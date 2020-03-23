RUSK COUNTY NEWS

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 3-24-20

Typical early spring weather is in the forecast the next several days with near average temperatures and both rain and wet snow chances. A warm front well to the south will be lifting north toward the area today. This will produce cloudy skies and enough lift to produce sprinkles and patchy light rain. Highs will reach the mid 40s. A cold front will be sliding towards us from the west toight, bringing a chance for some showers after midnight. As the front slides east, a wave of low pressure will develop just to the south, bringing another area of rain into Western Wisconsin on Wednesday. Temperatures will rise into the mid 40’s but then start to cool and areas north of Eau Claire stand to see some wet snow from this system before it moves out Wednesday night. In the Eau Claire area snow accumulation of an inch or two is expected. Further to the north, amounts may be higher.

Rusk County Public Health RUSK COUNTY TRAVEL ADVISORY The Rusk County Public Health Officer has authority to set forth certain recommendations and directives to protect the health, welfare and safety of people and property in Rusk County. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the continued spread of the COVID-19 virus in the United States and in Wisconsin, the Rusk County Public Health Officer has issued a Travel Advisory Order. This decision is consistent with the previous steps taken by Rusk County to control the spread of COVID-19 and the continued need to protect the health, welfare and safety of the people and property in Rusk County. The Rusk County Public Health Officer’s travel advisory is summarized below: 1) Due to high community transmission of coronavirus in certain areas of the State, the Rusk County Public Health Officer recommends that you stay in your permanent home and not travel to your seasonal or second home in Rusk County. Due to the very limited healthcare infrastructure, please do not visit us now. 2) People who have seasonal homes in Rusk County are recommended to stay at your winter homes at this time. If you recently came from an area outside Rusk County, you are encouraged to self-quarantine for fourteen (14) days in order to stop potential community-to-community spread. If you decide to travel, please bring your own groceries and essentials as supplies in Rusk County are scarce at this time. 3) People must continue to comply with other applicable restrictions, such as the Wisconsin Governor’s various Executive Orders and the Illinois Governor’s “Stay at Home” Order issued to Illinois residents. Illinois’ “Stay at Home” Order effectively restricts Illinois residents from coming to their second or seasonal home in Rusk County. 4) Rusk County has a large population of older adults and vulnerable populations. These populations are at the highest risk of COVID-19; it is our priority to keep people in Rusk County healthy and safe. 5) Rusk County has already taken steps to stop the spread of COVID-19, including the Rusk County Board of Supervisors’ adoption of a COVID-19 Emergency Declaration. Please be aware that additional health and travel restrictions may be imposed in the future. 6) The COVID-19 pandemic is an ever-changing and very serious health situation, and Rusk County needs to be diligent in its response to establish restrictions that are particular to the needs of Rusk County’s residents. For the most up-to-date information regarding COVID-19 follow Rusk County website for official information: https://ruskcounty.org/ and the Wisconsin Department of Health Services: https://www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid-19/index.htm

Wis. (WEAU)– Gov. Evers and the Wisconsin Department of Health Services will hold an news conference at 1:30 p.m. to talk about the Safer At Home order. The news conference will cover the order and is intended to answer questions about the response to COVID-19 in Wisconsin.

RUSK COUNTY – Monday morning just after 7 AM, Rusk County Dispatch received a 911 transfer from Barron County advising of a one car roll over at a location on Highway 8 near County Highway W. A Rusk County deputy, Bruce ambulance and the Weyerhaeuser Fire Department responded to the scene. According to the report, the female driver was the only one in the vehicle and advised she had no injuries. No air bags were deployed. No other information was available.

RUSK COUNTY – Rusk County authorities and Wisconsin State Patrol were at a call Monday afternoon at a location on Highway 27. According to the report, 2 subjects were detained. A male subject was taken into custody for delivery with intent to distribute. Probation was contacted and placed a hold on the male subject. The male was transported to the Rusk County Jail.

BARRON COUNTY – On Monday afternoon, March 23, 2020, at 12:45 pm, the Barron County Dispatch Center received a 911 call of a logging accident in a wooded area west of Barron. The incident occurred in a parcel of woods caused from a 2019 blowdown storm near Hwy 8 and CTH TT, Barron County, WI. Deputies from the Barron County Sheriff’s Department along with Mayo Ambulance, Barron Fire Department, First Responders, Lifelink Helicopter, and Barron County Medical Examiner’s Office responded to the scene. Initial investigation shows Nathan P. Hecker, age 56, of Stone Lake, WI was repairing a piece equipment on a log skidding machine when he became pinned between the cab and engine compartment. Hecker died at the scene.