Rusk County Public Health Prevent. Promote. Pro First Case of COVID-19 Confirmed in Rusk County Rusk County Public Health received notification of our first confirmed case of COVID-19 this morning. The person is currently isolating at home and will continue to do so based on guidelines from Wisconsin Department of Health Services. Rusk County Public Health has spoken with the individual and is actively working to identify contacts that the person may have had. We will follow up with anyone who may have been exposed to provide appropriate guidance. “There is no need for the public to panic,” says Dawn Brost, Health Officer. “We have been preparing for a case of COVID-19 in Rusk County and are taking the necessary steps to limit further spread.” It is important that everyone works together to stop the spread of COVID-19. Please remember: Stay home. Avoid social gatherings with anyone other than the people who live in their home (including playdates and sleepovers, parties, large family dinners, and individual visitors) People should not be traveling except to go to the grocery store, the doctor, to pick up necessary items or go to and from work It is important to wash your hands for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol Cover your mouth and nose when you cough or sneeze Avoid touching your face If you get sick, please call before going in to the clinic or hospital “Rusk County Public Health is ready to handle positive cases of COVID-19. We will continue to work with Wisconsin Department of Health Services, the Centers for Disease Control, and our local partners to make sure our community remains safe and healthy,” concludes Health Officer Brost. For more information on COVID-19 call 211 or visit: WI DHS COVID-19: https://www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/disease/covid-19.htm CDC COVID-19: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html You can also follow Rusk County Public Health or Wisconsin Department of Health Services on Facebook.
- Rusk County News April 2, 2020WLDY-WJBL NEWS 4-2-20 Mostly cloudy skies will dominate today with temperatures on the mild side. Thanks to a start around 40 and a southeast wind continuing at 10-15 mph, high temps will break into the upper 50’s. A few scattered showers are expected late. Any precipitation will be light however. The front will continue to […]
- Sister Mary Lucy Daniels, OSM, 95, of the Servants of Mary, Ladysmith, died Wednesday, April 1, at Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire. She is survived by Brothers : Anthony, Richard and Thomas Daniels, Sisters: Louise Nye, Teresa Tatur, Kathleen Turley, Dolores Kromrey, Geraldine Bossany, Frances Moss, JoAnne Newman and Christine Daniels, and Her Servite Sisters. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. The Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting with the arrangements. April 2, 2020