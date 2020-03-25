RUSK COUNTY NEWS

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 3-25-20

Lenten Church Services will be held this evening at 6:30 at Hope Lutheran Church and will be aired live on WLDY. A wind out of the south with help temps reach about 50 despite the lack of sun. As the cold front on the back side of this system approaches, we will see rain develop and enter into Western Wisconsin. This will begin in the early afternoon. Temperatures will begin falling as soon as the rain does and this will continue steadily into the evening. Areas to the north of Eau Claire have a shot at seeing some snow accumulation as a changeover is likely late in the evening. Up to two inches of wet snow is possible in many of these locations. Drier weather will then return Thursday and into Friday. Clouds may not be able to break up much, with another day of average temperatures Thursday, but a milder push will give us a chance to reach the low 50s again by Friday. Big questions remain in the extended forecast with a storm system that may develop in the Plains late this week. There is disagreement within the forecast models on how strong this gets and how cold it gets, but it seems likely that we will see a day monopolized by rain with a chance for snow showers on the backside of things. A changeover to snow is especially likely across our northern counties once again.

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU)– Wisconsin is one of 17 states in the United States to now implement an order urging people to stay at home to help slow the spread of COVID-19. The ‘Safer At Home’ order in Wisconsin took effect today at 8 a.m. and will last until April 24 at 8 a.m., unless there is a superseding order issued. Starting Wednesday, life will once again change for Wisconsinites as the state tries to get a handle on the COVID-19 outbreak. “The bottom line is that COVID-19 has been, and continues to be, a rapidly evolving situation sometimes changing by the hour. That means that sometimes our responses have to change as we have more information,” said Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers. Tuesday Evers ordered the Department of Health Services to sign the ‘Safer At Home’ order. The governor says this is a critical moment in Wisconsin, and everyone needs to do their part. “As the governor said, this decision was not made lightly but it has become necessary to stem the tide of COVID-19. It was made by listening to the advice of our public health experts and it is abundantly clear that you are safer at home,” said Wisconsin DHS Secretary-designee Andrea Palm. There are seven categories included in the order, telling Wisconsinites to stay at home, non-essential businesses must close, prohibits gatherings of any kind, closes all schools, salons, spas and places of public amusement, as well as travel deemed not essential. The order is enforceable by any local law enforcement agency, and is punishable by 30 days imprisonment or a fine up to $250.

LADYSMITH – Tuesday morning at 9 AM, a Ladysmith Officer was dispatched to a residence on Adams Avenue East, Ladysmith to respond to a Domestic Incident. According to the report, after an investigation, a 25 year old man will be referred to the Rusk County DA’s Office for Domestic Criminal Damage.

WASHINGTON DC (CNN) – A big bipartisan moment early Wednesday morning. U.S.lawmakers have come to terms on a two-trillion dollar stimulus package. After days of back-and-forth, the White House and Senators agree on a package aimed to boost the COVID-19 ravaged U-S economy. “To all Americans, I say help is on the way. Big help and quick help,” said Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer. At two-trillion dollars, this is one of the most expensive and far-reaching deals ever made in Congress. In a statement, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnel says “It’s good news for the doctors and nurses in the emergency rooms around the country who are waiting for more masks and more funding. It’s good news for families all across America.” While all the details haven’t been released yet, the breakdown includes $250 billion for direct payments to individuals and families and $350 billion dollars in small business loans. There is also $250 billion in unemployment benefits and $500 billion for business loans. Schumer goes on to say, “We’re going to take up and pass this package to care for those who are caring for us and help carry millions of Americans through these dark economic times.” McConnell says the Senate will move to pass the legislation Wednesday.