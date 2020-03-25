Sister Mary John VanderLoop, OSM, 101 of Ladysmith died Monday, March 23, at Lake Manor. She is survived by Sisters: Gertrude O’Brien, Audrey Kvist and Anne Hauber, Brothers: Theodore and George VanderLoop, Her Servite Sisters. A Memorial service will be held at a later date. The Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting with the arrangements.
