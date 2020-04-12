WLDY-WJBL NEWS 4-13-20 We should see some sunshine for a while behind this storm system, before some clouds redevelop beneath the upper trough. A few widely scattered snow showers will also be possible. It will feel like winter with daytime temperatures only topping out in the mid and upper 30’s while strong northwest winds will gust to 35 mph, keeping it feeling like it’s in the teens and 20’s all day. The winds will really settle down at night with a partly cloudy sky and with a deep snow on the ground, we could be talking about record low temperatures. The record in Eau Claire Tuesday morning is 16°, set in 1907 and we look to be right around there. Northwest flow will continue through the day, bringing a mix of sunshine and clouds once again, while a few flurries may also be found. It will remain at least 20 degrees colder than average, with highs only in the mid 30’s. Unofficially Ladysmith received about a foot of snow Easter Sunday. Other snowfall reports include, Lublin 11”, Medford 10”, Weyerhauser and Tony 9”, Mondovi 8”, Hudson 8” and Chippewa Falls 6”. MADISON, Wis. – Clerks across Wisconsin will count votes Monday, six days after last week’s presidential primary. District Judge William Conley rejected a plea by Democrats and liberal groups to postpone the election, but ordered an extended period for absentee voting and barred clerks from counting the returns until Monday. The U.S. Supreme Court ultimately overturned Conley’s extended absentee voting period but left intact the portion that blocked the count until 4 p.m. Monday. The race between Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders was moot after Sanders dropped out, but a high-stakes state Supreme Court race was in play. The chaotic process in Wisconsin, which featured an explosion in absentee balloting and long lines of voters braving health risks and stay-at-home orders, was seen as a potential preview of the national election in November if the pandemic lingers. Thousands of state and local offices were on the Wisconsin ballot, led by a state Supreme Court race between Dan Kelly, a conservative incumbent endorsed by Republican President Donald Trump, and his liberal challenger, Jill Karofsky. The winner will help the court decide future voting rights and redistricting issues in Wisconsin, a vital general election battleground, including a case now before the court that seeks to purge more than 200,000 people from Wisconsin’s voter rolls. BARRON COUNTY – On Friday, April 10, 2020, at 10:40 p.m., the Barron County Sheriff’s Department received a call to conduct a welfare check on a male subject at 1481 2 ¾ Street, Turtle Lake. When a deputy arrived at the residence, he heard several gun shots coming from the residence. The Barron/Rusk Emergency Response Team was called to the scene as well as officers from the Turtle Lake, Cumberland and Barron Police Departments. During this time approximately 12 more shots were heard outside the residence. The Barron/Rusk Emergency Response Team attempted to make contact by phone with the male, who was the only subject in the house, but all attempts were unsuccessful. Both the Rusk and Barron Armored vehicles approached the house and attempted to make contact again with the subject inside. After a several attempts, a male subject came to the front door of the residence with a handgun in his hand. After a few minutes of negotiations, the male subject put the gun down and exited the residence and was taken into custody without further incident. Taken into custody was Thomas Levasseur, 55 of Woodville WI. After medical evaluation, he will be transported to the Barron County Jail where he will be held on charges of Armed while Intoxicated. RUSK COUNTY – Thursday afternoon, Rusk County deputies served a warrant at a residence on West Pine Avenue, Bruce. According to the report, a deputy was in contact with Justin Miller. The DOC was contacted and the warrant was valid. Miller was taken into custody and transported to the Rusk County jail. RUSK COUNTY – Rusk County deputies made a traffic stop Sunday morning at about 3:30 on County Highway D, Conrath. According to the report, the DOC placed a hold on a subject for Felony Possession of Meth. The male subject was taken into custody and transported to the Rusk County jail. LADYSMITH – Saturday morning at about 2:20, a Ladysmith Officer was requested by Rusk County dispatch for mutual aid assistance at a residence across from East Mart in regards to a report of a large underage drinking party taking place. Upon police arriving, multiple juvenile subjects fled the scene on foot into the woods. Officers patrolled the area attempting to locate the subjects. Deputies will address the issue of mass gathering of people. MADISON, Wis. – Governor Tony Evers has declared April 13-17 Tornado and Severe Weather Awareness Week in Wisconsin, and ReadyWisconsin is encouraging everyone to take time this spring to talk about weather safety with their families. ReadyWisconsin, the National Weather Service and Wisconsin Broadcasters Association also encourage everyone in the state to participate in a Virtual Tornado Drill at 1:45 p.m. on April 16. “It is essential that people take the time during this important week to ensure everyone living in their home knows what to do when a tornado warning or severe storm is in their area,” said Dr. Darrell L. Williams, Wisconsin Emergency Management administrator. “During Thursday’s Virtual Tornado Drill, we encourage them to spend a few minutes going over their plans and identifying where to seek shelter.” Wisconsin averages 23 tornadoes annually. During the 2019 season, the NWS confirmed 28 tornadoes touched down in the state of Wisconsin. Of those, 18 occurred during a three-day period in late July, downing countless trees and damaging homes and other buildings across the central portion of the state.
- Charles D. Frafjord April 12, 2020Charles D. Frafjord, 71, of Ladysmith, died Tuesday, April 7, at Marshfield Medical Center-Ladysmith. He is survived by his Special Companion: Lois Goode of Ladysmith, 2 sisters-in-law: Barb Frafjord of Whitefish Bay, WI., and Connie Frafjord of Bruce. 4 Nephews and 3 Nieces, Great-nieces & nephews, Great-great-nieces & nephews. A Celebration of Life for Charles […]
- Donald L. Christianson April 12, 2020Donald L. Christianson, 93 of Bruce, died on Monday, April 6th, at Ladysmith Care Community. He is survived by: his wife, Kathryn, 5 children: Robert, Daniel and Richard Christianson, Shirley Owens, and Joyce Tassinari, 9 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild. A Celebration of Life gathering will be held at a later date. Nash-Jackan Funeral […]