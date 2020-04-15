mediaplayer-copy1 mediaplayer3
Charlie Thorpe, Jr., 84 of Ladysmith, died on Tuesday, April 14, at Marshfield Medical enter in Ladysmith.  He is survived by his wife: Martha, 3 sons: Brad and Bruce of Ladysmith and David of Rice Lake, 10 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren, 1 sister: Audrey Tinder of Ladysmith.  A Celebration of life for Charlie Thorpe, Jr. will be held at a later date.  Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting the family.

