RUSK COUNTY NEWS

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 3-26-20

Today will be drier, though a few stray showers will remain possible during the afternoon as weak upper level energy slides into the state. Low level moisture may be tough to scour out, resulting in a mostly cloudy sky with light easterly flow. Temperatures will rise back to around average for late March, in the mid to upper 40’s. A few more scattered rain and wet snow showers are possible at night but then drier air returns heading into Friday, which may turn out to be a fairly nice spring day. A storm system will start taking shaping over the Plains and to our south, but should remain far enough removed to not really impact our weather at least during the day. Drier east flow is expected to help break up some of the clouds, leading to at least a partly sunny sky. The air mass will also start to warm and with at least some sunshine, temperatures will rise back into the 50’s.

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) – Wisconsin’s coronavirus cases increased by more than 120 from Tuesday to Wednesday. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services says 585 tests have come back positive for COVID-19. That’s up from 457 on Tuesday. That’s an increase of 128 positive cases — the largest jump from day-to-day since the state’s first confirmed case on Feb. 5. The state says 10,089 tests have come back negative. Positive COVID-19 tests in area counties include: Bayfield 1, Chippewa 1, Douglas 4, Dunn 1, Eau Claire 5, La Crosse 10, Marathon 1, Pierce 3, St Croix 4, and Wood County 1. Milwaukee County’s Medical Examiner on Wednesday announced the county’s fourth death related to the coronavirus outbreak. A 60-year old man from Milwaukee passed away at his home, according to a tweet from the ME’s office. Statewide seven people have died from complications attributed to COVID-19.

CLARK COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU)– Clark County Health Department says the county has a confirmed case of COVID-19. The positive individual is currently isolating at home and health officials are working to determine how they became infected or they may have had contact with. AP) – The number of coronavirus infections closed in on a half-million worldwide Thursday, with both Italy and the U.S. on track to surpass China, and a record-shattering 3.3 million Americans applied for unemployment benefits in a single week in a stark demonstration of the damage to the world’s biggest economy. Health care systems in Europe and New York buckled under the strain, with Spain’s death toll climbing to more than 4,000. In the U.S., an unprecedented $2.2 trillion economic rescue package to help businesses, hospitals and ordinary Americans make it through the crisis cleared the Senate and is expected to be voted on in the House on Friday. The plan would dispense checks of $1,200 per adult and $500 per child. At least 2.8 billion people, or more than one-third of the Earth’s population, are under severe travel restrictions. But the head of the World Health Organization, scolded world leaders for wasting precious time in the fight against the virus that has already killed more than 22,000 people and infected over 480,000, thrown millions out of work and ravaged the world economy.

LADYSMITH – This (Thursday) morning at about 1:30, Ladysmith Officers were dispatched to a location in the 300 Block of Corbett Avenue East, Ladysmith, in regards to a report that two subjects heard gunshots. According to the report, a City Officer made contact with a male subject who stated he heard 2 gunshots back to back. The Officer also made contact with a female subject who stated she heard 1 gunshot. While the officer was initially speaking with the complainants, Rusk County Deputies made contact with a male subject who denied discharging any firearms. Officers then observed the lights on at a residence and officers made contact with the subject, who stated he hadn’t heard anything as he had his TV on. The subject told officers he did not have any firearms at his residence and denied discharging a firearm. When asked if officers could check inside the residence, the subject would not give officers consent to do so. Authorities remained in the area for some time but were unable to locate the source of the gunshots.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Nearly 3.3 million Americans applied for unemployment benefits last week — almost five times the previous record set in 1982 — amid a widespread economic shutdown caused by the coronavirus. The surge in weekly applications was a stunning reflection of the damage the viral outbreak is inflicting on the economy. Filings for unemployment aid generally reflect the pace of layoffs. Layoffs are sure to accelerate as the U.S. economy sinks into a recession. Revenue has collapsed at restaurants, hotels, movie theaters, gyms and airlines. Auto sales are plummeting, and car makers have closed factories. Most such employers face loan payments and other fixed costs, so they’re cutting jobs to save money. As job losses mount, some economists say the nation’s unemployment rate could approach 13% by May. By comparison, the highest jobless rate during the Great Recession, which ended in 2009, was 10%.

BARRON, Wis. (WEAU) — One local musician is doing something new to help spread some smiles in Western Wisconsin. Chris Kroeze is getting creative since he has not been able to play in front of crowds. He is hoping to give western Wisconsin a little boost with two Facebook live concerts this weekend. Kroeze says it has been difficult not being able to do what he does best, get up on the stage and perform. During this time where many people are stressed out, he hopes a little music will help. Kroeze plans to start at 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday night on his Facebook page. He is hoping to get a little interaction with his fans by having them submit song requests throughout the night.