RUSK COUNTY NEWS

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 3-23-20

RUSK COUNTY UPDATE ON COVID-19 The Coronavirus continues to spread across the United States and domestic transmissions have increased. At this time, Rusk County’s confirmed COVID-19 case count remains at 0, but is not expected to stay that way. Rusk County continues to monitor the situation at take prudent steps to maintain operations, serve the public, and protect the health and safety of our employees. Effective immediately all Rusk County Government facilities are Closed to the public. This includes the Government Center, Highway Department, Animal Shelter, Visitors Center and Senior/Youth Building at the Fairgrounds. There are a couple exceptions to the closure as the Rusk County Circuit Court and Clerk of Court office does remain operational for necessary but limited activities. While the facilities are closed, at the time being all County offices and Departments are in operation and staffed and can be reached by phone and email. The public is asked to call the appropriate office for any business they need to conduct. Staff have been instructed to conduct business over the phone or through technology whenever possible. If absolutely necessary, an appointment will be made for an in-person visit. The public is encouraged to visit the County website www.ruskcounty.org to see if the service needed can be accomplished on-line. The public can be assured that all emergency services including the Sheriff’s Department, Ambulance, First Responders and Fire Departments are operating as usual. We expect the situations to evolve further and will provide updates to the public as necessary.

CITY OF LADYSMITH – Due to the concerns of COVID-19 and for the protection of the public and employees, effective immediately Ladysmith City Hall offices are closed to the public. City Hall remains operational and staff can be reached by telephone and e-mail. We will be conducting business over the phone or through technology, whenever possible. Please drop payments in the outside drop box along with any necessary applications. To request an absentee ballot for the April 7 Spring Election, please visit myvote.wi.gov or call 715-532-0564. In-person absentee voting will be done by appointment only.

LADYSMITH – Because of the concerns for our clients and staff, Westlake Enterprise will close this week, Monday March 23 to Friday March 27th. Westlake’s Day Service will be closed until Monday, April 6th. Westlake will reconsider any further closing by the end of the week. Please check out Westlake Facebook pages or listen to WLDY/WJBL for any updates. Or call Westlake at 715-532-5686.

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) — Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers announced he plans to issue an order ceasing Tuesday all non-essential business in the state. “Issuing a #SaferAtHome order isn’t something I thought we’d have to do, and it’s not something I take lightly. But here’s the bottom line: folks need to start taking this seriously,” Evers said in a tweet thread. According to Evers, the decision comes after consultation with public health experts, business leaders, and local elected officials across Wisconsin. “Overwhelmingly the response I heard is that we need an all-hands-on-deck approach to stopping the spread of COVID-19 in Wisconsin,” he continued. Evers said business leaders have told him it is imperitive to slow the spread of COVID-19 and shut down those non-essential businesses. He also said people will need to limit their interactions, recommending they only have contact with the same individuals and not different small groups. They should also not schedule play dates or sleep overs, or dinner parties, etc.

LADYSMITH – The Ladysmith Police Department says a convicted sex offender is scheduled to be released. 34 year old Kevin Knight is scheduled to be released Tuesday, March 24. He’s a convicted sex offender identified by professionals within the Department of Corrections as a person who may present a risk to re-offend. Knight will be living in the 400 block of West Fritz Avenue, Ladysmith. He will remain under supervision of local probation agents and will need to comply with standard sex offender rules.

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU)– The Wisconsin Department of Corrections says a second DOC employee has tested positive for COVID-19. The second positive case was confirmed to be an employee at Columbia Correctional Institution. The first positive case was an employee at the Waupun Correction Institution. The DOC says at this time there are no individuals under their care that have tested positive and there are healthcare.

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) — The Eau Claire Police Department is still searching for two suspects after a fatal shooting Friday night in the 4600 block of Kappus Drive. Officers responded to a residence in a multi-unit apartment building after receiving multiple 911 calls from neighbors around 8:40 p.m. Callers reported a female screaming for help. According to police, officers found two victims with gunshot wounds upon arrival. A 30-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene and a 32-year-old woman is being treated at the hospital and expected to survive. Police say the two suspects broke into the residence where a confrontation happened resulting in shots fired before the suspects fled the scene. Police are asking the public’s help for any information leading to the arrest of the suspects. Police ask anyone with information to contact the Eau Claire Police Department or Eau Claire County Crime Stoppers.

SPRING BROOK TOWNSHIP, Wis. (WEAU) — A house fire in Spring Brook Township Sunday afternoon left one person dead. The Dunn County 911 center received a call around 12:55p.m. on Sunday with reports of a house fire on County Road E. There were six people in the house when the fire started and five people made it out safely and are being treated for smoke inhalation. One person was unable to make it out of the house and died. This fire remains under investigation by the State Fire Marshal, Dunn County Sheriff’s Office and the Dunn County Medical Examiner’s Office as crews are still on scene looking into the cause of the fatal fire.