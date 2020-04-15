WLDY-WJBL NEWS 4-16-20 Temperatures will remain chilly for mid-April for one more day, but at least it’s the start of a steady warming trend. Weak high pressure will generally hang on throughout the Upper Midwest, while the deep upper trough starts to relax and slowly lift back to the north. Cloud cover will be the trickiest part of the forecast as we are still looking at some cloud build up with daytime heating. Still, enough sunshine is expected to at least return temperatures back into the low 40’s Thursday and upper 40’s Friday. A light west breeze will be around both days, making it still feel a bit colder. The weekend will turn noticeably warmer as the wind flow shifts to the southwest. A cold front will be dropping out of Canada during the day, while bringing an increase in clouds through the afternoon. Right now the forecast remains dry, but there may be a few stray showers near the front into the evening hours. Winds may gust to 30 mph during the afternoon as temperatures reach for 60. The front will then pass, bringing some cooling for Sunday but it will be a dry and pleasant day with a partly to mostly sunny sky and highs in the lower 50’s. MADISON, Wis. (AP) Gov. Tony Evers is telling President Donald Trump that Wisconsin faces $2 billion in revenue losses due to skyrocketing unemployment and other hits to the economy caused by the coronavirus. Evers and the governors from Michigan and Pennsylvania sent Trump a letter Wednesday asking him to urge Congress to send $500 billion in budget aid to states and local governments. The letter was sent that same day that Evers signed a bill passed by the Republican-controlled Wisconsin Legislature that clears the way for spending about $2 billion the state is receiving in federal funds. MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) Here are the latest COVID-19 numbers for the state from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services. 39,326 negative tests (increase of 1329 from yesterday) 3,721 positive tests (increase of 166 from yesterday) 1,091 hospitalizations (increase of 42 from yesterday) 182 deaths (increase of 12 from yesterday) RUSK COUNTY – Rusk County has three cases, Price and Washburn counties, 1 each, 2 in Sawyer, 3 in Polk, 6 in Barron, 7 in Douglas, 10 in St Croix, 20 in Chippewa and 21 in Eau Claire County. The death toll from the coronavirus in the U.S. is nearing 31,000 on Thursday after President Donald Trump said the country passed its peak for new cases. The jump in the death toll, which stood at more than 26,000 Wednesday morning, comes after New York City implemented a new way of counting fatalities. The city is now including probable cases for which officials did not have a positive COVID-19 test but reason to believe it to be the cause of death. With nearly 7,000 confirmed deaths and just over 4,000 probable deaths, the city reports close to 11,000 fatalities. Not everyone counted in the increase died in the past 24 hours. Other states have similarly revised their numbers upward as they work to get a more accurate count. Connecticut on Wednesday saw its death toll jump when state officials indicated they had begun including people who died in their homes rather than just people who were in hospitals at the time of death. RUSK COUNTY – Wednesday afternoon at about 4 PM, the Rusk County dispatch received a 911 call reporting a 2 vehicle accident at County Highway P and County Highway G near Ladysmith. Rusk County deputies, Ladysmith Ambulance, and Ladysmith Fire Department were called to the scene. According to the report, a Ram 1500 was North bound on County Highway G and turning Left or West onto County Highway P. A Pontiac Grand Prix was stopped on County P at the stop sign and was turning Left or North onto County G and struck the Ram 1500. The lone driver of the Pontiac was cited for failure to yield right of way. A female passenger from the Ram 1500 was transported by ambulance to MMC-Ladysmith with minor injuries and precautions due to prior medical issues. COLUMBIA COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) – Authorities in Portage, near Madison, say that two inmates have escaped from Columbia Correctional Institution, and are still on the run. The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office says 45-year-old Thomas Deering and 37-year-old James Newman escaped Thursday morning. Law Enforcement is encouraging people in the area to stay at home, lock their doors, and call 911 if you see these men. According to online records both men have a history of escaping custody. Deering was found guilty in Milwaukee County of burglary, kidnapping, and three counts of 2nd degree sexual assault in 2001. He was also convicted with intentionally escaping custody in 2003 and a battery in prison charge in 2015. Newman was convicted in 2009 for six charges of discharging a firearm in Brown County. Newman was also found guilty in Jackson County of kidnapping, theft and escaping custody in 2012. WASHINGTON (AP) — The ranks of Americans thrown out of work by the coronavirus ballooned Thursday to at least 22 million in just four weeks, an unprecedented collapse that has fueled widening protests and propelled President Donald Trump’s push to relax the nation’s social distancing guidelines. Trump planned to announce new recommendations later in the day to allow states to reopen, despite warnings from business leaders and governors that more testing and protective gear are needed first. The government said 5.2 million more people applied for unemployment benefits last week, bringing the running total to about 22 million out of a U.S. work force of roughly 159 million — easily the worst stretch of U.S. job losses on record. Some economists say the unemployment rate could reach 20% in April, the highest since the Great Depression of the 1930s. While some leaders and citizens around the U.S. have called on government to reopen stores, factories and schools, health authorities and many politicians warned that returning to normal is a distant goal and that lifting restrictions too soon could allow the virus to come storming back. (AP) — U.S. home-building activity collapsed in March as the coronavirus spread, with housing starts tumbling 22.3% from a month ago. The Commerce Department said Thursday that ground breakings occurred last month at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.2 million units, down from a 1.56 million pace in February. Construction of single-family houses fell 17.5%, while apartment and condo starts were off 32.1% from a month ago. All of this paints a bleak outlook for housing as the lockdown to contain COVID-19 have led more than 20 million Americans to lose their jobs in the past four weeks.
- WLDY-WJBL NEWS 4-15-20 A large trough is established over the north-central states and will keep cold air locked in for a few more days, but a slow warming trend will commence beginning on Wednesday. The pattern will be stable with weak high pressure taking over and the main storm track will stay to our south. As a result, very little to no additional precipitation is expected through the next week. We can also expect a decent amount of sunshine through the day, while some clouds may again mix in for the afternoon hours. Highs are likely to be capped in the mid to upper 30’s as well. With a westerly wind around 10 mph, the wind chill may remain in the upper 20’s at best through the day. Thursday and Friday will also feature a mix of sun and clouds, though the sun is expected to win out on both days. With no major fronts or pressure systems expected to pass through, it will be a slow, but steady rise in temperatures as the upper air pattern flattens out. Highs will return to the low 40’s on Thursday with a continuation of breezy conditions. On Friday, things begin to calm down with highs increasing to the upper 40’s. MADISON, Wis. (AP) Gov. Tony Evers is saying it could be at least a month before he starts to relax social distancing mandates. The governor told KSTP-TV on Tuesday that lifting the mandates won’t be “like flipping a switch” and it could be weeks or a month before he starts rolling them back. Evers said he wants to see more testing for the coronavirus, tracking the sick and more protective gear before he starts thinking about reopening businesses. Evers’ stay-at-home and school closure orders are set to expire on April 24. As of Tuesday the coronavirus had killed 170 people in Wisconsin and infected more than 3,500. Chippewa County Health Officer Angela Weideman says Chippewa County has: 20 positive cases 619 negative cases 30 pending tests results 7 of those 20 positive cases are under the age of 14 1 hospitalization MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Democratic Sen. Tammy Baldwin is endorsing presumptive presidential nominee Joe Biden. Her endorsement Wednesday comes the day after the former vice president won Wisconsin’s primary and all of his former rivals had also backed him. Baldwin, a close ally of Warren, released a video saying she was endorsing Biden because he has “always fought for the bold, progressive change that working families in Wisconsin need” and “he understands that everyone deserves to be treated with dignity and respect.” Baldwin, who has been mentioned as a possible pick for vice president, sidestepped that when asked about it in an interview with the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. LADYSMITH – Tuesday Ladysmith Officers responded to a residence on East 9th Street South in regards to a report that Kevin N. Ramsey, 30, was there and had an active P&P Warrant. Ramsey was found in the bathroom of the residence. The warrant was confirmed and officers arrested Ramsey for the warrant and he was transported to the Rusk County jail. WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. retail sales plummeted 8.7% in March, a record drop as the viral outbreak closed down thousands of stores and shoppers stayed home. Sales fell sharply across many categories: Auto sales dropped 25.6%, while clothing store sales collapsed, sliding 50.5%. U.S. consumer confidence has plunged and the vast majority of Americans are hunkered down at home under shelter in place orders. Grocery store sales, however, jumped by nearly 26% as Americans stocked up on food and consumer goods to ride out the pandemic. A category that includes mostly online sales rose 3.1%. MADISON, Wis. (Press Release) The Board of Commissioners of Public Lands (BCPL), the agency that manages the Common School Fund, made a special distribution of $5.25 million in additional aid for public school libraries to address distance learning needs during the COVID-19 public health emergency. The 2020 distribution of $38.2 million in school library aid, a record amount since the Common School Fund’s creation when Wisconsin became a state, had already been planned on in January. Given the unprecedented nature of the public health emergency, the BCPL approved an additional distribution at their most recent board meeting. Coming together in the wake of COVID-19, the partnership between the Department of Public Instruction (DPI) and BCPL represents an all-hands-on-deck approach to best serve Wisconsin’s public schools. “Wisconsin kids deserve the ability to learn despite the barriers created by COVID-19.” said State Treasurer Sarah Godlewski, who serves as Chair of the Board of Commissioners of Public Lands. “As a product of public schools myself, I’m proud we are able to step up and make this special distribution to support distance learning needs.” April 15, 2020
- WLDY-WJBL NEWS 4-14-20 A large trough is established over the north-central states and will keep cold air locked in for a few more days. Today we’ll start with at least some sun for a while but clouds will again build with a few more scattered afternoon/evening snow showers as the atmosphere destabilizes. Daytime highs will again likely only reach the mid 30’s, though winds will be a bit lighter overall. Another very cold night for April as we dip back down into the teens to start Wednesday morning, but we should remain above the record, which is 10° for the date. A slow warming will then commence on Wednesday and through the end of the week. The pattern will be stable with weak high pressure taking over. The main storm track will stay to our south, so no additional precipitation is in the forecast for a while. We can also expect a decent amount of sunshine, while some clouds may again mix in for the afternoon hours. Wednesday will reach to near 40, while Thursday and Friday will warm about 5 more degrees each day, taking us to around 50 as the work week ends. By then most of the snow should already be melted, thanks to the high sun angle here in April. RUSK COUNTY – MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Joe Biden has defeated Bernie Sanders in Wisconsin’s presidential primary, which was held last week during the coronavirus pandemic. Biden’s victory became academic after Sanders dropped out last week, one day after Wisconsin held in-person voting despite widespread concern over the health risks. Republican legislative leaders refused to delay the election, and the party won a court battle to keep the date, making Wisconsin an outlier from other states that postponed spring primaries. Returns weren’t allowed to be reported until Monday due to a quirk in the court battle over the election. In Rusk County Joe Biden received 1,135 votes and Bernie Sanders 347 votes. MADISON, Wis. (AP, WEAU)– Liberal Jill Karofsky wins 10-year seat on Wisconsin Supreme Court. Dane County Circuit Judge Jill Karofsky has defeated incumbent Justice Dan Kelly to win a 10-year seat on the state Supreme Court. The race was officially nonpartisan but Democrats backed Karofsky and Republicans supported Kelly. Karofsky was on the offensive for most of the campaign. She accused Kelly of being corrupt because he consistently sides with conservative groups before the court. Karofsky’s victory narrows the conservative majority on the court to 4-3 and gives liberals a chance to take control of the court the next time a seat comes up in 2023. In Rusk County – Daniel Kelly received 2,113 votes and Jill J. Karofsky got 1,507 votes. In the City of Ladysmith, for Mayor, Alan Christianson, Jr., got 411 votes, James West, 232 votes and Kalvin Vacho 47 votes. Alder. District 2 – Bill Morgan 52 votes and registered write-in Kelli Grotzinger 11. Alder District 4 – Gerard Schueller 70 votes and Al Christianson, Sr., 60 Alder District 6 – Al Hraban 71 votes and Ryan Heavey 12. In Rusk County Board contested races District 1 County Supervisor Terry Dusell 118 votes Peter Boss 114 votes District 5 Timothy Miller Write-in 28 Arlene Konops Write-in 15 District 12 – Jim Meyer 119 Roger Gierke 58 State Referendum in Rusk County Yes 2,613 No 831. Winter School District Referendum Yes 573 No 301 $4,000,000 MADISON, Wis. (AP, WEAU)– Wisconsin voters have approved amending the state constitution to guarantee crime victims more rights. The amendment easily passed in results counted Monday from last week’s election. The Wisconsin Constitution and state law already lay out a host of crime victim rights. The amendment gives victims the right to seal information that could be used to locate them; the right to be heard at plea and parole hearings; and the right to opt out of defense attorneys’ civil depositions. Supporters have dubbed the amendments “Marsy’s Law” for a California college student who was killed by an ex-boyfriend in 1983 RUSK COUNTY – Monday afternoon at about 1:20, Rusk County deputies served a warrant at a residence on Prairie Road, Tony. According to the report, a deputy was in contact with the subject. The warrant was valid and the subject was taken into custody and transported to the Rusk County jail. Wisconsin dairy farmers still must pay fees on milk they can’t sell and have to dump — and some are being publicly shamed, too. As the shelves at grocery stores and food pantries have been emptied, some dairy farmers have been publicly shamed for dumping milk. Meanwhile, they’ve also been assessed marketing fees for milk flushed down the drain. Altogether it’s added insult to injury, say Wisconsin farmers whose livelihood has been decimated by the sudden shutdown of restaurants, schools, sporting events, festivals and other markets for products such as milk, cheese, butter and ice cream. Because they dairy plant they sell to has more milk than they can process, the Elbe’s are forced to dump 25,000 gallons of milk a day from their 2400 milling cows. “It’s a mess right now. Farmers are very upset about this milk-dumping issue, and consumers are upset because they see grocery stores limiting the sales,” said dairy farmer Randy Roecker from Loganville. For more than a week, Golden E Dairy farm, near West Bend, has been dumping about 25,000 gallons of milk a day because processing plants, full to the brim, will not take it. Wisconsin’s dairy farmers and processors were blindsided by coronavirus shutdowns in the food-service industry. More than half of the state’s milk goes into food-service, and those sales have plummeted 70% during the COVID-19 pandemic. April 14, 2020