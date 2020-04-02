RUSK COUNTY NEWS

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 4-3-20

A strong cold front is stretching from Canada into the Lower Plains. The front will bring rain changing to snow today. Temperatures behind the front will fall quickly into the upper 30s by late afternoon. Any snow accumulation should be under an inch. The precipitation should end early this evening: otherwise, look for cloudy skies and colder temperatures. Temperatures may drop into the mid 20’s before sunrise on Saturday. Weather conditions will then improve going into this first weekend of April as high pressure sticks around for a little while. Skies will be mostly if not completely sunny on Saturday with another clear start to Sunday. Clouds may fill in during the evening however, as our next system approaches early next week. Temperatures will be around 50 on Saturday and rise about 6-8 degrees on Sunday as we return to a southerly flow once the high begins to move east.

Milwaukee County moves closer to 1,000 coronavirus cases Milwaukee County is rapidly approaching its 1,000th case of COVID-19 as the area reported another 27 cases Friday morning, totaling 945. Twenty-one of those new cases are in the city of Milwaukee, where there are 743 cases, according to Milwaukee County’s coronavirus dashboard. Three more people died from the virus overnight, totaling 24 deaths in the county, according to a Journal Sentinel database..

Three more deaths in Milwaukee County overnight Three more people in Milwaukee County died from the coronavirus overnight, according to the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office. The office reported three more black men, ages 75, 82 and 93, died from the virus. One of the three had underlying health conditions. At least sixteen black residents of Milwaukee County have died from the virus, the majority of the area’s deaths during the pandemic.

FOND DU LAC – The second person to die in Fond du Lac County from complications of the coronavirus was an IT contractor helping to install a computer system at St. Agnes Hospital, where he later died. His wife, who also tested positive after he fell ill, told medical investigators she believes they became infected at a birthday party in Washington, D.C. That’s according to a Fond du Lac County medical examiner’s report released Thursday to The Reporter in response to a public records request.

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) — A fourth person in Dane Co. has reportedly died from complications related to coronavirus. The latest death was reported Friday morning on Public Health Madison and Dane County’s COVID-19 dashboard. It also showed 246 confirmed cases in the county. That’s an increase of 12 over the number of confirmed cases reported Thursday afternoon in the Department of Health Services daily update. DHS numbers also indicated 31 people had died from COVID-19 in Wisconsin. That total does not include this latest death or any other reported Thursday afternoon. So far, more than 4,500 tests have been administered in the county.

Farmers warned that milk dumping could hurt environment With warnings that wasted milk may have a strong odor and could pollute streams, resulting in fish kills, the state agriculture department has posted rules for farmers forced to dump their product as the result of the coronavirus pandemic. In an “emergency disposal of milk for dairy farms” memo, the department says raw, unpasteurized milk is considered to be process wastewater. If the dumping is not done carefully, it could get into public waterways, reducing the oxygen content and killing aquatic life. “Care must be taken to apply milk to fields that have the lowest risk of groundwater or surface-water contamination,” the memo says.

Polk County (WQOW) – Two people who were considered armed and dangerous and wanted for murder halfway across the country were arrested in Amery on Thursday. According to Sheriff Brent Waak, Bruce Carr, 48, and Melissa Gulley, 35, were arrested around 6 p.m. Thursday. They had warrants for their arrest out of Kentucky. According to WTVQ, the ABC station in Lexington, Kentucky, Carr and Gulley were wanted for killing Elijah Rader, a 70-year-old whose remains were found in a rural area. He had been missing from January to late March.

Cadott (WQOW) – COVID-19 is now impacting big events scheduled for the summer here in the Chippewa Valley. On Friday morning, Country Fest officials announced the music festival will not take place June 25-27 as previously scheduled. Instead, it will take place August 13-15. “We know many of you were looking forward to our annual June festival dates, having already made your travel arrangements and plans with friends. However, this is an unprecedented situation that we do not take lightly. The health and safety of our fans and community is and always will be our number one priority,” Fest officials said in a statement. All three headliners – Thomas Rhett, Dierks Bentley and Kane Brown will still perform in August. The rest of the lineup is being worked on now. Country Fest officials say it would have been easier to postpone Fest until 2021 but they are taking into consideration the economic impact. So what if you already bought tickets? You have a couple of options. You can automatically roll over your tickets to the August date or transfer your tickets to Country Fest in June 2021. If you cannot attend in August of this year or June 2021 you can get a refund.