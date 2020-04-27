Betty L. Plantz
Betty L. Plantz, 95, of Ladysmith, passed away on Monday, April 27, at her home in Ladysmith. She is survived by her children: Bonnie Stream of Clayton, Sharon Trussoni of Genoa, Jerry of Ladysmith, Judith Plantz of East Lansing, MI., Carol Hillan of Ladysmith, Donald of East Lansing, MI, and Rebecca Plantz of Phoenix, AZ., 12 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. The family is having a small private service at Nash-Jackan funeral Home in Ladysmith with Deacon Bob Rosolowski officiating. Burial will be in Riverside Cemetery. A Celebration of Life with family & friends is tentatively planned for August 1 in Ladysmith, assuming it will be appropriate to convene in large groups by then.
- WLDY-WJBL NEWS 4-27-20 The wet weather will be on the move, and sunshine will return for the afternoon. The air mass will be warm, so with sunshine we should be able to see a nice recovery with temperatures rising well into the 60’s to near 70. Heating may also produce a few isolated pop up showers and storms as well, but much of the afternoon will likely be dry. A storm will then be taking shape in the Northern Plains, moving east and into the Upper Midwest on Tuesday. Dry weather will be with us Monday night into Tuesday morning with current timing bringing rain into Western Wisconsin by early afternoon. The low is forecast to track right through the state, with some heavier showers likely, especially with the potential for a few thunderstorms as well. Before the rain arrives, temperatures will top out around 60. Rain will continue through the night while the low moves east and puts us on the back edge into early Wednesday. After the chance for a few morning showers, the storm will be moving out, leading to some drying and possibly the return of some sun before the day is over. Rainfall amounts with this system will likely be more significant, in the 0.50-1.00″ range with locally higher amounts possible. The storm will also stir up winds, increasing from the north and northwest through the day, gusting potentially up to 30 mph while temperatures stay a bit cooler, in the 50’s. MILWAUKEE (AP) — The number of people testing positive for the coronavirus in Wisconsin is nearing 6,000. Wisconsin health officials reported Sunday the number of people in the state testing positive for COVID-19 has grown to 5,911, up 224 from the day before. The number of deaths attributed to the coronavirus in Wisconsin grew Sunday to 272. That’s up six from the previous day. Statewide, 59,235 tests have come back negative. Hospitalizations increased to 1,397, up from 1,376 on Saturday. Officials said 24% of people who have tested positive for coronavirus in Wisconsin have been hospitalized. RUSK COUNTY – In Rusk County this past weekend, late Friday morning, Rusk County dispatch received a 911 from a male subject advising that his cabin was broken into in the past week located on Draus Road, Weyerhaeuser. A Rusk County deputy went to the scene, and after an investigation, forced entry was made to the residence. A small amount of property was taken. The case is under investigation. RUSK COUNTY – Saturday afternoon at about 2:30, a male subject advised Rusk County authorities that his 2007 Dodge Nitro was missing along with a large amount of money out of his safe at a residence on Market Road, Sheldon. According to the report on the police log, a subject had been staying at the residence and the complainant believes that he took these items. The subject took the vehicle for an appointment and never returned. The subject was in Phillips and planned to return to sometime Saturday. Saturday evening at about 10 PM, a County deputy was in contact with a male subject. Probation placed a hold on the subject. RUSK COUNTY – Rusk County dispatch Saturday evening at about 8:10, received a 911 call advising that his son was in a 4 wheeler accident at a location on North Lessard Road. Rusk County deputies, Hawkins ambulance and Hawkins Fire Department were called to the scene. According to the report, the subject may have suffered a broken leg and was laying in the field. The patient was transported by ambulance to MMC-Ladysmith. No other information was available. RUSK COUNTY – Sunday morning shortly before 11 AM, Rusk County dispatch received a 911 from a female reporting an accident West of Ladysmith on Highway 8 near Taylor road. Rusk County deputies, Wisconsin State Patrol, Ladysmith and Bruce ambulances, Bruce Fire Department and Life Link Helicopter were called to the scene. After an investigation, it was a single vehicle accident with one injury. The patient was concious and alert complaining of lower leg pain and is unable to move lower extremeties. The Wisconsin State Patrol handled the crash and no other information was available. LADYSMITH – Sunday night just after 10 PM, a Rusk County deputy made a traffic stop on W 5th Street North and West Gates Avenue, Ladysmith. According to the report, the deputy requested a City Officer for assistance with the traffic stop. The Officer stood by with a subject as a probable cause search was conducted on her vehicle. The search was completed and Amber L. Riegel, 21, was picked up by a legal driver. Citations were issued to Riegel for open intoxicants, Possession of THC, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. LADYSMITH – Ladysmith Police early Sunday morning at about 12:30, investigated a possible underage drinking happening at a location on Lake Avenue East. According to the report, Officers could observe several juvenile males inside the home consuming alcohol and one of the juveniles that was laying on the floor appeared to be passed out. Contact was made with the residents and 4 underage drinking citations were issued. Parents were contacted to pick up the juveniles. VILLAGE OF BOYD, Wis. — (WEAU) Multiple crews are responding to a feed mill fire in the Village of Boyd. According to police, firefighters were called to the Boyd Feed and Supply Feed Mill on Adams Street just before 4:30 a.m. Monday morning. When they arrived, the building was fully-engulfed in flames and neighbors were evacuated from the area. Much of the structure has collapsed. GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — A beef production plant in Green Bay has become the latest to shut down due to coronavirus infections among employees. JBS USA said Sunday that the JBS Packerland plant would be closed temporarily. The Green Bay Press Gazette reported that at least 189 COVID-19 infections had been linked to JBS Packerland as of Friday. The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Brown County overall grew to 776 on Sunday, the state Department of Health Services said. The JBS Packerland plant employs more than 1,200 people and feeds nearly 3.2 million people per day, the company said. Employees will be paid during the closure. April 27, 2020
- WLDY-WJBL NEWS 4-24-20 After some clouds and showers to the south of Eau Claire this morning, expect some sunshine this afternoon. Dry northeast flow will prevail while temperatures inch up a bit more, into the upper 50’s. A few clouds will then be around at night while we head into the weekend with a forecast that will be pleasing to those wanting to spend some time outdoors. This final weekend of April will see a return to near average temperatures with overall some nice weather. We will be watching a weak disturbance just to our west wring out a few showers over Southern Minnesota, but we look to remain dry. A mix of sunshine and clouds can be expected Saturday, while Sunday may come with even more sun. Highs both days will top out in the lower 60’s. MADISON – Thousands of people are expected to descend on the Wisconsin State Capitol Friday, risking their health to protest Gov. Tony Evers’ restrictions on their daily lives. Public health experts say no one should be gathering in groups this large as the highly contagious coronavirus continues to spread through Wisconsin — but it’s those limits that are largely driving them to do so. Scores of businesses have closed or drastically reduced their staffs, leading to hundreds of thousands of unemployment claims. Churches have closed their doors. And about 900,000 children aren’t in school. But Friday’s protest also has political motivations — conservative activist Bob Dohnal in a newsletter offered free transportation to anyone who wanted to attend the protest. In his newsletter released Thursday, Dohnal suggested bringing signs like “I am losing my business,” “my kids are missing their graduation,” and “I couldn’t grieve with my family.” Protest organizer Madison Elmer of rural Walworth County told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel last week she decided to gather people together after seeing her neighbors suffer a significant economic toll. After Evers extended his order to stay home until May 26, interest in the rally exploded, she said. While thousands have said they will attend on Facebook, the crowd could be smaller. Similar protests have popped up around the country, especially in states with Democratic governors like Wisconsin. In some ways, what’s occurring resembles the birth of the tea party movement that galvanized conservatives during the first years of President Barack Obama’s administration. And some of the same groups that were involved in that earlier effort are, for now, on the periphery of this one, organizations like Tea Party Patriots and FreedomWorks. But while the protest is drawing much interest, it’s unclear how representative the sentiment is in Wisconsin. Two recent national polls showed a majority of Americans support restrictions in place by governors to limit the spread of the virus which has killed 257 people in Wisconsin. Some Republican lawmakers are encouraging the rally and most are largely silent on the issue. Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, however, urged caution. “I’m not going to attend,” he said. “I’m going to encourage people to follow the guidelines and maintain social distancing so they don’t get the coronavirus and spread it.” LADYSMITH – Thursday evening an employee at Kwik Trip called Rusk County dispatch to report observing a male and female shoplifting items from Kwik Trip. The employee stated that the female was identified to Ladysmith Police, but they are unable to identify the male who was with her and stole the items from the store. Kwik Trip will be providing more still pictures as well as a DVD copy from the surveillance cameras in the store. The case is under investigation. PRICE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU)– Price County Sheriff’s Office has arrested three suspects in the case of a 2018 death that happened in the county. Sheriff Brian Schmidt says 27-year-old Jacob Koerner, 24-year-old Alexis Boraas- Stueber, both from the Park Falls area, and 38-year-old Jason Williams, from Wausau, have been arrested. Law enforcement say 36-year-old Jason Martin was found dead in the township of Lake on October 29, 2018 and the use of heroin was determined to be a factor in his death. Sheriff Schmidt says Koerner and Boraas- Stueber had sold Martin heroin in the evening of Oct. 28. They obtained the drugs from Williams. Williams was arrested on April 21 and Koerner and Boraas- Stueber were arrested on April 22. SPARTA, Wis. (WEAU)– Nobody was injured in a house fire that happened in Sparta on Thursday. Fire Chief Mike Arnold says the occupants were unaware of the fire and were safely evacuated . Arnold says the cause of the fire was careless use of smoking material. The fire was extinguished and the house was insured by the owner and the tenants also had insurance. WASHINGTON (AP) — One out of every four American adults say someone in their household has lost a job to the coronavirus pandemic, but the vast majority expect those former jobs will return once the crisis passes, according to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. The economic devastation writ by COVID-19 is clear: 26.4 million people have lost their job in the past five weeks, millions of homeowners are delaying mortgage payments and food banks are seeing lines of cars that stretch for miles. Forty-six percent of all Americans say their household has experienced some form of income loss from layoffs, reduced hours, unpaid leave or salary reductions. And yet, the survey finds a majority of Americans still feel positive about their personal finances. One possible reason: Among those whose households have experienced a layoff, 78% believe those former jobs will definitely or probably return. Another positive sign: The percentage of workers who say their household has lost a source of income is not significantly different from a few weeks ago. MADISON, Wis. (AP) Wisconsin’s chamber of commerce is calling for opening all businesses starting May 4. That’s three weeks sooner than is called for under Democratic Gov. Tony Evers’ stay-at-home order designed to curb the spread of the coronavirus. Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce released its plan Friday. It came hours before protesters were expected to converge on the Capitol to call for reopening the state. Evers’ current order closing most nonessential businesses runs until May 26. Republicans are asking the state Supreme Court to block it and force the Department of Health Services to propose a new rule. April 24, 2020