Michael T. Lasecki, 69 of Hawkins, died Friday, April 24th, at his home.  He is survived by his wife, Beverly, Son, Ben Lasecki of Stevens Point, Step-Daughter, Angela Pape of Milwaukee, 4 Grandchildren and 1 Great Grandchild, Sister, Pam Boziel of St. Germain, WI.  A Celebration of Life for Michael Lasecki will be held at a later date.  The Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting the family. 

