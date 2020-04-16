mediaplayer-copy1 mediaplayer3
WLDY-WJBL NEWS 4-17-20 Weak high pressure will generally hang on throughout the Upper Midwest, while a deep upper trough starts to relax and slowly lift back to the north. Temperatures, though warming, are still expected to remain below average into next week as this large scale pattern persists. Skies will gradually turn mostly sunny. High temperatures will reach the upper 40s. A quiet evening will follow with lows holding near freezing by dawn Saturday. Tomorrow will turn noticeably warmer as the southwest flow becomes more prominent. A cold front will be dropping out of Canada during the day, while bringing an increase in clouds through the afternoon. Right now the forecast for Eau Claire remains dry, but there may be a few stray showers near through the evening hours. Winds may gust to 30 mph during the afternoon as temperatures reach for 60. The front will then pass, bringing some cooling for Sunday but it will be a dry and pleasant day with a partly to mostly sunny sky and highs in the lower 50’s. Statistics: 201 patients have died so far At least 3,978 patients have tested positive for the coronavirus in Wisconsin since the outbreak began. The state has no longer been updating the number of patients who have recovered. At least 40,974 patients have tested negative. 29 percent of patients have been hospitalized. As of Thursday night, more than 667,800 Americans have tested positive for the coronavirus. At least 32,000 Americans have died from the coronavirus, as of Thursday evening. As of Thursday night, more than 55,900 American patients have recovered. MADISON, Wis. (Press Release) Gov. Tony Evers directed Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) Secretary-designee Andrea Palm to extend the Safer at Home order from April 24, to 8 a.m. Tuesday, May 26, or until a superseding order is issued. The order implements some new measures to ensure safety and support the progress we’ve made in containing COVID-19, but also allows certain activities to start up again. “A few weeks ago, we had a pretty grim outlook for what COVID-19 could mean for our state, but because of the efforts of all of you, Safer at Home is working. That said, we aren’t out of the woods just yet,” said Gov. Evers. “As I’ve said all along, we are going to rely on the science and public health experts to guide us through this challenge. So, as we extend Safer at Home, I need all of you to continue doing the good work you’ve been doing so we can keep our families, our neighbors, and our communities safe, and get through this storm together.” “Before we lift Safer at Home, the steps of testing and more robust public health measures must be in place,” explained Secretary-designee Palm. “These steps will help us reduce the risk of a second wave of the virus. If we open up too soon, we risk overwhelming our hospitals and requiring more drastic physical distancing measures again.” The extension of the Safer at Home order includes a few changes. Some changes allow more businesses and activities to open back up, while other changes help make businesses safer for employees and customers. The changes in this order include: Businesses and activities ramping up service and operations: Public libraries may now provide curb-side pick-up of books and other library materials. Golf courses may open again, with restrictions including scheduling and paying for tee times online or by phone only. Clubhouses and pro shops must remain closed. Non-essential businesses will now be able to do more things as Minimum Basic Operations, including deliveries, mailings, and curb-side pick-up. Non-essential businesses must notify workers of whether they are necessary for the Minimum Basic Operations. Arts and craft stores may offer expanded curb-side pick-up of materials necessary to make face masks or other personal protective equipment (PPE). Aesthetic or optional exterior law care or construction is now allowed under the extended order, so long as it can be done by one person. Essential Businesses and Operations must increase cleaning and disinfection practices, ensure that only necessary workers are present, and adopt policies to prevent workers exposed to COVID-19 or symptomatic workers from coming to work. Retail stores that remain open to the public as Essential Businesses and Operations must limit the number of people in the store at one time, must provide proper spacing for people waiting to enter, and large stores must offer at least two hours per week of dedicated shopping time for vulnerable populations. Essential Businesses and Operations that are essential because they supply, manufacture, or distribute goods and services to other Essential Businesses and Operations can only continue operations that are necessary to those businesses they supply. All other operations must continue as Minimum Basic Operations. WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump gave governors a road map Thursday for recovering from the economic pain of the coronavirus pandemic, laying out “a phased and deliberate approach” to restoring normal activity in places that have strong testing and are seeing a decrease in COVID-19 cases. The new guidelines are aimed at easing restrictions in areas with low transmission of the coronavirus, while holding the line in harder-hit locations. They make clear that the return to normalcy will be a far longer process than Trump initially envisioned, with federal officials warning that some social distancing measures may need to remain in place through the end of the year to prevent a new outbreak. And they largely reinforce plans already in the works by governors, who have primary responsibility for public health in their states. “You’re going to call your own shots,” Trump told the governors Thursday afternoon in a conference call.“We’re going to be standing alongside of you.” Places with declining infections and strong testing would begin a three-phase gradual reopening of businesses and schools. In phase one, for instance, the plan recommends strict social distancing for all people in public. Gatherings larger than 10 people are to be avoided and nonessential travel is discouraged. In phase two, people are encouraged to maximize social distancing and limit gatherings to no more than 50 people unless precautionary measures are taken. Travel could resume. Phase three envisions a return to normalcy for most Americans, with a focus on identification and isolation of any new infections. Trump said recent trends in some states were so positive that they could almost immediately begin taking the steps laid out in phase one.

