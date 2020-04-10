Donald L. Christianson
Donald L. Christianson, 93 of Bruce, died on Monday, April 6th, at Ladysmith Care Community. He is survived by: his wife, Kathryn, 5 children: Robert, Daniel and Richard Christianson, Shirley Owens, and Joyce Tassinari, 9 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild. A Celebration of Life gathering will be held at a later date. Nash-Jackan Funeral Home assisted with the arrangements.
- WLDY WJBL NEWS 4-10-20 Today temperatures will rebound a little bit, though it will still remain below average. Highs will be in the mid to upper 40’s, but it will feel much warmer than Thursday thanks to a far lighter northwest wind. This dying wind will be the result of high pressure approaching the state overhead. A southeast flow will then begin, leading into Saturday, as the system passes to our east. Saturday we may actually enjoy near seasonable weather with highs in the mid 50’s. This will also come with a slight chance for a showers late in the day across the Coulee Region with mostly cloudy skies otherwise. Then, the spring storm inches closer. Two upper level lows will try to phase together to bring heavy snow and very strong winds to the upper Midwest. The snow looks to wait until Sunday before it moves into Wisconsin. The timing is a little tricky with some models suggesting early Sunday morning and others suggesting it will hold off until late Sunday. Either way, there is a decent chance for accumulating snowfall to land in the Chippewa Valley. Somewhere along this storms path, there will be a shot at “plowable” snow. For now, this looks like it will be east of Eau Claire, but those forecast details are too inaccurate more than 1 or 2 days out. WISCONSIN – Since its first case of the coronavirus on Feb. 5, Wisconsin has confirmed more than a thousand cases and dozens of deaths due to the disease. As of late this Friday morning, there were 3,032 confirmed cases, 34,309 tested and 122 deaths in the state. In our area, the latest in Rusk County there are 3 confirmed cases and 65 being tested. In Barron County there are 5 cases and 374 being tested. Chippewa County there are 17 cases and 517 being tested and in Sawyer County there is 1 case and 91 being tested. Tracking COVID-19 as it spreads is a moving target. Data reported by the state and counties can differ widely. That’s because the state health department updates its coronavirus data once per day around 2 p.m. while individual counties continue to publish information throughout the day, according to Wisconsin DHS. Officials in Wisconsin believe the number of new confirmed cases will continue to grow for several weeks. Experts warn that these figures underestimate the true number of infections due to lack of widespread testing in Wisconsin and the U.S. Nationally, experts are also worried that deaths may be undercounted due to the lack of a clear reporting process between medical providers, local authorities and the state. UNITED STATES – At least 16,700 people have died of coronavirus in the United States — nearly half of them in New York state. According to data from Johns Hopkins University, of the more than 466,390 total confirmed cases nationwide, about 162,000 are in New York state. That means it has more reported cases than any country in the world. The US is set to reach its highest daily number of deaths on or around Sunday, according to models by the prominent Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington in Seattle. It estimated that 60,415 in the US would die of coronavirus by August, assuming social distancing policies continue through May. That projection is down from the 82,000 it predicted earlier this week. MADRID (AP) — Christians around the world observed a Good Friday like no other, at home watching livestreams instead of at church, as pressure mounted on governments to restart some industries and fend off further economic devastation from the coronavirus. Worldwide, the death toll closed in on 100,000, with the confirmed number of infected topping 1.6 million, according to Johns Hopkins University. The true numbers are believed to be much higher because of limited testing, different rules for counting the dead and cover-ups by some governments. Politicians and public health officials warned the public against letting the virus come roaring back by relaxing social distancing over the Easter holiday weekend, and they urged Christians to celebrate the holiday safely at home. Authorities resorted to using roadblocks and other means to discourage travel. MADISON (WKOW) – As roughly one in 10 workers nationwide have lost their jobs in the last three weeks, so too have a staggering number of Wisconsinites — overloading the state’s unemployment system, forcing officials to add staff to keep up. Between March 15 and April 6, the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development says it received more than 313,000 new applications for unemployment benefits. During the same time one year ago, the DWD got just about 1,800 new claims. DWD officials said Thursday they’ve become overwhelmed by calls. “Up to 100,000 calls per hour, sometimes 160 calls per second,” said Secretary Caleb Frostman. He said DWD is now hiring new employees, shifting old employees, and have many working overtime — all to better keep up. He also advises people start their unemployment process online rather than calling. “We’re working tirelessly to improve our infrastructure, our telecom systems, and our staffing numbers to assist claimants from across the state,” Frostman said. April 10, 2020
RUSK COUNTY – The Rusk County Transit Commission announce their Easter Hours. Good Friday, April 10, All City service and County routes are CLOSED. Saturday, April 11, 8 AM to 1 PM, Last call at 12:30 PM, Easter Sunday, April 12, 8 AM to 1:30 PM Church Service only. Resume normal operation Monday, April 13. MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) Here are the updated numbers for COVID-19 from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services for Wednesday, April 8th 30,115 negative test results (increase of 1,603 from Tuesday) 2,756 positive test results (increase 178 from Tuesday) 790 hospitalizations (increase of 45 from Tuesday) 99 deaths (increase of 7 from Tuesday) MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Gov. Tim Walz said Wednesday he is extending Minnesota’s stay-at-home order until May 4. Walz had imposed the order to slow the spread of the coronavirus. It originally was scheduled to end Friday. But while Walz says Minnesotans have responded well to the order, he notes in his new emergency executive order that confirmed cases of COVID-19 are rapidly increasing in Minnesota, and community spread of the disease also is increasing in the state and nation. The Minnesota Department of Health reported 85 new cases Wednesday, raising the state’s total to 1,154, and it reported five new deaths for a total of 39. MADISON, Wis. (AP) – Wisconsin’s forging ahead with an election in the middle of a pandemic has public health officials, and those who showed up at the polls, worried about whether it will result in a spike in cases of the coronavirus. Public health experts, elected officials, poll workers and many voters pushed unsuccessfully for a delay in the election. Voters who didn’t get absentee ballots were forced to choose between voting in person or staying at home to avoid possible exposure to the coronavirus. Epidemiologist Kristen Malecki said Wednesday holding the election was counter to all good scientific evidence. WASHINGTON (AP) — With a startling 6.6 million people seeking jobless benefits last week, the United States has reached a grim landmark: More than one in 10 workers have lost their jobs in just the past three weeks to the coronavirus outbreak. The figures collectively constitute the largest and fastest string of job losses in records dating to 1948. By contrast, during the Great Recession it took 44 weeks — roughly 10 months — for unemployment claims to go as high as they now have in less than a month. The job market is quickly unraveling as businesses have shut down across the country. All told, in the past three weeks, 16.8 million Americans have filed for unemployment aid. The surge of jobless claims has overwhelmed state unemployment offices around the country. And still more job cuts are expected. More than 20 million people may lose jobs this month. The unemployment rate could hit 15% when the April employment report is released in early May. MADISON, Wis. (Wisconsin DNR Press Release) The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is modifying its state park operations on a case-by-case basis to maintain the safest environment for visitors and staff. Due to unprecedented crowds, litter, vandalism and the need to protect the health and safety of our visitors and staff, Gov. Evers has directed the DNR to close the following Wisconsin State Parks, Forests and Recreational Areas effective Friday, April 10: Northeast Region High Cliff State Park Southeast Region Big Foot Beach State Park, Harrington Beach State Park, Havenwoods State Forest, Kohler-Andrae State Park, Kettle Moraine State Forest Lapham Peak, Loew Lake, Mukwonago River, Northern Unit, Pike Lake, Southern Unit, Lakeshore State Park and Richard Bong State Recreational Area South Central Region Aztalan State Park, Belmont Mound State Park, Blue Mound State Park, Cadiz Springs State Recreational Area, Capital Springs State Recreational Area, Cross Plains State Park, Devil’s Lake State Park, Fenley State Recreational Area, Governor Dodge State Park, Governor Nelson State Park, Lake Kegonsa State Park, Lower Wisconsin Riverway, Mackenzie Center, Mirror Lake State Park, Natural Bridge State Park, Nelson Dewey State Park, New Glarus Woods State Park, Rocky Arbor State Park, Sauk Prairie State Recreational Area, Tower Hill State Park, Wyalusing State Park, Yellowstone Lake State Park, Gibraltar Rock State Natural Area, Pewits Nest State Natural Area, Parfrey’s Glen State Natural Area and Dells of The Wisconsin River State Natural Area Several parks have had record attendance recently. For the weekend of April 4-5, High Cliff had an estimated 16,457 visitors, Lapham Peak had an estimated 11,168 visitors, Kohler-Andrae had an estimated 8,469 visitors, Devil’s Lake had an estimated 7,647 visitors, Richard Bong had an estimated 3,884 visitors, and Mirror Lake had an estimated 2,870 visitors. Harrington Beach had an estimated 3,639 visitors for the weekend and has had more than 5,600 estimated visitors so far for the month of April. By comparison, the average monthly visitors at Harrington for the past 12 years is 9,695 for the entire month of April. Under the Safer at Home order, we must do all that we can to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus. April 9, 2020