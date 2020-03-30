RUSK COUNTY NEWS

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 3-31-20

High pressure will drift east today, keeping our weather quiet through tonight. Wind flow will be from the northeast, dropping temperatures at least a few degrees from Monday, but it will remain a pleasant day to get outside for some fresh air. As March goes out like a lamb, highs will again be in the low 50’s with a mostly sunny sky. Some clouds will then start to arrive tonight with more on Wednesday. A warm front will be moving towards the state as it tracks into Minnesota. This is expected to produce a few scattered showers, but overall rain chances will remain low with much of the day dry. We start off the month of April with highs closer to 50. The warm front will then lift north while we await the arrival of the next cold front. This will put us in milder southeast and southerly flow on Thursday. Another area of showers will be moving through Minnesota during the day but look to stay mostly to our west until late afternoon or evening. Clouds will be more dominant, but it will also warm up some with highs at least in the mid 50’s. As the front arrives later at night and into Friday, rain will become more likely. Timing may change over the next few days but for now much of Friday looks wet and a bit cooler with highs near 50.

Rusk county – The Rusk County Sheriff’s Office and Public Health Department take coronavirus infection (COVID-19) seriously. We are informing the public that making false statements and spreading rumors about COVID-19 is a crime and will be prosecuted. Please do not make comments regarding COVID-19 unless you were tested and have the results. Do not assume that you have COVID-19 just because you have been in contact with someone who claims to be positive for the virus. Making false statements creates panic within the community, causes hours of extra work and takes time away from the primary mission of the health department to meet the challenge of the Covid-19 response. Crimes such as these are punishable under Wisconsin Statutes and can include jail time and/or hefty fines. The Health Officer will notify the residents of Rusk County when a positive case of coronavirus has been reported. Continue to practice social distancing while supporting local businesses. Be responsible by covering your cough, washing/sanitizing your hands and maintaining a 6-foot distance from others. We encourage you to abide by Governor Evers’ Safer at Home Order. Remember to be kind to your neighbors and help those in need. We will get through this global pandemic by working together. We thank the residents of Rusk County for their continued efforts and support during this unprecedented time.

Eau Claire County (WQOW) – More than 1,200 people have now tested positive for the coronavirus in Wisconsin, and our area saw an increase over the weekend as well. According to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, the statewide number sits at 1,221. That is 109 cases more than on Sunday. Eau Claire County now has 11 positive cases and Chippewa County has seven. Fourteen people have died across the state but none in our area. Dunn County has three positive cases while counties to our north like Barron and Rusk are still without a confirmed positive case. Health officials have said in the past they expect numbers to continue to rise as more tests are processed.

MADISON (WKOW) – A new analysis predicts Wisconsin will make it through the coronavirus pandemic without a shortage in hospital beds if social distancing mandates are maintained. The University of Washington’s Institute for Health Metrics & Evaluation (IHME) released an interactive projection for every state. That analysis found Wisconsin’s peak resource use will come in 53 days, on May 22, as of Sunday. On Monday, the data changed, indicating the state would peak in 26 days, on April 26. There could be a shortage of 360 ICU beds, but not overall hospital bed space, according to the prediction. That indicates social distancing measures could work as intended to flatten the curve, if they stay in place and people continue to stay at home, as the governor ordered. “The models are only as good as the data that goes into it. And the best models learn from the previous day’s data,” said UW Health Chief Quality Officer Dr. Jeff Pothof. “They’re immensely helpful if they’re accurate, because it kind of helps us know what we’re up against. But at the same time, there always has to be a bit of suspicion on whether or not it’s accounted for all the variables, or if there’s something that it’s missing, that maybe we’re doing.” UW Health epidemiologists and infectious disease experts are working on their own projections, too. They’re expecting a big surge in COVID-19 patients in about two weeks.

RUSK COUNTY – Monday just after 6 PM, a caller advised Rusk County authorities that a car slid into the ditch sideways on County Highway D, Holcombe. According to the report, a truck was on the road and everyone was out walking around. Rusk County deputies, responded to the scene. After an investigation, the 2 vehicles were reportedly racing. A Citation will be issued for failure to control vehicle.

BURNETT COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU)– Burnnet County Sheriff’s Office says one person is in custody related to a death investigation. Law enforcement are investigating the death of 27-year-old Preston Decorah of Webster. Burnnet County Sheriff Tracy Finch says officials believe a vehicle was involved in the incident. If you have any information, you are asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 715-349-2121.