RUSK COUNTY NEWS

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 4-1-20

With an increasing southeast wind and a mix of sun and clouds, temps will manage to reach the low 50’s once again. A noticeable wind of 6 to 12 mph will develop ahead of a storm system well to our west. Skies become more cloudy overnight ahead of a north-south oriented trough to our west. A continued southerly flow along with mostly cloudy conditions, will keep lows around 40. Mostly cloudy skies will dominate Thursday with temperatures on the mild side. Thanks to a start around 40 and a south wind continuing at 10-15 mph, high temps will break into the upper 50’s. A few scattered showers are expected ahead of the trough. Any precipitation will be light however. The front will continue to approach overnight and is likely to impact our weather during the day Friday. Rain may be moderate to heavy for a few hours as this system passes overhead. Temperatures will drop from the low 50’s in the morning to the upper 20’s by the start of Saturday as high pressure follows up on the backside and brings cooler air.

• According to tracking from Johns Hopkins, there are more than 875,000 coronavirus cases and 43,000 deaths worldwide. • The U.S. leads the world with more than 189,000 confirmed cases. As of Wednesday, there are more than 4,000 deaths in the U.S, surpassing the death total from 9/11. Hawaii became the 49th state to report a coronavirus death late Tuesday, leaving just Wyoming without a fatality. • The UN secretary-general warned that the pandemic is the most challenging crisis the world faces since World War 2. • Confirmed coronavirus cases in Spain rose above 100,000 as it recorded its biggest one-day death toll from the outbreak on Wednesday, with the second largest death toll in the world. The United Kingdom saw its biggest daily jump yet as the death toll surpassed 2,000.

Chippewa County (WQOW) – Chippewa County has now reached the double-digit mark for confirmed COVID-19 cases. During a press conference on Wednesday morning, health director Angie Weideman said 10 people in the county have tested positive for the disease. She said of the 10, six of them are over the age of 40 and the other four are under 40. She said there have been 350 tests ran in the county. Of the 350, 90 of them are still pending. Nobody has been hospitalized in the county.

WISCONSIN – Wisconsin now has 1,407 confirmed cases of coronavirus infection, according to state Department of Health Services and county health department data. A total of 22 people have now died in Wisconsin as a result of COVID-19. Dane County reports an increase of 22 cases to 214. Public Health Madison and Dane County reported its second fatality on Monday. Milwaukee County reported another 66 cases of COVID-19 Wednesday morning, bringing the area’s overall total to 776. The city of Milwaukee is home to 616 of those cases as of Wednesday morning, with 54 new cases reported. Meanwhile, the county’s death toll reached 12 after two people died from the virus Tuesday. West Allis (26), Wauwatosa (21), Oak Creek and Greenfield (15 each) have the most cases.

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A federal judge was set to hear arguments Wednesday on why he should postpone Wisconsin’s spring election as the coronavirus continues to sweep across the state. The election is still set to go on as scheduled on Tuesday. A number of other states have postponed their spring elections to protect voters and poll workers from the virus but Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and Republican legislators have failed to come to any consensus on changes for Wisconsin’s contest. The Democratic National Committee, the state Democratic Party and multiple other liberal-leaning groups filed three federal lawsuits in March demanding that in-person voting be postponed until after Evers’ stay-at-home order expires April 24 and clerks be allowed to mail absentee ballots to all registered voters as well as be given until June 2 to count them. Right now absentee ballots must be in clerks’ hands by 8 p.m. election night to count. The lawsuits also seek to lift a number of voting regulations, including requirements that absentee voters need witnesses and absentee voters include copies of photo IDs with ballot applications. U.S. District Judge William Conley has consolidated the lawsuits into one case. He’s scheduled to take testimony during a hearing Wednesday afternoon.

MADISON – Gov. Tony Evers has agreed to use members of the Wisconsin Army National Guard to work at the polls during the April 7 election amid a massive shortage of poll workers that is leaving some communities without anyone to give voters ballots on Election Day. More than 100 communities in Wisconsin don’t have any poll workers for the spring election in six days and a record number of voters are overwhelming clerks with absentee ballots — leading to warnings that thousands of votes may not be counted. “Governor Evers has agreed to use members of the Wisconsin Army National Guard to assist as poll workers, but it is anticipated that the assistance of the National Guard will not satisfy all of the current staffing needs,” Assistant Attorney General Hannah Jurss wrote in a brief filed in a federal lawsuit seeking to postpone the eletion. “The National Guard is currently determining how many personnel it can make available for each county.”

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU)– The Wisconsin Election Commission says absentee ballot requests for the April 7 election have exceeded one million. As of Wednesday morning, 1,053,556 absentee applications were received by municipal clerks, according to the Wisconsin Elections Commission. “We remain encouraged that so many voters have requested absentee ballots, especially through the MyVote Wisconsin website,” said Meagan Wolfe, Wisconsin’s chief elections official. “We want everyone who is eligible and who wants to vote to be able to do so safely. Absentee voting will also greatly reduce crowds at polling places on Election Day, which will make social distancing much easier.”

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Census Day — the date used to reference where a person lives for the once-a-decade count — arrived Wednesday with a nation almost paralyzed by the spread of the novel coronavirus. But census officials vowed the job would be completed by its year-end deadline. The virus’s spread has forced the U.S. Census Bureau to suspend field operations for a month, from mid-March to mid-April, when the hiring process would be ramping up for up to 500,000 temporary census takers. The bureau also has delayed the start of counts for the homeless and people living in group quarters like college dorms and nursing homes, and has pushed back the deadline for wrapping up the head count from the end of July to mid-August. The Census Bureau is required by federal statute to send the president the counts that will be used to carve up congressional districts — a process known as apportionment — and draw state legislative districts by Dec. 31. Some groups are suggesting that the deadline be pushed back, though it’s currently mandated by federal law.