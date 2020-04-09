mediaplayer-copy1 mediaplayer3
WLDY WJBL NEWS 4-10-20 Today temperatures will rebound a little bit, though it will still remain below average. Highs will be in the mid to upper 40’s, but it will feel much warmer than Thursday thanks to a far lighter northwest wind. This dying wind will be the result of high pressure approaching the state overhead. A southeast flow will then begin, leading into Saturday, as the system passes to our east. Saturday we may actually enjoy near seasonable weather with highs in the mid 50’s. This will also come with a slight chance for a showers late in the day across the Coulee Region with mostly cloudy skies otherwise. Then, the spring storm inches closer. Two upper level lows will try to phase together to bring heavy snow and very strong winds to the upper Midwest. The snow looks to wait until Sunday before it moves into Wisconsin. The timing is a little tricky with some models suggesting early Sunday morning and others suggesting it will hold off until late Sunday. Either way, there is a decent chance for accumulating snowfall to land in the Chippewa Valley. Somewhere along this storms path, there will be a shot at “plowable” snow. For now, this looks like it will be east of Eau Claire, but those forecast details are too inaccurate more than 1 or 2 days out. WISCONSIN – Since its first case of the coronavirus on Feb. 5, Wisconsin has confirmed more than a thousand cases and dozens of deaths due to the disease. As of late this Friday morning, there were 3,032 confirmed cases, 34,309 tested and 122 deaths in the state. In our area, the latest in Rusk County there are 3 confirmed cases and 65 being tested. In Barron County there are 5 cases and 374 being tested. Chippewa County there are 17 cases and 517 being tested and in Sawyer County there is 1 case and 91 being tested. Tracking COVID-19 as it spreads is a moving target. Data reported by the state and counties can differ widely. That’s because the state health department updates its coronavirus data once per day around 2 p.m. while individual counties continue to publish information throughout the day, according to Wisconsin DHS. Officials in Wisconsin believe the number of new confirmed cases will continue to grow for several weeks. Experts warn that these figures underestimate the true number of infections due to lack of widespread testing in Wisconsin and the U.S. Nationally, experts are also worried that deaths may be undercounted due to the lack of a clear reporting process between medical providers, local authorities and the state. UNITED STATES – At least 16,700 people have died of coronavirus in the United States — nearly half of them in New York state. According to data from Johns Hopkins University, of the more than 466,390 total confirmed cases nationwide, about 162,000 are in New York state. That means it has more reported cases than any country in the world. The US is set to reach its highest daily number of deaths on or around Sunday, according to models by the prominent Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington in Seattle. It estimated that 60,415 in the US would die of coronavirus by August, assuming social distancing policies continue through May. That projection is down from the 82,000 it predicted earlier this week. MADRID (AP) — Christians around the world observed a Good Friday like no other, at home watching livestreams instead of at church, as pressure mounted on governments to restart some industries and fend off further economic devastation from the coronavirus. Worldwide, the death toll closed in on 100,000, with the confirmed number of infected topping 1.6 million, according to Johns Hopkins University. The true numbers are believed to be much higher because of limited testing, different rules for counting the dead and cover-ups by some governments. Politicians and public health officials warned the public against letting the virus come roaring back by relaxing social distancing over the Easter holiday weekend, and they urged Christians to celebrate the holiday safely at home. Authorities resorted to using roadblocks and other means to discourage travel. MADISON (WKOW) – As roughly one in 10 workers nationwide have lost their jobs in the last three weeks, so too have a staggering number of Wisconsinites — overloading the state’s unemployment system, forcing officials to add staff to keep up. Between March 15 and April 6, the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development says it received more than 313,000 new applications for unemployment benefits. During the same time one year ago, the DWD got just about 1,800 new claims. DWD officials said Thursday they’ve become overwhelmed by calls. “Up to 100,000 calls per hour, sometimes 160 calls per second,” said Secretary Caleb Frostman. He said DWD is now hiring new employees, shifting old employees, and have many working overtime — all to better keep up. He also advises people start their unemployment process online rather than calling. “We’re working tirelessly to improve our infrastructure, our telecom systems, and our staffing numbers to assist claimants from across the state,” Frostman said.

