James M. Weisenberger, 88 of Ladysmith, died on Tuesday, April 14, at Ladysmith Care Community.  He is survived by his wife: Audrey, 2 sons: Douglas of Oregon and Robert of Eleva, 3 daughters: Susan Weisenberger of Chippewa Falls, Mary Weisenberger Schindler of Holmen and Michele Weisenberger Azar of Edina, MN.  1 daughter-in-law: Nicole Weisenberger of Ladysmith, 12 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild.  Graveside services for James Weisenberger will be held at Riverside Cemetery in Ladysmith for the immediate family.  A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at a later date for the public to attend.  Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting the family.

