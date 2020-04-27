mediaplayer-copy1 mediaplayer3
Edmond S. Kopras, 89, of Bruce, died on Friday, April 24, at his home.  He is survived by 3 sons: Curt and Randy both of Bruce and Dennis of Exland, 1 daughter: Karen Zebro of Bruce, 11 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren, 1 sister: Christine Bossany of Minneapolis, 1 sister-in-law: CeCeal Vobornik of Ladysmith.  A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at a future date at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Bruce.  Burial will follow in the Bruce Cemetery.  An announcement of service times will be published at that time.  Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting the family.

