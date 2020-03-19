RUSK COUNTY NEWS

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 3-20-20

Northerly winds of 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 will continue into the afternoon. A cold front passed through the area overnight. This will bring colder temperatures but also some drier air. Look for some sun to return this afternoon with highs this afternoon in the low 30s. This weekend looks to provide with us with cooler, but sunnier weather. Saturday may start cold, in the low teens, but warm into the low to mid 30’s. Mostly sunny conditions will dominate the day. A few more clouds will be in the sky on Sunday, but temperatures will also be higher, likely to reach the low 40s. The warm up will continue into the first half of the week as well. No precipitation is expected Monday and Tuesday as temperatures warm into the 40s to the low 50s. Wednesday is expected to be the warmest of the three with highs between 50-55, but we’ll have a chance for some light rain.

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) — Together with state health officials at the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS), Gov. Tony Evers today confirmed two deaths in Wisconsin due to COVID-19. The first death was a male in his 50s from Fond Du Lac County. The second death was a male in his 90s from Ozaukee County. “Our hearts go out to all the loved ones affected by these deaths, and to all those suffering from this virus,” said Gov. Evers. “We are committed to fighting the spread of COVID-19 in Wisconsin and I want to recognize the hard work and bravery of our nurses, doctors, state health officials, and all those on the front lines in the effort to save lives. Together we will get through this historic health challenge.” Working with the Centers for Disease Control and Wisconsin public health officials, Gov. Evers declared a state of emergency on March 12, 2020. This action allowed DHS to use all available resources to respond to and contain the outbreak. “We are very saddened by the death of these individuals and my heart goes out to the family, community, health providers and public health officials,” said DHS Secretary-designee Andrea Palm. “We are working nonstop with medical staff across the state to reduce the spread of COVID-19 and help protect the health and safety of Wisconsinites.” Testing for COVID-19 is being done in Wisconsin through both the Wisconsin State Laboratory of Hygiene at the University of Wisconsin – Madison and at the City of Milwaukee Health Department, as well as private labs throughout the state. Right now, Wisconsin is prioritizing testing for COVID-19 because of a shortage of ingredients needed to run the tests. It is important that we reserve our testing capacity for individuals who are critically ill and healthcare workers on the front lines.

LADYSMITH – The LPD/RCSO received a call from a resident stating they got a call from someone advising that they were from Medicare. They stated that they could send the resident a free COVID-19 test all they needed was their Social Security numbers. This is a scam. Please do not give out any personal information to anyone that calls you. It is ok to tell them no and hang up the phone. If you have any questions, please feel free to call the LPD at 715-532-2186.

CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU)– Public Health officials in Chippewa County were notified of the positive test Thursday afternoon. They say the person who has COVID-19 is in isolation at this time, and has been following the recommendations of the health department. Cases of the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, are now confirmed in the Chippewa Valley. Thursday Eau Claire, Dunn, and Chippewa counties all saying they have received notification a community member in their county has tested positive. Health officials in Chippewa County saying the person is under the age of 30 and is showing mild symptoms. “The person is home and currently in isolation. They are following the recommendations of the health department,” said Chippewa County Public Health Department Director Angela Weideman Health officials say the person traveled to a high-risk area outside of Wisconsin around two weeks ago. That person was tested for COVID-19 about a week ago.

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. — (WEAU) UPDATE: Crews are currently suspending recovery operations, due to the high winds along the river and the rising water levels. Rescue crews have found a car in the Chippewa River. Eau Claire firefighters say the report of a car in the water came in shortly after 3 a.m. Friday morning. Crews searched the river for about an hour, before finding it at the bottom of the river near the Water St. Bridge. It’s still unclear where the car went into the river, or if anyone is inside the car. Right now, crews are working with a tow truck to try and remove it from the water.

CHIPPEWA COUNTY – (WEAU) – Chippewa County will be closing nonessential functions at county buildings in an effort to reduce the spread of COVID-19 to residents and employees of the county. All facilities will be closed to the general public. People are encouraged to call ahead if they had planned on going to any Chippewa County buildings. The buildings will be locked and customers with prearranged appointments will be instructed on how to enter the building. The Chippewa County Circuit Court will remain open but court dates may change. The Chippewa County Sheriff’s Department and Jail will remain open. Certain Human Services function will continue but could be at a limited capacity, this includes child protective services, crises services, juvenile intake and more.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin has announced that the deadline for filing U.S. income taxes has been moved from April 15 to July 15. Mnuchin tweeted Thursday morning that at President Donald Trump’ direction, “we are moving Tax Day from April 15 to July 15. All taxpayers and businesses will have this additional time to file and make payments without interest or penalties.” The administration had announced earlier in the week that it would delay the payments, a move that Mnuchin said would leave $300 billion in the economy at a critical time. He encouraged people who are expecting a tax refund to “file now to get your money.”