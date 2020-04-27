Betty L. Plantz, 95, of Ladysmith, passed away on Monday, April 27, at her home in Ladysmith. She is survived by her children: Bonnie Stream of Clayton, Sharon Trussoni of Genoa, Jerry of Ladysmith, Judith Plantz of East Lansing, MI., Carol Hillan of Ladysmith, Donald of East Lansing, MI, and Rebecca Plantz of Phoenix, AZ., 12 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. The family is having a small private service at Nash-Jackan funeral Home in Ladysmith with Deacon Bob Rosolowski officiating. Burial will be in Riverside Cemetery. A Celebration of Life with family & friends is tentatively planned for August 1 in Ladysmith, assuming it will be appropriate to convene in large groups by then.