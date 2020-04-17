mediaplayer-copy1 mediaplayer3
WLDY-WJBL NEWS 4-20-20 The chance showers returns today as a cold front drops down from the northwest. Chances will be highest through the afternoon and into the early evening. These will be scattered but may produce briefly heavy rain, while even a thunderstorm cannot be ruled out. It will be another breezy day as temperatures climb into the mid and upper 50’s. Behind the front it will be much drier again with a clearing sky at night with a cooler start Tuesday morning. A high pressure system will be nosing down from the north through the day, bringing a cooler northwest wind back to the state, but it will at least be sunny. Temperatures will be more than ten degrees cooler than average as we fall short of 50. RUSK COUNTY – The Rusk County Public Health Department Friday released the latest County COVID-19 statistics. There are now 4 positive cases in Rusk County. 85 negative cases, 4 pending test results, 1 suspect case, 1 probable case, 9 cases released from isolation and 4 cases in isolation. WISCONSIN – 221 patients have died so far At least 4,392 patients have tested positive for the coronavirus in Wisconsin since the outbreak began. In area counties, Barron has 6 positive cases, Chippewa 20, Sawyer 2, Price and Washburn 1 each. NEILLSVILLE, Wis. (Press Release)– Clark County Health Department is confirming the first death in Clark County associated with the novel coronavirus infection (COVID-19). The death was of an elderly resident. “We are extremely saddened by the loss of one of our community members. We extend our deepest sympathies to their loved ones. Our heart goes out to all those suffering from this virus,” states Brittany Mews, Clark County Health Officer. COVID-19 can cause serious health complications and death, especially among older adults and people with chronic health conditions, and that’s why it’s important that we all work together to help prevent the spread of this illness. MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Protesters gathered at the Wisconsin Capitol on Sunday to urge Gov. Tony Evers to lift his extended stay home order. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports about six dozen protesters rallied to call on Evers to change his mind. Last week Evers extended his stay-at-home order until after Memorial Day to help stem the spread of the coronavirus. But the demonstrators carried signs rejecting the idea that the threat of infection is worth the damage business closings are having on the economy. Hundreds of residents from all over the badger state came together to peacefully protest against Gov. Evers extended his safer at home order. Each had one goal in mind: to reopen Wisconsin. As COVID-19 sweeps the country, businesses, farmers, families and so much more have been impacted. Nearly one thousand people gathered Sunday afternoon at an Open Wisconsin Now Rally in Mosinee to air their frustrations with that decision, Pushing politicians to reopen Wisconsin. NEW BERLIN, Wis. (WISN/CNN) – After witnessing pushback to stay at home orders, a 35-year-old Wisconsin woman, who survived COVID-19, took to Facebook to tell protesters to “stop complaining and be thankful for your health.” To walk in 35-year-old Leah Blomberg’s shoes, one would have to return to their own first steps. Though she survived a bout with COVID-19, it was not an easy fight. Blomberg’s case got so bad she spent nine days on a ventilator in a medically induced coma. That was followed by an additional week in intensive care. She says she essentially had to relearn how to walk, due to muscle atrophy. “That first time standing again, I felt like I weighed 1,000 [pounds]. It was insane, basically had to learn to walk again,” she said. Blomberg says she had no underlying health conditions, and it’s unclear how she contracted the virus. Her husband of nearly 15 years also got sick but not to the point of being hospitalized. He was not tested, but doctors believe he also had COVID-19. MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Election clerks in northern Wisconsin say they’re ready for next month’s special congressional election after completing the April 7 spring election in the face of the coronavirus pandemic. Clerks struggled to find enough people to work polling sites during the spring election and the legal battle over whether to postpone the election left clerks uncertain. But Gov. Tony Evers’ attorney signaled Thursday that the May 12 special election in the 7th Congressional District would go on as scheduled. Clerks around the rural district say they expect lower turnout and they have protective equipment left over from this month’s election. RUSK COUNTY – COVID-19 has impacted all aspects of life, and public sector finances are not immune. Local counties will see budgets shrink this year because of the coronavirus, but the question is to what extent. The fiscal hit could be relatively modest, or it could be severe and have lasting impacts. Sales tax is the most vulnerable revenue stream for counties during COVID-19 because it depends on purchases, which people are less likely to make during this financially unstable period. A recent report by the Wisconsin Counties Association estimates that Most counties will lose at least 7% of their budgeted sales tax revenue, and some could see a decrease of more than 15%, depending on the length of quarantine under COVID-19. Rusk County is anticipated to lose between $72,183 and $112,873 (12%) of its $937,000 in total revenue. Barron County will lose between $300,000 and $700,000 in sales tax revenue, which is nearly 15% of its total sales taxes. According to the Wisconsin Counties Association, Chippewa County is anticipated to lose between $471,654 and $731,166 (11.5%) of its $6.38 million in total projected sales tax revenue. For some counties already facing budget challenges, the coronavirus could worsen those issues and change local government services going forward.

