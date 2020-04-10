mediaplayer-copy1 mediaplayer3
Charles D. Frafjord

Charles D. Frafjord, 71, of Ladysmith, died Tuesday, April 7, at Marshfield Medical Center-Ladysmith.  He is survived by his Special Companion: Lois Goode of Ladysmith, 2 sisters-in-law: Barb Frafjord of Whitefish Bay, WI., and Connie Frafjord of Bruce. 4 Nephews and 3 Nieces, Great-nieces & nephews, Great-great-nieces & nephews.  A Celebration of Life for Charles Frafjord will be held at a later date.  The Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting the family.

