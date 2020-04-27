Michael T. Lasecki, 69 of Hawkins, died Friday, April 24th, at his home. He is survived by his wife, Beverly, Son, Ben Lasecki of Stevens Point, Step-Daughter, Angela Pape of Milwaukee, 4 Grandchildren and 1 Great Grandchild, Sister, Pam Boziel of St. Germain, WI. A Celebration of Life for Michael Lasecki will be held at a later date. The Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting the family.