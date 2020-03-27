RUSK COUNTY NEWS

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 3-30-20

This week will start off with much nicer weather, thanks to a high pressure system over Central Canada. This feature will be sliding east, remaining centered over Canada while providing dry air to the Upper Midwest. Plenty of sunshine will be around on Monday and it will warm nicely again as we reach into the mid 50’s. A clear sky and light winds at night will allow temperatures to drop back into the 20’s while another nice day is forecast Tuesday. A few extra clouds may arrive through the day, with similar afternoon highs. The ridge will be sliding east into the midweek, putting Wisconsin on the back side with winds shifting back to a more southerly direction. Clouds will be increasing and we will be watching a warm front approach from the west. A few showers may arrive into the afternoon with this feature and it will be a few degrees cooler with highs around 50. The following few days will see an increase in rain chances as a slow moving front approaches and then eventually slides through the state. Showers and possibly a few thunderstorms will make for some wet weather conditions both Thursday and Friday, though there may certainly be some dry weather at times on both of these days. Timing hopefully will become more clear in the next few days. Temperatures look to remain a touch above average, around 50 or just above.

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) – In its daily report, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reports Sunday that more than 1,100 people have been confirmed to test positive for COVID-19. The state also reports 13 deaths, however that number doesn’t include additional deaths reported by Milwaukee County and Fond du Lac County. So far, the state says 16,550 people have tested negative for the virus. The number of positive cases has increased by 100 in just one day, rising from 1,002 Saturday to 1,112 on Sunday. Cases in our area include, Bayfield County 2, chippewa 4, Clark 3, Douglas 6, Dunn 3, Eau Claire 10, Iron 1 case and 1 death, La Crosse 15, Marathon 1, Pierce 4 and St Croix County 4. 54 % are female and 46% are male in the state. Older people and those with underlying health conditions (heart disease, diabetes, lung disease) are considered at high risk, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. However, people of all ages can contract the illness and they can suffer serious symptoms. COVID-19 is spread when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

Wisconsin Democratic Gov. Tony Evers’ administration is moving ahead with plans to buy 10,000 ventilators and 1 million protective masks in the fight against the coronavirus. The effort comes after Evers’ administration had clashed with Republican lawmakers over whether he needed their permission to make such purchases. GOP leaders contended he already had that power after Evers gave them a bill calling for spending more than $700 million to help care for thousands of sick and jobless people in Wisconsin. Evers’ chief of staff said Saturday night that the administration has been making smaller purchases and will now move forward with the large purchase of ventilators and masks.

In a stark reversal, Trump extended federal guidelines recommending that Americans stay home for another 30 days until the end of April. The turnabout came after Fauci said up to 200,000 Americans could die and millions become infected if lockdowns and social distancing did not continue. “We want to make sure that we don’t prematurely think we’re doing so great,” Fauci said. The U.S. now has more than 143,000 infections and 2,500 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University, while around the world more than 735,000 people are infected.

RUSK COUNTY – Late Saturday morning, a female subject reported to the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office that her medications were missing. According to the report, she called the post office and they advised they delivered a package when she was not home a few days ago and left it on her porch at a residence in Hawkins. The complainant thinks that was her medications. The case is under investigation.

RUSK COUNTY – Saturday night at about 9:30, Rusk County dispatch received a 911 call from a female who advised hearing a gun shot. According to the report, the caller went into the bedroom and noticed a bullet hole in the wall and there was debris on her bed at a residence on Nessa Road, Glen Flora. Rusk County deputies responded to the scene. After an investigation, a 30 caliber rifle round entered the East wall of the residence at a downward trajectory and came through the bedroom wall and struck items on the dresser. The rifle slug was collected. This does not appear to be an intentional shooting. Also located on Nessa Road, West of Hanson Road was an electrical screen/device that was shot in the middle of the road. They located tire tracks and empty rounds on the road to the East of the debris. It appears the subject was shooting the object in the roadway from East to West. From the empty rounds to the house was about 1.8 miles. The case is under investigation.

MILWAUKEE (AP) – The coronavirus has delivered a severe blow to Wisconsin dairy farmers who rely on selling milk to restaurants, schools and the hospitality industry. The Journal Sentinel reports about one-third of Wisconsin dairy products, mainly cheese, are sold in the foodservice trade. Farmers say the coronavirus outbreak has caused milk prices to drop to unprofitable levels this spring, at a time when money is needed for the upcoming planting season. Dairy farmers are worried about processing plants closing or cutting production, forcing them to dump milk.