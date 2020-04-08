Bernard J. Ludescher, 97 of Sheldon, died on Tuesday, April 7, at Cornell Health Services. He is survived by 4 children: Bernie of Holcombe. Linda Westlund and Diane Hindal, both of Sheldon and Gloria Mullet of Goshen, IN., 12 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.

Funeral services for Bernard Ludescher will be held for the family with burial in the Arnold Cemetery. Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting the family.