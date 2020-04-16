James M. Weisenberger, 88 of Ladysmith, died on Tuesday, April 14, at Ladysmith Care Community. He is survived by his wife: Audrey, 2 sons: Douglas of Oregon and Robert of Eleva, 3 daughters: Susan Weisenberger of Chippewa Falls, Mary Weisenberger Schindler of Holmen and Michele Weisenberger Azar of Edina, MN. 1 daughter-in-law: Nicole Weisenberger of […]