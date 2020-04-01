Rusk County News

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 4-2-20

Mostly cloudy skies will dominate today with temperatures on the mild side. Thanks to a start around 40 and a southeast wind continuing at 10-15 mph, high temps will break into the upper 50’s. A few scattered showers are expected late. Any precipitation will be light however. The front will continue to approach overnight and is likely to impact our weather during the day Friday. Rain may be moderate to heavy for a few hours as this system passes overhead. Temperatures will drop from the low 50’s in the morning to the upper 20’s by the start of Saturday as high pressure follows up on the backside and brings cooler air. Weather conditions will then improve going into this first weekend of April as high pressure sticks around for a little while. Skies will be mostly if not completely sunny on Saturday with another clear start to Sunday. Clouds may fill in during the evening however, as our next system approaches early next week. Temperatures will be around 50 on Saturday and rise about 6-8 degrees on Sunday as we return to a southerly flow once the high begins to move east.

WISCONSIN – As Wisconsin recorded its largest single-day jump in confirmed coronavirus cases, national and local leaders expressed deep doubts about staging a political convention expected to bring 50,000 people to Milwaukee this summer. Nearly 200 more positive test results for COVID-19 were reported Wednesday, pushing the total to about 1,550. At least 32 people have died from the virus as of 7 p.m. and about 26% of the total cases have led to hospitalization, health officials said. Those numbers are expected to keep climbing for weeks, with one statistical model estimating a peak near the end of April. Given those circumstances, it seems unlikely the 2020 Democratic National Convention will go forward as originally planned. Democratic frontrunner and former Vice President Joe Biden suggested the convention may have to be held at a later date or conducted in a different manner because of the pandemic. “It’s hard to envision,” Biden said of having delegates converge on Milwaukee as planned July 13-16. “Again, we should listen to the scientists,” Biden said in an MSNBC interview. “And you know, one of the reasons why the Democratic convention was going to be held early was the Olympics were coming after the Republican convention. There’s more time now.” Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett also expressed doubts Wednesday. “I can’t foresee us having exactly the type of convention that we had anticipated,” Barrett said, adding the focus should be on the health and safety of Americans, not convention planning. Convention organizers have said they are “exploring a range of contingency options.” Meanwhile, Biden’s primary opponent, U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, has called for Wisconsin to delay its election, now set for Tuesday, and extend early voting. “People should not be forced to put their lives on the line to vote, which is why 15 states are now following the advice of public health experts and delaying their elections,” Sanders said.

BARRON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU)– Barron County Public Health has confirmed the county’s first case of COVID-19. The person who tested positive is self isolating at home. Health officials are working to identify people who may have come in contact with this individual. “There is no need for the public to panic,” says Laura Sauve, Health Officer. “We have been preparing for a case of COVID-19 in Barron County and are taking the necessary steps to limit further spread.”

WHITEHALL, Wis. (WXOW) – The Trempealeau County Health Department confirmed their first case of COVID-19 on Wednesday. “Our Public Health Team is prepared to respond to COVID-19 and continue our efforts to protect Trempealeau County residents,” said Barb Barczak, director/health officer for the Trempealeau County Health Department. According to the media advisory, the department will follow up with those individuals that the person came in contact with. No details about the patient have been released at this time by the health department which cited HIPPA privacy regulations.

RUSK COUNTY – Wednesday at about 9:45 PM, Ladysmith Officers responded to a location on West 3rd Street North, in regards to a report of a male subject trying to break into a residence. According to the report, upon arrival, officers learned the male subject had fled the scene and the back door to the residence was on fire. Everyone inside was able to vacate the residence and officers quickly extinguished the fire. After further investigation, officers learned a Domestic Incident had also occurred at the residence involving the suspect. The case is under investigation.

TREMPEALEAU COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU)– Trempealeau County officials have issues a flood warning Thursday. At 4:45 a.m. Thursday, the stage was measured at 12.9 feet with flood stage at 13 feet. Officials say moderate flooding is in the forecast. You are asked not to drive cars into flooded areas.

WASHINGTON (AP) — More than 6.6 million Americans applied for unemployment benefits last week — doubling a record high set just one week earlier — a sign that layoffs are accelerating in the midst of the coronavirus outbreak. Combined with last week’s report that 3.3 million people sought unemployment aid two weeks ago, the U.S. economy has now suffered nearly 10 million layoffs in just the past few weeks — far exceeding the figure for any corresponding period on record. The stunning report Thursday from the Labor Department showed that job cuts are mounting against the backdrop of economies in the United States and abroad that have almost certainly sunk into a severe recession as businesses have shut down across the world. “This kind of upending of the labor market in such a short time is unheard of,” said Heidi Shierholz, an economist at the Economic Policy Institute, a progressive think tank.