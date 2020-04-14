mediaplayer-copy1 mediaplayer3
Get Adobe Flash player
Find more about Weather in Ladysmith, WI
Click for weather forecast
«

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 4-15-20 A large trough is established over the north-central states and will keep cold air locked in for a few more days, but a slow warming trend will commence beginning on Wednesday. The pattern will be stable with weak high pressure taking over and the main storm track will stay to our south. As a result, very little to no additional precipitation is expected through the next week. We can also expect a decent amount of sunshine through the day, while some clouds may again mix in for the afternoon hours. Highs are likely to be capped in the mid to upper 30’s as well. With a westerly wind around 10 mph, the wind chill may remain in the upper 20’s at best through the day. Thursday and Friday will also feature a mix of sun and clouds, though the sun is expected to win out on both days. With no major fronts or pressure systems expected to pass through, it will be a slow, but steady rise in temperatures as the upper air pattern flattens out. Highs will return to the low 40’s on Thursday with a continuation of breezy conditions. On Friday, things begin to calm down with highs increasing to the upper 40’s. MADISON, Wis. (AP) Gov. Tony Evers is saying it could be at least a month before he starts to relax social distancing mandates. The governor told KSTP-TV on Tuesday that lifting the mandates won’t be “like flipping a switch” and it could be weeks or a month before he starts rolling them back. Evers said he wants to see more testing for the coronavirus, tracking the sick and more protective gear before he starts thinking about reopening businesses. Evers’ stay-at-home and school closure orders are set to expire on April 24. As of Tuesday the coronavirus had killed 170 people in Wisconsin and infected more than 3,500. Chippewa County Health Officer Angela Weideman says Chippewa County has: 20 positive cases 619 negative cases 30 pending tests results 7 of those 20 positive cases are under the age of 14 1 hospitalization MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Democratic Sen. Tammy Baldwin is endorsing presumptive presidential nominee Joe Biden. Her endorsement Wednesday comes the day after the former vice president won Wisconsin’s primary and all of his former rivals had also backed him. Baldwin, a close ally of Warren, released a video saying she was endorsing Biden because he has “always fought for the bold, progressive change that working families in Wisconsin need” and “he understands that everyone deserves to be treated with dignity and respect.” Baldwin, who has been mentioned as a possible pick for vice president, sidestepped that when asked about it in an interview with the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. LADYSMITH – Tuesday Ladysmith Officers responded to a residence on East 9th Street South in regards to a report that Kevin N. Ramsey, 30, was there and had an active P&P Warrant. Ramsey was found in the bathroom of the residence. The warrant was confirmed and officers arrested Ramsey for the warrant and he was transported to the Rusk County jail. WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. retail sales plummeted 8.7% in March, a record drop as the viral outbreak closed down thousands of stores and shoppers stayed home. Sales fell sharply across many categories: Auto sales dropped 25.6%, while clothing store sales collapsed, sliding 50.5%. U.S. consumer confidence has plunged and the vast majority of Americans are hunkered down at home under shelter in place orders. Grocery store sales, however, jumped by nearly 26% as Americans stocked up on food and consumer goods to ride out the pandemic. A category that includes mostly online sales rose 3.1%. MADISON, Wis. (Press Release) The Board of Commissioners of Public Lands (BCPL), the agency that manages the Common School Fund, made a special distribution of $5.25 million in additional aid for public school libraries to address distance learning needs during the COVID-19 public health emergency. The 2020 distribution of $38.2 million in school library aid, a record amount since the Common School Fund’s creation when Wisconsin became a state, had already been planned on in January. Given the unprecedented nature of the public health emergency, the BCPL approved an additional distribution at their most recent board meeting. Coming together in the wake of COVID-19, the partnership between the Department of Public Instruction (DPI) and BCPL represents an all-hands-on-deck approach to best serve Wisconsin’s public schools. “Wisconsin kids deserve the ability to learn despite the barriers created by COVID-19.” said State Treasurer Sarah Godlewski, who serves as Chair of the Board of Commissioners of Public Lands. “As a product of public schools myself, I’m proud we are able to step up and make this special distribution to support distance learning needs.”

ad-withus
RSS WLDY-WJBL NEWS
ad-withus
RSS ABC SPORTS
ad-withus
ad-withus
RSS ABC NEWS
ad-withus

Contact | Staff | News

Copyright © 2020. All Rights Reserved.

Hosted by Meggahosting and WordPress Theme created by Bill.