Donald L. Christianson

Donald L. Christianson, 93 of Bruce, died on Monday, April 6th, at Ladysmith Care Community.  He is survived by: his wife, Kathryn, 5 children: Robert, Daniel and Richard Christianson, Shirley Owens, and Joyce Tassinari, 9 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild.  A Celebration of Life gathering will be held at a later date.  Nash-Jackan Funeral Home assisted with the arrangements.

