people unless precautionary measures are taken. Travel could resume. Phase three envisions a return to normalcy for most Americans, with a focus on identification and isolation of any new infections. Trump said recent trends in some states were so positive that they could almost immediately begin taking the steps laid out in phase one. April 17, 2020
- WLDY-WJBL NEWS 4-16-20 Temperatures will remain chilly for mid-April for one more day, but at least it’s the start of a steady warming trend. Weak high pressure will generally hang on throughout the Upper Midwest, while the deep upper trough starts to relax and slowly lift back to the north. Cloud cover will be the trickiest part of the forecast as we are still looking at some cloud build up with daytime heating. Still, enough sunshine is expected to at least return temperatures back into the low 40’s Thursday and upper 40’s Friday. A light west breeze will be around both days, making it still feel a bit colder. The weekend will turn noticeably warmer as the wind flow shifts to the southwest. A cold front will be dropping out of Canada during the day, while bringing an increase in clouds through the afternoon. Right now the forecast remains dry, but there may be a few stray showers near the front into the evening hours. Winds may gust to 30 mph during the afternoon as temperatures reach for 60. The front will then pass, bringing some cooling for Sunday but it will be a dry and pleasant day with a partly to mostly sunny sky and highs in the lower 50’s. MADISON, Wis. (AP) Gov. Tony Evers is telling President Donald Trump that Wisconsin faces $2 billion in revenue losses due to skyrocketing unemployment and other hits to the economy caused by the coronavirus. Evers and the governors from Michigan and Pennsylvania sent Trump a letter Wednesday asking him to urge Congress to send $500 billion in budget aid to states and local governments. The letter was sent that same day that Evers signed a bill passed by the Republican-controlled Wisconsin Legislature that clears the way for spending about $2 billion the state is receiving in federal funds. MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) Here are the latest COVID-19 numbers for the state from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services. 39,326 negative tests (increase of 1329 from yesterday) 3,721 positive tests (increase of 166 from yesterday) 1,091 hospitalizations (increase of 42 from yesterday) 182 deaths (increase of 12 from yesterday) RUSK COUNTY – Rusk County has three cases, Price and Washburn counties, 1 each, 2 in Sawyer, 3 in Polk, 6 in Barron, 7 in Douglas, 10 in St Croix, 20 in Chippewa and 21 in Eau Claire County. The death toll from the coronavirus in the U.S. is nearing 31,000 on Thursday after President Donald Trump said the country passed its peak for new cases. The jump in the death toll, which stood at more than 26,000 Wednesday morning, comes after New York City implemented a new way of counting fatalities. The city is now including probable cases for which officials did not have a positive COVID-19 test but reason to believe it to be the cause of death. With nearly 7,000 confirmed deaths and just over 4,000 probable deaths, the city reports close to 11,000 fatalities. Not everyone counted in the increase died in the past 24 hours. Other states have similarly revised their numbers upward as they work to get a more accurate count. Connecticut on Wednesday saw its death toll jump when state officials indicated they had begun including people who died in their homes rather than just people who were in hospitals at the time of death. RUSK COUNTY – Wednesday afternoon at about 4 PM, the Rusk County dispatch received a 911 call reporting a 2 vehicle accident at County Highway P and County Highway G near Ladysmith. Rusk County deputies, Ladysmith Ambulance, and Ladysmith Fire Department were called to the scene. According to the report, a Ram 1500 was North bound on County Highway G and turning Left or West onto County Highway P. A Pontiac Grand Prix was stopped on County P at the stop sign and was turning Left or North onto County G and struck the Ram 1500. The lone driver of the Pontiac was cited for failure to yield right of way. A female passenger from the Ram 1500 was transported by ambulance to MMC-Ladysmith with minor injuries and precautions due to prior medical issues. COLUMBIA COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) – Authorities in Portage, near Madison, say that two inmates have escaped from Columbia Correctional Institution, and are still on the run. The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office says 45-year-old Thomas Deering and 37-year-old James Newman escaped Thursday morning. Law Enforcement is encouraging people in the area to stay at home, lock their doors, and call 911 if you see these men. According to online records both men have a history of escaping custody. Deering was found guilty in Milwaukee County of burglary, kidnapping, and three counts of 2nd degree sexual assault in 2001. He was also convicted with intentionally escaping custody in 2003 and a battery in prison charge in 2015. Newman was convicted in 2009 for six charges of discharging a firearm in Brown County. Newman was also found guilty in Jackson County of kidnapping, theft and escaping custody in 2012. WASHINGTON (AP) — The ranks of Americans thrown out of work by the coronavirus ballooned Thursday to at least 22 million in just four weeks, an unprecedented collapse that has fueled widening protests and propelled President Donald Trump’s push to relax the nation’s social distancing guidelines. Trump planned to announce new recommendations later in the day to allow states to reopen, despite warnings from business leaders and governors that more testing and protective gear are needed first. The government said 5.2 million more people applied for unemployment benefits last week, bringing the running total to about 22 million out of a U.S. work force of roughly 159 million — easily the worst stretch of U.S. job losses on record. Some economists say the unemployment rate could reach 20% in April, the highest since the Great Depression of the 1930s. While some leaders and citizens around the U.S. have called on government to reopen stores, factories and schools, health authorities and many politicians warned that returning to normal is a distant goal and that lifting restrictions too soon could allow the virus to come storming back. (AP) — U.S. home-building activity collapsed in March as the coronavirus spread, with housing starts tumbling 22.3% from a month ago. The Commerce Department said Thursday that ground breakings occurred last month at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.2 million units, down from a 1.56 million pace in February. Construction of single-family houses fell 17.5%, while apartment and condo starts were off 32.1% from a month ago. All of this paints a bleak outlook for housing as the lockdown to contain COVID-19 have led more than 20 million Americans to lose their jobs in the past four weeks. April 16, 2020